Forgot about Joe 90, always watched that. I still catch UFO occasionally too, watched one Friday night. As kids, we'd go down the slide at the park as if we were Interceptor pilots scrambling. Used to have a Dinky Interceptor toy that had the rocket in the nose, that fired.



Is that the green machine that was on skis? If so I have that in the loft still, minus the rocket I think. Also have the Caption Scarlet car.All the original Thunderbirds are on the itvx app if anyones is interested. Watched them all recently and enjoyed them.