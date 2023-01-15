« previous next »
The small things in life that make you happy

Online TepidT2O

  TepidT2O
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
January 15, 2023, 09:39:31 pm
I saw a mattress for £9k in John Lewis (they do bespoke models I think).

Im willing to bet its not worth it
W

Son of Spion

  Supporter of The Unbrarables.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
January 15, 2023, 10:19:52 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 15, 2023, 09:39:31 pm
I saw a mattress for £9k in John Lewis (they do bespoke models I think).

Im willing to bet its not worth it
I'd rather keep the nine grand and sleep on that. 🤑
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
January 15, 2023, 10:21:51 pm
Theres nothing quite like a really comfortable bed though. Once you start getting to the 40+ age, you really do start appreciating different things.
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
January 15, 2023, 10:48:36 pm
Quote from: Chakan on January 15, 2023, 10:21:51 pm
Theres nothing quite like a really comfortable bed though. Once you start getting to the 40+ age, you really do start appreciating different things.
I've just turned 60 but I'd still rather sleep on the nine grand.  ;)

My bones and muscles might disagree, of course. 😃
Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
January 15, 2023, 10:50:37 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 15, 2023, 10:48:36 pm
I've just turned 60 but I'd still rather sleep on the nine grand.  ;)

My bones and muscles might disagree, of course. 😃

I take my pillow on holidays with me, just saying ;)
Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
January 15, 2023, 10:51:54 pm
Christ, imagine paying 9K for a mattress! i could stick my life savings in it and the mattress would still be worth more than the cash, lol ;D
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
January 15, 2023, 10:52:22 pm
Quote from: Chakan on January 15, 2023, 10:50:37 pm
I take my pillow on holidays with me, just saying ;)
:D
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
January 15, 2023, 11:04:20 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 15, 2023, 10:48:36 pm
I've just turned 60 but I'd still rather sleep on the nine grand.  ;)

My bones and muscles might disagree, of course. 😃

I turn 50 this year, and I admit my blood froze when I realised my new mattress will likely last until I'm 60.  :-X ;D
rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 08:48:00 am
A crescent moon
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 10:40:46 pm
Jim has unlocked the FSG thread, so hopefully the dickheads will stay in there chatting shite and stay out of the other threads now ;D
kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 10:54:37 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 08:48:00 am
A crescent moon

Just seen that, new moon at the weekend
