Didn't know whether to post this in here, in the Hannoy thread, or the Mingebag thread; but it made me laugh so in here it is.
Took my girls to Flip Out earlier on today and they had a great time.
On the way out they asked for a Slushy each.
Went up to the counter, got my wallet out, and asked the girl serving for two Slushies.
"That'll be £10 please." She said.
I immediately threw my wallet onto the counter, raised my hands above my head and said to her...
"Please, just take my wallet and don't hurt my daughters, they've got their whole lives ahead of them!"
The look on her face was like 'WTF!'
Her mate behind her cracked up laughing as she clicked on to what I was on about
*The slushies were rank and after a few sips they were left on a table