When you receive a kind, unexpected gesture/present.
This one went an awful long way, because it really cheered me up when I needed it most.
I have 3 lovely friends, I do them little favours when I can, I don't ask or expect anything back in return, they are my friends and I love and value their company.
As a thank you, a few days ago, my friends surprised with a lovely present, a pair of Skechers footwear. They put lots of thought in what style to chose, something easy to put on and with a good grip to support me after my up and coming knee op.
Can't thank my friends enough!