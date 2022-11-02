The shitbags who broke into my brother in law's garage and stole an electric bike have been caught.
Nice one 👍
They recovered the bike too.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
I hope the scumbags had just charged it up
I absolutely love this ☺️ The idea of kids running out in their pyjamas in the rain and facing up to council contractors and laying down on skateboards etc to prevent them ripping up their play area is superb!!Bravo young people 👏👏👏BBC News - Tower Hamlets: Children stop play space from being dismantledhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-63511420
Its like a plot from one of those films on Saturday morning Talking Pictures TV featuring those scampish children actors Denise Waterman an Patsy Kensit.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
When people find cool stuff. A10 Warthog letting loose in Afghanhttps://www.google.com/maps/place/Sangin,+Afghanistan/@32.0675617,64.8503288,195m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m5!3m4!1s0x3f283b187c8bb599:0x25b7ad2d5e0aab8!8m2!3d32.0710999!4d64.8525866
Using 'begs the question' correctly.
digging the garden before to move some fence posts and found a 50p 10p and a 2p under the soilbit dirty and grimy so washed them, polished them and have just used them to buy a pasty from aldi for all my hard work - well, saved 2p to be honest and i'll be keeping that to use at another time
Get yourself a metal detector mate, there might be a whole pile of treasure buried in the garden 😜
you're right though - could be enough under there to put a bid in on our clubwell either that or bt broadband cables
Randomly came across this picture
Why did the bunny cross the road?
It saw a break in the traffic and took the hoppertunity.
Elmer Fudd is coming after that punny rabbit...
He won't catch it if it's Elton John's.It's a little fit bunny...
I'm happy that I'm not...Crosby Nick, Ghost Town, WhereAngelsPlay, Charlie Adams fried egg, or Al 666
Crosby Nick never fails.
"Roger..."
"And pull out..."
A walk on Saturday starting and finishing at Tarn Hows, getting back to the car just as it's going dusk, then onto a pub with a real fire smouldering in the burner for a pint. Only improvement would have been the outside temp being 5-10c cooler.
