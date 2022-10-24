« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 173 174 175 176 177 [178]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 452037 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,132
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7080 on: October 24, 2022, 09:19:52 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on October 24, 2022, 09:16:06 am
Having Monday off which means not having to go into the office and listen to shit banter all day.

You timed that well. :D

Sadly Im off on a family break having to face my perpetually smug City supporting stepson. He keeps quiet and lets his 15 year mouth off.

Oh joy.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7081 on: October 24, 2022, 09:28:47 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on October 23, 2022, 11:46:11 pm
My favourite but my other half hates pork. Thinking of disguising slow cooked pork as chicken to see if I can sneak some in!

😯 I feel for you mate so yeah maybe some beautiful slow cooked pulled pork might sway them 👍
Quote from: Nitramdorf on October 24, 2022, 12:09:27 am
Do you watch Stanley Tucci searching for Italy? In last weeks show he was in Umbria and pork is eaten on a massive scale there. He had some pork and crackling in one scene and I could almost taste it. It looked amazing.

I don't no but might have to check that out 👍
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,091
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7082 on: October 24, 2022, 10:47:17 am »
Piccalilli
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,301
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7083 on: October 24, 2022, 02:27:40 pm »
Scarefest at Alton Towers, when you manage to avoid both the 'Travellers Day' and spells of rain.

Riding rollercoasters in the dark is brill.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,196
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7084 on: October 24, 2022, 02:32:52 pm »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,056
  • JFT96
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7085 on: October 26, 2022, 04:00:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 24, 2022, 02:27:40 pm
Scarefest at Alton Towers, when you manage to avoid both the 'Travellers Day' and spells of rain.

Riding rollercoasters in the dark is brill.
We did Thirteen and Wicker Man in the dark on Monday, was great.

Spent Tuesday there as well, hadn't been there since Rita opened so wondered if it would have lost it's magic, it hasn't though. Just little things like taking the cable car over the pagoda, waving to the people on the rapids when you're on the runaway mine train, having a great big delapidated country estate in the middle. It's like a cross between theme park and National Trust place, which is why I've always preferred it to Thorpe Park even if the latter has better rides now. Didn't bother doing any of the Halloween stuff except for a night-time walk through the woods which was brilliant.

Is there any time of the year where the queues aren't too bad without fast-track tickets? We had a ride access pass for my nephew but it wasn't valid for the bigger rides since he's only 1.25m. Staff were very helpful, and to top it off the place we stayed had a rainfall shower head, which is something I'd kill to have at home :D

Will definitely do it again if the opportunity arises.
« Last Edit: October 26, 2022, 04:04:10 pm by rowan_d »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,301
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7086 on: October 26, 2022, 04:27:57 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on October 26, 2022, 04:00:09 pm
We did Thirteen and Wicker Man in the dark on Monday, was great.

Spent Tuesday there as well, hadn't been there since Rita opened so wondered if it would have lost it's magic, it hasn't though. Just little things like taking the cable car over the pagoda, waving to the people on the rapids when you're on the runaway mine train, having a great big delapidated country estate in the middle. It's like a cross between theme park and National Trust place, which is why I've always preferred it to Thorpe Park even if the latter has better rides now. Didn't bother doing any of the Halloween stuff except for a night-time walk through the woods which was brilliant.

Is there any time of the year where the queues aren't too bad without fast-track tickets? We had a ride access pass for my nephew but it wasn't valid for the bigger rides since he's only 1.25m. Staff were very helpful, and to top it off the place we stayed had a rainfall shower head, which is something I'd kill to have at home :D

Will definitely do it again if the opportunity arises.


Love the place.

Managed Th13teen, Wicker (always buy us Fast Tracks for this at Scarefest), Galactica, then Nemesis (last time before its re-reacking next year) in the dark this time.

We go at least once a year and have done for about 10/11 years. Getting short queues is a bit of a lottery - one Scarefest we seemed to drop lucky with queues often down to 10-30 mins away from Smiler/Wicker; that came after a horrendous year where we got on 5 rides (and one of those was with Fast Tracks I bought in the park when I realised how packed the place was)

Someone I work with have annual passes and say April (outside of any holidays) is probably best bet; the school trip season starts in May and runs through to July, then you have the kids holidays, then a mini school trip window in Sept, then Scarefest, then it closes. But they've been weekday in the summer hols and walked on some rides.
« Last Edit: October 26, 2022, 04:30:01 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,211
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7087 on: October 26, 2022, 04:31:58 pm »
I've only ever been to Alton Towers twice. Once as a full park visit, that must not have left much of an impression because I barely remember a thing. And again as a guest at the Splash Landings hotel during the off-season, which gave us bonus access to the section of the ride park with Oblivion in it. Pretty much had free reign of the place. Get off a ride, run around to the start, straight back on again. I haven't been back since because I know the experience won't be anywhere near as fun as practically having a theme park to myself.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,301
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7088 on: October 26, 2022, 04:41:40 pm »
Quote from: kellan on October 26, 2022, 04:31:58 pm
I've only ever been to Alton Towers twice. Once as a full park visit, that must not have left much of an impression because I barely remember a thing. And again as a guest at the Splash Landings hotel during the off-season, which gave us bonus access to the section of the ride park with Oblivion in it. Pretty much had free reign of the place. Get off a ride, run around to the start, straight back on again. I haven't been back since because I know the experience won't be anywhere near as fun as practically having a theme park to myself.

We've had that a couple of times late at night for the last half hour, both at the Nemesis/Galactica area and the 13/Rita one. Literally running round to ride again.

Discovered by accident that they open an exit between Nemesis and Galactica that is next to the car parks. Saves you having to get over to the main entrance/exit then queue up for ages to get the monorail with thousands of others. Just finish with a couple of rides then stroll out. Also know how to avoid the parking charge, too  ::)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,056
  • JFT96
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7089 on: October 26, 2022, 04:47:18 pm »
Was a bit annoying paying for parking and then they just glance for any hint of a barcode on your phone without actually scanning it

We went in on the Monday next to Nemesis since the monorail was having problems, wonder if that's the only time they open it. Bit of a shame you can't see through the monorail windows anymore.

The valleys around the park are stunning, never been in Autumn before. What is that building that's lit up on the hilltop as you exit the park?
« Last Edit: October 26, 2022, 05:03:23 pm by rowan_d »
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,301
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7090 on: October 26, 2022, 05:27:11 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on October 26, 2022, 04:47:18 pm
Was a bit annoying paying for parking and then they just glance for any hint of a barcode on your phone without actually scanning it

We went in on the Monday next to Nemesis since the monorail was having problems, wonder if that's the only time they open it. Bit of a shame you can't see through the monorail windows anymore.

The valleys around the park are stunning, never been in Autumn before. What is that building that's lit up on the hilltop as you exit the park?

I think hotel guests can use the 'secret' entrace/exit (not sure though, but it is open, with people manning it, and I know the general public can't use it)

Not sure what building you're referring to
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,132
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7091 on: October 26, 2022, 05:37:39 pm »
Staying out of the FSG discussion thread for the sake of my sanity and long term well being.
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,056
  • JFT96
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7092 on: October 26, 2022, 05:42:29 pm »
Think it must be Alton Castle, can't find the angle I saw it from though

https://goo.gl/maps/qPzZUG5tkdNShQSDA
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,301
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7093 on: October 27, 2022, 10:45:36 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on October 26, 2022, 05:42:29 pm
Think it must be Alton Castle, can't find the angle I saw it from though

https://goo.gl/maps/qPzZUG5tkdNShQSDA


Ah, ok. We never approach from or leave by that route (we initially head north by turning right out of the resort) so have never seen it.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,815
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7094 on: October 28, 2022, 11:33:53 pm »
Didn't know whether to post this in here, in the Hannoy thread, or the Mingebag thread; but it made me laugh so in here it is.
Took my girls to Flip Out earlier on today and they had a great time.
On the way out they asked for a Slushy each.
Went up to the counter, got my wallet out, and asked the girl serving for two Slushies.
"That'll be £10 please." She said.
I immediately threw my wallet onto the counter, raised my hands above my head and said to her...
"Please, just take my wallet and don't hurt my daughters, they've got their whole lives ahead of them!"
The look on her face was like 'WTF!'
Her mate behind her cracked up laughing as she clicked on to what I was on about  ;D

*The slushies were rank and after a few sips they were left on a table  :(
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7095 on: October 29, 2022, 01:45:01 am »
I'm hannoyed each time I see a mention of the mingebag thread coz I don't know where TF it is.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,260
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7096 on: October 29, 2022, 02:11:13 am »
Quote from: SamLad on October 29, 2022, 01:45:01 am
I'm hannoyed each time I see a mention of the mingebag thread coz I don't know where TF it is.
Here you go.  :)

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=137058.0
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,071
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7097 on: October 29, 2022, 07:28:43 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October 28, 2022, 11:33:53 pm
Didn't know whether to post this in here, in the Hannoy thread, or the Mingebag thread; but it made me laugh so in here it is.
Took my girls to Flip Out earlier on today and they had a great time.
On the way out they asked for a Slushy each.
Went up to the counter, got my wallet out, and asked the girl serving for two Slushies.
"That'll be £10 please." She said.
I immediately threw my wallet onto the counter, raised my hands above my head and said to her...
"Please, just take my wallet and don't hurt my daughters, they've got their whole lives ahead of them!"
The look on her face was like 'WTF!'
Her mate behind her cracked up laughing as she clicked on to what I was on about  ;D

*The slushies were rank and after a few sips they were left on a table  :(


😂
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,815
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7098 on: October 29, 2022, 10:55:09 am »
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,196
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7099 on: October 29, 2022, 12:22:33 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 29, 2022, 01:45:01 am
I'm hannoyed each time I see a mention of the mingebag thread coz I don't know where TF it is.
I envy you, coming to that thread for the first time, pages and pages of prime mingebagginess to savour :)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,132
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7100 on: October 29, 2022, 12:27:53 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October 28, 2022, 11:33:53 pm
Didn't know whether to post this in here, in the Hannoy thread, or the Mingebag thread; but it made me laugh so in here it is.
Took my girls to Flip Out earlier on today and they had a great time.
On the way out they asked for a Slushy each.
Went up to the counter, got my wallet out, and asked the girl serving for two Slushies.
"That'll be £10 please." She said.
I immediately threw my wallet onto the counter, raised my hands above my head and said to her...
"Please, just take my wallet and don't hurt my daughters, they've got their whole lives ahead of them!"
The look on her face was like 'WTF!'
Her mate behind her cracked up laughing as she clicked on to what I was on about  ;D

*The slushies were rank and after a few sips they were left on a table  :(

Thats not mingebag behaviour that is annoying and embarrassing Dad behaviour.

If your daughter hasnt already told never make a show of me in front of me mates again. I hate you!!! youve got off lightly.
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,815
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7101 on: October 29, 2022, 01:35:33 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 29, 2022, 12:27:53 pm
Thats not mingebag behaviour that is annoying and embarrassing Dad behaviour.

If your daughter hasnt already told never make a show of me in front of me mates again. I hate you!!! youve got off lightly.

She's 16; I've heard it loads of times  ;D
I treat it as a badge of honour  8)
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7102 on: October 29, 2022, 01:58:54 pm »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,132
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7103 on: October 29, 2022, 07:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October 29, 2022, 01:35:33 pm
She's 16; I've heard it loads of times  ;D
I treat it as a badge of honour  8)

At the same age my daughter made me park around the corner so her mates wouldnt see me when I was picking her up.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,091
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7104 on: October 31, 2022, 08:32:12 pm »
The filthy water in the Vax once you've finished on the carpet.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,935
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7105 on: October 31, 2022, 10:27:51 pm »
Makes me really happy when I'm out and about and stumble upon a really good Busker.

I recorded this on Friday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gjWW5CXwo0k
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,071
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7106 on: Yesterday at 05:37:34 pm »
My lad joined the ATC the other week - we've felt he spends too much time at home and this will get him doing all kinds of things. He wants to be a pilot, so this will get him started.

His Ma isn't too happy with a 17yr old Corporal has offered to take him flying - the lad already has a Pilots licence and has applied to fly the F35B Lightning in the Navy. I'm chilled, I'd be more worried if he was going in a car.

She's also nervous that in the next 18 months he will do a parachute jump and will most likely fly solo in a glider and a piston engined trainer.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7107 on: Yesterday at 05:43:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:37:34 pm
My lad joined the ATC the other week - we've felt he spends too much time at home and this will get him doing all kinds of things. He wants to be a pilot, so this will get him started.

His Ma isn't too happy with a 17yr old Corporal has offered to take him flying - the lad already has a Pilots licence and has applied to fly the F35B Lightning in the Navy. I'm chilled, I'd be more worried if he was going in a car.

She's also nervous that in the next 18 months he will do a parachute jump and will most likely fly solo in a glider and a piston engined trainer.

My niece was in the air cadets for a few years and won her glider wings at 14. 

It'll do him the world of good personally and professionally so good luck to him.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,071
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7108 on: Yesterday at 05:49:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:43:23 pm
My niece was in the air cadets for a few years and won her glider wings at 14. 

It'll do him the world of good personally and professionally so good luck to him.

Bet everyone was dead proud of her.

Covid stopped him joining earlier, glad he's finally done it. Daft bastard wants to fly commercial, told him to get the RAF to bloody pay for his training and hopefully, like a mate of mines hubby, he'll get headhunted by an Airline (Quantas in his case). A fella on holiday told him his brother flies private and recently flew Faith No More around the states.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7109 on: Yesterday at 06:08:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:49:14 pm
Bet everyone was dead proud of her.

Covid stopped him joining earlier, glad he's finally done it. Daft bastard wants to fly commercial, told him to get the RAF to bloody pay for his training and hopefully, like a mate of mines hubby, he'll get headhunted by an Airline (Quantas in his case). A fella on holiday told him his brother flies private and recently flew Faith No More around the states.

RAF is definitely the way to go if he can pass the medical but it's hell of a life once you've qualified.

A clients son was a helicopter pilot who went private after training and flew loads of celebs around.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,071
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7110 on: Yesterday at 06:34:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:08:43 pm
RAF is definitely the way to go if he can pass the medical but it's hell of a life once you've qualified.

A clients son was a helicopter pilot who went private after training and flew loads of celebs around.

I hope he does, it'll be a great life.

Spent a week at Valley as a kid when my Uncle was staioned there, got shown around the base and went in the control tower and also stayed at a few other UK bases, my Nan used to fly to Germany and Gibraltar to stay when they were staioned there.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,054
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7111 on: Yesterday at 06:52:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:34:14 pm
I hope he does, it'll be a great life.

Spent a week at Valley as a kid when my Uncle was staioned there, got shown around the base and went in the control tower and also stayed at a few other UK bases, my Nan used to fly to Germany and Gibraltar to stay when they were staioned there.

It's great if you've got a plan for after service like your lad has but a lot get stuck if they've no proper qualifications as the money can't be matched once they leave.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,903
  • Believer
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7112 on: Today at 08:13:38 am »
The roadworks, and closure of one end of your road, ending so you don`t have to take a circuitous route to get anywhere. I didn`t realise how happy this would make me feel.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7113 on: Today at 10:11:55 am »
Had to pop into Aldi for a bag of kindling.
All 3 people in the queue let me go before them. Just little acts of courtesy and consideration that makes life nicer. They let me in, I thanked them and we were all smiling and had a quick chat.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,406
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7114 on: Today at 10:13:27 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:11:55 am
Had to pop into Aldi for a bag of kindling.
All 3 people in the queue let me go before them. Just little acts of courtesy and consideration that makes life nicer. They let me in, I thanked them and we were all smiling and had a quick chat.

That kind of thing is priceless in Asda or Tesco. Aldi would've had them 3 served and out in 21 seconds.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 173 174 175 176 177 [178]   Go Up
« previous next »
 