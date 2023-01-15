I saw a mattress for £9k in John Lewis
(they do bespoke models I think).Im willing to bet its not worth it
Theres nothing quite like a really comfortable bed though. Once you start getting to the 40+ age, you really do start appreciating different things.
I've just turned 60 but I'd still rather sleep on the nine grand. My bones and muscles might disagree, of course. 😃
I take my pillow on holidays with me, just saying
A crescent moon
Page created in 0.036 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]