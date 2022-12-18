Finding out something teeny that makes an immediate brilliant difference to your life pretty much every day. Something so simple that when you look at it, you think "What a fucking load of shite"



Well. Mine the last few weeks was Cornell Notes.



In my work, I'm endlessly taking notes then having to convert that into code, projects, infra, networking, firewall structures, backend, frontend and stuff to impart in meetings, in tickets and in planning.



My notes, it must be said have not been the best and are usually all over the place, hard to read, harder to understand and a nightmare to transition into the world as viable, working, useful facts.





Then I found Cornell and after a few false tries, I now make perfect, clear, easy to understand, structured and elegant notes without having to do anything at all.



It's like some kind of mad voodoo, shouldn't work, stupid that it even does. But does.