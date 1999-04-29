« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7240 on: December 6, 2022, 12:18:36 pm »
That there are still some very generous and thoughtful people out there that despite one of the most traumatic years of their lives, they're still offering to help a struggling family with the cost of Christmas.

One of my clients has been through domestic violence against her and one of her son's, having both of them being cross examined in court to get the protection they need.

Had to go to court to appeal against the LEA in an attempt to get another son into a more appropriate school that they'd refused despite the school accepting him.

Been served notice to leave her rented home as the landlord wants to sell it and was in court yesterday to get a 42 day extension so the kids can enjoy Christmas at home instead of in a hotel.

After all this she's still wanting to help others.  What a beautiful person she is ♥️
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7241 on: December 7, 2022, 08:58:04 am »
This
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7242 on: December 7, 2022, 03:47:45 pm »
looking into holes - now get your dirty minds out of the gutter will yers  :wave

y'know, walking along and seeing a hole in the ground and just looking to see what's in it/at the bottom of it - sometimes it's workmen other times 'what is that?'

a hole in a fence - you gotta look through it right? usually there' just nothing but it was enjoyable all the same

a hole in the decking in the garden - what's down there? surely just not muck dead animals and damp right?

a hole in a roof or wall - yep, shimmy on up to it and press your face against it and have a gander
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7243 on: December 7, 2022, 03:49:12 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December  7, 2022, 03:47:45 pm
looking into holes - now get your dirty minds out of the gutter will yers  :wave

y'know, walking along and seeing a hole in the ground and just looking to see what's in it/at the bottom of it - sometimes it's workmen other times 'what is that?'

a hole in a fence - you gotta look through it right? usually there' just nothing but it was enjoyable all the same

a hole in the decking in the garden - what's down there? surely just not muck dead animals and damp right?

a hole in a roof or wall - yep, shimmy on up to it and press your face against it and have a gander

Bet you know how many holes it takes to fill the Albert Hall? Smartarse. ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7244 on: December 7, 2022, 03:54:46 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December  7, 2022, 03:49:12 pm
Bet you know how many holes it takes to fill the Albert Hall? Smartarse. ;D

oh boy, that's a hole different ball game :wave
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7245 on: December 7, 2022, 05:58:38 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December  7, 2022, 03:47:45 pm
looking into holes - now get your dirty minds out of the gutter will yers  :wave

y'know, walking along and seeing a hole in the ground and just looking to see what's in it/at the bottom of it - sometimes it's workmen other times 'what is that?'

a hole in a fence - you gotta look through it right? usually there' just nothing but it was enjoyable all the same

a hole in the decking in the garden - what's down there? surely just not muck dead animals and damp right?

a hole in a roof or wall - yep, shimmy on up to it and press your face against it and have a gander
Courtney Loves this post
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7246 on: December 7, 2022, 05:59:04 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on December  7, 2022, 03:54:46 pm
oh boy, that's a hole different ball game :wave

Opening a whole other can of worms...
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7247 on: December 7, 2022, 06:01:41 pm »
Realising I have been overpaying nursery fees since September so no fees now until May then only 4 months left.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7248 on: December 8, 2022, 07:09:28 pm »
Looking forward to watching the new Harry and Meghan netflix documentary special

(this is an ironic post)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7249 on: December 8, 2022, 07:55:35 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on December  8, 2022, 07:09:28 pm
Looking forward to watching the new Harry and Meghan netflix documentary special

(this is an ironic post)

I'm looking forwards to seeing him stick the boot into te Royals
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7250 on: December 8, 2022, 08:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm! on November 28, 2022, 03:10:18 pm
Getting to watch Liverpool live for the first time in 5 years!

In the home end, when were playing away, but beggars cant be choosers.

Brentford away?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7251 on: December 9, 2022, 12:52:10 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on December  6, 2022, 12:18:36 pm
What a beautiful person she is ♥️
if ever someone deserves a good christmas its her


I went in her to post and got distracted by this

but anyway, i love that moment when on a freezing day your house/car gets to the point of being warm and you are no longer cold
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7252 on: December 10, 2022, 08:16:08 am »
First day off and dont have to go back to work till January. I rarely do less than a 55 hour week and am worn out.

Just been for a walk and I cant feel my fingers and it's great, can now do fuck all for 3 weeks. One of the few advantages to being on your own.

All the best to my fellow reds on here.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7253 on: December 10, 2022, 08:22:28 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 10, 2022, 08:16:08 am
First day off and dont have to go back to work till January. I rarely do less than a 55 hour week and am worn out.

Just been for a walk and I cant feel my fingers and it's great, can now do fuck all for 3 weeks. One of the few advantages to being on your own.

All the best to my fellow reds on here.

nice one mate. enjoy it, hope you find something nice to do
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7254 on: December 13, 2022, 04:58:59 pm »
I know it's plastic and they're emptying your wallet quicker than a mugger, but I'll confess to absolutely loving Disneyland Paris in the lead-up to Xmas. Freezing cold, slate-grey skies... Leave cynicism at the park gates and it's magical.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7255 on: December 13, 2022, 06:40:52 pm »
What do people think of this? Government overreach or good governing? I like it, personally - but then I never smoked

New Zealand will phase in a near-total tobacco ban from next year.

Legislation passed by parliament on Tuesday means that anyone born after 2008 will never be able to buy cigarettes or tobacco products.

It will mean the number of people able to buy tobacco will shrink each year. By 2050, for example, 40-year-olds will be too young to buy cigarettes.

It's a clever way to do it I think, rather than an outright ban on existing smokers, you just draw a line and say no more. Never thought of that kind of approach before
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7256 on: December 13, 2022, 07:39:43 pm »
The feeling of booking a holiday. Know we're in a cost of living crisis but fuck it, what's the point of living in misery just watching your wallet all the time.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7257 on: December 13, 2022, 09:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on December 13, 2022, 06:40:52 pm
What do people think of this? Government overreach or good governing? I like it, personally - but then I never smoked

New Zealand will phase in a near-total tobacco ban from next year.

Legislation passed by parliament on Tuesday means that anyone born after 2008 will never be able to buy cigarettes or tobacco products.

It will mean the number of people able to buy tobacco will shrink each year. By 2050, for example, 40-year-olds will be too young to buy cigarettes.

It's a clever way to do it I think, rather than an outright ban on existing smokers, you just draw a line and say no more. Never thought of that kind of approach before
Ah yes, prohibition definitely works, as history has shown.

The criminal gangs are rubbing their hands with glee at the opening of a huge new field of operations gifted to them by the government.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7258 on: December 13, 2022, 11:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on December 13, 2022, 09:35:00 pm
Ah yes, prohibition definitely works, as history has shown.

The criminal gangs are rubbing their hands with glee at the opening of a huge new field of operations gifted to them by the government.

Was my unfortunate first thought as well.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7259 on: December 14, 2022, 12:30:00 am »
Seeing my Daughter smile each and every day.

Being a new dad is tough, but her smile and laugh make it all worth it.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7260 on: December 14, 2022, 12:51:57 am »
Doing tiny random things that people don't realise.

In town over recent months I have noticed some stuff and interjected slightly and moved on to change, thankfully, what was going on. And I think no one knew.

Maybe not even me :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7261 on: December 14, 2022, 02:39:11 pm »
Melting those little packaging wotsits.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7262 on: December 14, 2022, 03:05:51 pm »
Every morning without fail my 12 year old sings "Fuck the Tories, der der der der der der"

He gets his education from the Kop.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7263 on: December 14, 2022, 03:15:01 pm »
Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on December 13, 2022, 09:35:00 pm
Ah yes, prohibition definitely works, as history has shown.

The criminal gangs are rubbing their hands with glee at the opening of a huge new field of operations gifted to them by the government.

Yeah, fair comment. You may be absolutely right. I feel like tobacco could potentially be eliminated easier than other drugs though, since it's not really intoxicating and its popularity is on the wane. Would there be a big black market for it that there isn't already (bootleg cigs to avoid taxes)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7264 on: December 14, 2022, 03:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on December 14, 2022, 03:15:01 pm
Yeah, fair comment. You may be absolutely right. I feel like tobacco could potentially be eliminated easier than other drugs though, since it's not really intoxicating and its popularity is on the wane. Would there be a big black market for it that there isn't already (bootleg cigs to avoid taxes)
Once something is prohibited it increases in allure.

You can imagine, for example, young adults hearing stories from older people about how when they were young they could smoke and buy tobacco, "unlike you youngsters today", leaving them feeling like they are being denied a pleasurable vice, or a rite of passage or however they choose to see it. Suddenly the older people who can still buy tobacco have a ready market of younger people and teens wanting to buy off them, to give this mysterious thing they are banned from buying, a go. And then the gangs move in...

I'm not a smoker (haven't been for decades) so I'm not pro-tobacco or anything. But we've seen the vast expenditure in time, money, manpower and opportunities lost that have resulted from various prohibitions, with very little dent in the actual availability and use of said products, thanks to the systems of suppply and dealing set up by criminal enterprises.

It just seems retrograde to add another product line to that.

Discouraging smoking can only really work by making it dull and boring and anti-social and ruinously expensive. Prohibit it and it becomes cool and edgy and underground - and affordable again.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7265 on: Yesterday at 03:30:30 pm »
Just bought tickets for the Legends game in March. It will be my daughter's first visit to Anfield, she will be nearly 4 and hopefully the start of her following Liverpool.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7266 on: Yesterday at 03:49:10 pm »
forecast for today is a total bitch.  gale force winds, then rain, then freezing rain, then snow ... all in sub-zero temps.


and I have no need to leave the house.  :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7267 on: Yesterday at 03:53:28 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:49:10 pm
forecast for today is a total bitch.  gale force winds, then rain, then freezing rain, then snow ... all in sub-zero temps.


and I have no need to leave the house.  :)

Do you get Polar Bears near you?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7268 on: Yesterday at 03:56:11 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 03:53:28 pm
Do you get Polar Bears near you?
just the friendly ones.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7269 on: Yesterday at 04:06:25 pm »
When some kind soul gathers up all the abandoned shopping trolleys that are blocking the entrance to the shopping centre when it's blowing a gale outside and -15 windchill and all I want to do is get inside where it's warm and not trip over 17 fucking abandoned shopping trolleys.... :-X :P
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7270 on: Yesterday at 04:07:51 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 04:06:25 pm
When some kind soul gathers up all the abandoned shopping trolleys that are blocking the entrance to the shopping centre when it's blowing a gale outside and -15 windchill and all I want to do is get inside where it's warm and not trip over 17 fucking abandoned shopping trolleys.... :-X :P

I heard the poor kid whose job it was to gather up the shopping trolleys got laid off and has now joined a violence gang  :'(
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7271 on: Yesterday at 04:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:07:51 pm
I heard the poor kid whose job it was to gather up the shopping trolleys got laid off and has now joined a violence gang  :'(
That'll explain why 17 of the fucking things were just sitting around then....... :P
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7272 on: Today at 12:25:14 pm »
unloaded the dishwasher, reloaded with yesterday and this mornings stuff all whilst lunch (soup and toast) being made - and then finding enough space for jug, bowl and plate to fit in.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7273 on: Today at 12:37:49 pm »
Quote from: pazcom on Today at 12:25:14 pm
unloaded the dishwasher, reloaded with yesterday and this mornings stuff all whilst lunch (soup and toast) being made - and then finding enough space for jug, bowl and plate to fit in.

That reminds me of a conversation I had with a friend of mine and how mens logic worked.

She lived out in Halsall and had an older neighbour who lived on his own. She was around his house one day and noticed he didn't have any cupboard space for plates/dishes etc and two dishwashers. She asked him why 2 dishwashers and no cupboards.  "Well, when I first got them, I put all my clean dishes in this one here. Then I take the plates etc out as I need them, use them, then put the dirty plates in this one here. I keep doing that until this dishwasher is full, then I wash everything. Then, I take each item I need to use, use it and put it in that one there, then when that's full...." 

Male logic is brilliant at times.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7274 on: Today at 01:12:49 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 12:37:49 pm
That reminds me of a conversation I had with a friend of mine and how mens logic worked.

She lived out in Halsall and had an older neighbour who lived on his own. She was around his house one day and noticed he didn't have any cupboard space for plates/dishes etc and two dishwashers. She asked him why 2 dishwashers and no cupboards.  "Well, when I first got them, I put all my clean dishes in this one here. Then I take the plates etc out as I need them, use them, then put the dirty plates in this one here. I keep doing that until this dishwasher is full, then I wash everything. Then, I take each item I need to use, use it and put it in that one there, then when that's full...." 

Male logic is brilliant at times.


 :lmao

