Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 455269 times)

Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7120 on: November 2, 2022, 08:12:09 pm »
Gradually getting furniture into the new house so it's becoming our home. Just need to get the living room paint up next week.
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7121 on: November 2, 2022, 08:48:46 pm »
The shitbags who broke into my brother in law's garage and stole an electric bike have been caught.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7122 on: November 2, 2022, 08:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on November  2, 2022, 08:48:46 pm
The shitbags who broke into my brother in law's garage and stole an electric bike have been caught.

Nice one 👍
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7123 on: November 2, 2022, 09:09:15 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  2, 2022, 08:51:57 pm
Nice one 👍

They recovered the bike too.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7124 on: November 2, 2022, 09:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on November  2, 2022, 09:09:15 pm
They recovered the bike too.

Even better 😁
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7125 on: November 2, 2022, 09:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on November  2, 2022, 09:09:15 pm
They recovered the bike too.
I hope the scumbags had just charged it up ;D
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7126 on: November 2, 2022, 10:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on November  2, 2022, 09:19:59 pm
I hope the scumbags had just charged it up ;D
Sounds like they're the ones who've been charged
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7127 on: November 4, 2022, 08:57:17 pm »
I absolutely love this ☺️

The idea of kids running out in their pyjamas in the rain and facing up to council contractors and laying down on skateboards etc to prevent them ripping up their play area is superb!!

Bravo young people 👏👏👏

BBC News - Tower Hamlets: Children stop play space from being dismantled

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-63511420
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7128 on: November 4, 2022, 10:46:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  4, 2022, 08:57:17 pm
I absolutely love this ☺️

The idea of kids running out in their pyjamas in the rain and facing up to council contractors and laying down on skateboards etc to prevent them ripping up their play area is superb!!

Bravo young people 👏👏👏

BBC News - Tower Hamlets: Children stop play space from being dismantled

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-63511420

Its like a plot from one of those films on Saturday morning Talking Pictures TV featuring those scampish children actors Denise Waterman an Patsy Kensit.
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7129 on: November 5, 2022, 07:59:54 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  4, 2022, 10:46:42 pm
Its like a plot from one of those films on Saturday morning Talking Pictures TV featuring those scampish children actors Denise Waterman an Patsy Kensit.

That's a great take on it mate and now I'm trying to remember if those two actually did this on a kids TV show 😂

What a dickhead move by the council though.  Kids need more safe spaces to play in, not less.

Online liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7130 on: November 5, 2022, 09:52:19 am »
Offline jillc

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7131 on: November 6, 2022, 07:20:00 pm »
Fish Finger butties after a win against Spurs.  ;D
Online rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7132 on: November 8, 2022, 06:58:02 pm »
Offline RedSince86

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7133 on: November 8, 2022, 07:00:55 pm »
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7134 on: November 8, 2022, 09:39:55 pm »
Why is that a reason to be happy?
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7135 on: November 9, 2022, 10:56:52 am »
Using 'begs the question' correctly.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7136 on: November 9, 2022, 12:40:31 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November  9, 2022, 10:56:52 am
Using 'begs the question' correctly.
That begs the question as to what you mean by correctly, being as language usage (verbal and phrasal) legitimately changes over time.



;) It was a gift!
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7137 on: November 10, 2022, 09:42:00 am »
After a game I sometimes go to Woody's (Wood Street) to do some Karakoke

There was a long list of depressing, sad and miserable songs going on where the kids were crying

I did 'Three Little Birds' which they seemed to love and then there were a load of happy songs


Result!

:)
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7138 on: November 10, 2022, 09:43:01 am »
Drinking Bovril

Nom nom nom
Online liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7139 on: November 10, 2022, 02:12:14 pm »
digging the garden before to move some fence posts and found a 50p 10p and a 2p under the soil

bit dirty and grimy so washed them, polished them and have just used them to buy a pasty from aldi for all my hard work - well, saved 2p to be honest and i'll be keeping that to use at another time  :wave
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7140 on: November 10, 2022, 02:18:14 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on November 10, 2022, 02:12:14 pm
digging the garden before to move some fence posts and found a 50p 10p and a 2p under the soil

bit dirty and grimy so washed them, polished them and have just used them to buy a pasty from aldi for all my hard work - well, saved 2p to be honest and i'll be keeping that to use at another time  :wave

Get yourself a metal detector mate, there might be a whole pile of treasure buried in the garden 😜
Online liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7141 on: November 10, 2022, 02:23:02 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 10, 2022, 02:18:14 pm
Get yourself a metal detector mate, there might be a whole pile of treasure buried in the garden 😜

 ;D

you're right though - could be enough under there to put a bid in on our club

well either that or bt broadband cables
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7142 on: November 10, 2022, 02:32:20 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on November 10, 2022, 02:23:02 pm
;D

you're right though - could be enough under there to put a bid in on our club

well either that or bt broadband cables

Not sure how much copper they put in broadband cables so might not be worth the hassle messing with them 🤔

Online Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7143 on: November 11, 2022, 09:50:52 am »
Randomly came across this picture

Offline sheepfest

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7144 on: November 11, 2022, 10:37:53 am »
An unexpected 6 days home alone which means all the toys are away so the lounge looks tidy for a change.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7145 on: November 11, 2022, 11:55:33 am »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on November 11, 2022, 09:50:52 am
Randomly came across this picture



Why did the bunny cross the road?
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7146 on: November 11, 2022, 12:17:36 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on November 11, 2022, 11:55:33 am
Why did the bunny cross the road?
It saw a break in the traffic and took the hoppertunity.
Offline afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7147 on: November 11, 2022, 12:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on November 11, 2022, 12:17:36 pm
It saw a break in the traffic and took the hoppertunity.

Elmer Fudd is coming after that punny rabbit...
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7148 on: November 11, 2022, 12:26:46 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on November 11, 2022, 12:24:24 pm
Elmer Fudd is coming after that punny rabbit...
He won't catch it if it's Elton John's.
It's a little fit bunny...
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7149 on: November 11, 2022, 12:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on November 11, 2022, 12:26:46 pm
He won't catch it if it's Elton John's.
It's a little fit bunny...

Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7150 on: November 11, 2022, 12:52:06 pm »
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7151 on: November 11, 2022, 12:54:46 pm »
I'm happy that I'm not...
Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg, or Al 666  ;D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7152 on: November 11, 2022, 12:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on November 11, 2022, 12:54:46 pm
I'm happy that I'm not...
Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg, or Al 666  ;D

:D
Offline afc turkish

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7153 on: November 11, 2022, 01:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on November 11, 2022, 12:54:46 pm
I'm happy that I'm not...
Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg, or Al 666  ;D

"Roger..."
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7154 on: November 11, 2022, 01:34:04 pm »
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7155 on: November 11, 2022, 02:58:45 pm »
Offline Millie

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7156 on: November 11, 2022, 09:22:04 pm »
M & S Chocolate and orange teacakes.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7157 on: Today at 02:25:06 pm »
A walk on Saturday starting and finishing at Tarn Hows, getting back to the car just as it's going dusk, then onto a pub with a real fire smouldering in the burner for a pint.

Only improvement would have been the outside temp being 5-10c cooler.



Online liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7158 on: Today at 03:49:00 pm »
wearing my wellies while out bird-watching and defiantly walking through mud and shin-deep water without fear - away damn water and soil i am god now har har har

yep - still a kid  :wave
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7159 on: Today at 03:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:25:06 pm
A walk on Saturday starting and finishing at Tarn Hows, getting back to the car just as it's going dusk, then onto a pub with a real fire smouldering in the burner for a pint.

Only improvement would have been the outside temp being 5-10c cooler.



Lovely spot. Went there quite a bit as a kid but havent been for about 20 years. Is that near the Drunken Duck pub?
