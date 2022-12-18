« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 464086 times)

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7280 on: December 18, 2022, 04:04:19 pm »
Tory Bastards!

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7281 on: December 18, 2022, 09:03:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 18, 2022, 02:55:09 pm
It's just finished. Great stuff. It even had Cliff and The Shadows playing at the Swinging Star.

I was born on November '62 so I'd be 4 if it came out late '66.

The Gerry Anderson stuff was great when we were kids. Along with the shows you mention there I also loved Joe 90 and UFO. Even though I've seen UFO a million times I still watch the reruns currently on freeview.

Forgot about Joe 90, always watched that. I still catch UFO occasionally too, watched one Friday night. As kids, we'd go down the slide at the park as if we were Interceptor pilots scrambling. Used to have a Dinky Interceptor toy that had the rocket in the nose, that fired.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7282 on: December 18, 2022, 09:27:48 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 18, 2022, 09:03:08 pm
Forgot about Joe 90, always watched that. I still catch UFO occasionally too, watched one Friday night. As kids, we'd go down the slide at the park as if we were Interceptor pilots scrambling. Used to have a Dinky Interceptor toy that had the rocket in the nose, that fired.

My very first science teacher at high school was the spit of Joe 90.  We never got anything done for taking the piss 😂
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7283 on: December 18, 2022, 09:55:58 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 18, 2022, 09:03:08 pm
Forgot about Joe 90, always watched that. I still catch UFO occasionally too, watched one Friday night. As kids, we'd go down the slide at the park as if we were Interceptor pilots scrambling. Used to have a Dinky Interceptor toy that had the rocket in the nose, that fired.

Is that the green machine that was on skis? If so I have that in the loft still, minus the rocket I think. Also have the Caption Scarlet car.

All the original Thunderbirds are on the itvx app if anyones is interested.  Watched them all recently and enjoyed them. 
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7284 on: December 19, 2022, 08:00:07 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 18, 2022, 09:55:58 pm
Is that the green machine that was on skis? If so I have that in the loft still, minus the rocket I think. Also have the Caption Scarlet car.

All the original Thunderbirds are on the itvx app if anyones is interested.  Watched them all recently and enjoyed them. 

Yeah that's the one. There's loads kicking about on ebay, boxed are up for £140,
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7285 on: December 19, 2022, 09:55:54 am »
It's raining and blowing a gale but I don't need to put on four layers of clothing before I step outside.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7286 on: December 19, 2022, 02:20:37 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 18, 2022, 09:03:08 pm
Forgot about Joe 90, always watched that. 

haha

These days, calling a kid whose wearing specs "Joe 90", would just get you a blank stare.

WTF you on about Grandad!!? :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7287 on: December 19, 2022, 04:44:46 pm »
Getting a kit kat finger that is entirely chocolate. I feel like I am winning when that happens
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7288 on: December 19, 2022, 05:21:49 pm »
getting in the on a freezing day, and turning on the steering wheel heater and the car seat heater.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7289 on: December 19, 2022, 05:39:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 19, 2022, 05:21:49 pm
getting in the car on a freezing car on a freezing day, and turning on the steering wheel heater and the car seat heater.

no shit

its nice being a bit older with a bit more money. I do not miss getting in a freezing cold car and having the heater on full blast and your body not feling warm until at least 10 minutes into the journey

the heated seats become an absolute deal breaker for any future car purchase
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7290 on: December 19, 2022, 08:47:42 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on December 19, 2022, 05:39:26 pm
no shit

its nice being a bit older with a bit more money. I do not miss getting in a freezing cold car and having the heater on full blast and your body not feling warm until at least 10 minutes into the journey

the heated seats become an absolute deal breaker for any future car purchase

I love my heated seats and heated windscreen. Being the diesel variant, mine also has an electric heater that is blowing out hot air within 2 minutes of starting.
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7291 on: December 19, 2022, 08:48:50 pm »
Being the only one who turned up at Pilates tonight, got a one to one lesson tailored just for me :thumbup
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7292 on: December 19, 2022, 09:21:27 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 19, 2022, 08:48:50 pm
Being the only one who turned up at Pilates tonight, got a one to one lesson tailored just for me :thumbup

I never thought Id ever hear a fella from Tower Hill saying he turned up for Pilates , how times have changed
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7293 on: December 19, 2022, 09:33:15 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on December 19, 2022, 09:21:27 pm
I never thought Id ever hear a fella from Tower Hill saying he turned up for Pilates , how times have changed
I had a single Pilates session while I was holidaying in Cornwall. I think the place was called The Pilates of Penzance...
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7294 on: December 19, 2022, 09:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Qston on December 19, 2022, 04:44:46 pm
Getting a kit kat finger that is entirely chocolate. I feel like I am winning when that happens

Playing around with the euphemistic qualities of that quote...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7295 on: December 20, 2022, 07:48:15 am »
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on December 19, 2022, 09:34:34 pm
Playing around with the euphemistic qualities of that quote...

doesn't everyone enjoy a good chocolate finger?
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7296 on: December 21, 2022, 01:26:58 am »
When people on The Repair Shop cry sentimental tears at the end of their segments, or talk about their memories of people they've lost. Makes me feel like a bit of a grief tourist, but I find it very sweet.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7297 on: December 21, 2022, 08:26:12 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on December 21, 2022, 01:26:58 am
When people on The Repair Shop cry sentimental tears at the end of their segments, or talk about their memories of people they've lost. Makes me feel like a bit of a grief tourist, but I find it very sweet.

you just reminded me to pop over to the 'hannoy' thread
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7298 on: December 21, 2022, 02:20:45 pm »
Finding out something teeny that makes an immediate brilliant difference to your life pretty much every day. Something so simple that when you look at it, you think "What a fucking load of shite"

Well. Mine the last few weeks was Cornell Notes.

In my work, I'm endlessly taking notes then having to convert that into code, projects, infra, networking, firewall structures, backend, frontend and stuff to impart in meetings, in tickets and in planning.

My notes, it must be said have not been the best and are usually all over the place, hard to read, harder to understand and a nightmare to transition into the world as viable, working, useful facts.


Then I found Cornell and after a few false tries, I now make perfect, clear, easy to understand, structured and elegant notes without having to do anything at all.

It's like some kind of mad voodoo, shouldn't work, stupid that it even does. But does.
Poor.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7299 on: December 21, 2022, 02:23:35 pm »
Rum and raisin cheesecake.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7300 on: December 24, 2022, 01:06:20 pm »
It's more a grateful thing rather than happy but being able to enjoy Christmas with Paul, be warm, have good food and a few drinks with a couple of pressys to open under the tree.

Far too many won't have most of those things and will have had to choose what they do without which is disgraceful in 2022.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7301 on: December 24, 2022, 01:34:49 pm »
Bit of a mixed one.

Christmas generally is pretty downer as I always consider Christmas as about family. As a single parent with my kid half the time and split on Christmas, it is just never the 'normal' Christmas I had growing up I always feel bad for my daughter that she never has that.

This year with my wife and I having our second Xmas together and both our kids are away it is surprisingly nice. My kid is away with her mother to her family so I know my daughter is having a nice time.

Christmas is just delayed to the 27th or so when everyone gets back.

Feels better than when I had Christmas on my own for many years when I was single.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7302 on: December 24, 2022, 10:25:14 pm »
Woohoo New Years Eve party sorted.

My niece, her best mate and my great niece all coming for over for a mega blast.

Can't remember the last time we had a proper blow out with my party family 🥳🎉
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7303 on: December 24, 2022, 11:19:55 pm »
Spending an afternoon in the pub with friends and family dropping in as  and when they could. Seems like we all waited for today. No-one pushed in at the bar and a few songs were sung. Great times.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7304 on: December 26, 2022, 01:49:18 pm »
Boxing Day cocktails 🍸
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7305 on: December 28, 2022, 10:12:45 am »
New music channel started on telly yesterday, Now Thats What I Call Rock :thumbup
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7306 on: December 28, 2022, 02:06:41 pm »
Sorted out who's coming to us for a new years eve party and getting everything set up ready 🥳🤪👌🎉👏
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7307 on: December 30, 2022, 07:24:23 am »
Flying from John Lennon airport instead of Manchester. Took one minute through security, and then there was space and seats for waiting. (Not to mention getting there and back on a normal bus instead of having to plan like for a jungle expedition.)
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7308 on: December 30, 2022, 09:49:56 am »
Poor.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7309 on: December 30, 2022, 11:55:35 am »
Andrew Tate

33 soopa doopa fast cars, speedboats, private jets . . . . . still couldn't get away.    ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7310 on: December 30, 2022, 12:01:50 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on December 30, 2022, 11:55:35 am
Andrew Tate

33 soopa doopa fast cars, speedboats, private jets . . . . . still couldn't get away.    ;D

Perhaps he might regreta bit of the digital exchange...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7311 on: December 30, 2022, 05:45:03 pm »
watching the videos of "Pele did it first" clips.

pure magic. 

he taught everyone how the game could / should be played.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7312 on: Yesterday at 09:54:56 pm »
Winning £800 on the lotto hotpicks for the 3rd time this year.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7313 on: Today at 01:19:54 am »
Quote from: Juan Kerr on Yesterday at 09:54:56 pm
Winning £800 on the lotto hotpicks for the 3rd time this year.

:thumbup
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7314 on: Today at 04:22:54 am »
Spending the night with my niece and her bezzy dancing, drinking and DJing!!
