Scarefest at Alton Towers, when you manage to avoid both the 'Travellers Day' and spells of rain.



Riding rollercoasters in the dark is brill.



We did Thirteen and Wicker Man in the dark on Monday, was great.Spent Tuesday there as well, hadn't been there since Rita opened so wondered if it would have lost it's magic, it hasn't though. Just little things like taking the cable car over the pagoda, waving to the people on the rapids when you're on the runaway mine train, having a great big delapidated country estate in the middle. It's like a cross between theme park and National Trust place, which is why I've always preferred it to Thorpe Park even if the latter has better rides now. Didn't bother doing any of the Halloween stuff except for a night-time walk through the woods which was brilliant.Is there any time of the year where the queues aren't too bad without fast-track tickets? We had a ride access pass for my nephew but it wasn't valid for the bigger rides since he's only 1.25m. Staff were very helpful, and to top it off the place we stayed had a rainfall shower head, which is something I'd kill to have at homeWill definitely do it again if the opportunity arises.