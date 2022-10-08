« previous next »
The small things in life that make you happy

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 8, 2022, 07:41:57 pm
Quote from: reddebs on October  8, 2022, 07:38:23 pm
St. Trinian's girls are the best 😂
I did find them rather attractive when I was younger.  :-*
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 8, 2022, 08:10:19 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  8, 2022, 07:41:57 pm
I did find them rather attractive when I was younger.  :-*

We did our best to emulate them and I'd have loved to have been one in the film's 😊
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 8, 2022, 09:54:50 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  8, 2022, 08:50:03 am
Finding out my mum and her band supported Depeche Mode and Talk Talk in the early 80s.

Thats brilliant. Talk Talk are much under-rated.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 8, 2022, 10:03:47 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  8, 2022, 08:50:03 am
Finding out my mum and her band supported Depeche Mode and Talk Talk in the early 80s.
Wow! Brilliant that mate 8)

She must have some great stories to tell  :thumbup
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 10, 2022, 01:43:55 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October  8, 2022, 10:03:47 pm

She must have some great stories to tell  :thumbup

Probably not ones for her son's delicate ears  :o

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 10, 2022, 01:45:48 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 10, 2022, 01:43:55 pm
Probably not ones for her son's delicate ears  :o



You saying she just couldnt get enough?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 10, 2022, 01:56:21 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 10, 2022, 01:45:48 pm
You saying she just couldnt get enough?
She shouldn't have to tell him anything. It's her life, don't you forget.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 10, 2022, 06:12:20 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October  8, 2022, 10:03:47 pm

She must have some great stories to tell  :thumbup
Nah, just blasphemous rumours.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 10, 2022, 07:12:06 pm
Unblocked the drain outside the kitchen using a proprietary cleaner without any need to call in Dyno Rod.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 10, 2022, 07:15:58 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  8, 2022, 07:41:57 pm
I did find them rather attractive when I was younger.  :-*

My daughter (born in the year of our first European Cup win and officially middle aged as she does well in Radio Twos Popmaster quiz) saw one of the original St Trinians films and was quite shocked at the tolerated ogling of young women in gym slips and stockings by middle aged men - Not me, the film cast.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 13, 2022, 10:36:00 am
olivia colman's voice

now posh voices usually grate on me like the worst lazy scouse accents - but man oh man does she do something for me  :wave

gonna get my girl some elocution lessons pronto
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 13, 2022, 12:38:34 pm
The horror on the face of someone in the office today who must have naively opened one of those orgasm videos.

We all dread being that person and feel their anguish, but how it brightened my Thursday morning up no end.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 13, 2022, 02:12:21 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on October 13, 2022, 12:38:34 pm
The horror on the face of someone in the office today who must have naively opened one of those orgasm videos.

We all dread being that person and feel their anguish, but how it brightened my Thursday morning up no end.

Haha. Not that thats happened to me but that sheer panic where you feel yourself burning up instantly and your pulse go through the roof
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 13, 2022, 02:34:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 13, 2022, 02:12:21 pm
Haha. Not that thats happened to me but that sheet panic where you feel yourself burning up instantly and your pups go through the roof

Hahah its the stuff of nightmares, I think I'd resign on the spot if it happened to me!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 15, 2022, 02:54:51 am
Reading through the 'Wolves Away 1976' thread on here just now.  :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 15, 2022, 03:40:44 pm
Making this year's Christmas cake 😊
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 15, 2022, 06:07:47 pm
Quote from: reddebs on October 15, 2022, 03:40:44 pm
Making this year's Christmas cake 😊

save some for me - as long as it has a marzipan layer and icing though  :wave
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 15, 2022, 06:13:50 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on October 15, 2022, 06:07:47 pm
save some for me - as long as it has a marzipan layer and icing though  :wave

Nope sorry. 

Lots of brandy though and it'll have more added every week till Christmas 🫣
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 16, 2022, 12:47:11 am
Get to spend Christmas with my nephews and niece for the first time in about five years, and have a full week off instead of just two or three days
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 16, 2022, 10:28:39 am
Quote from: reddebs on October 15, 2022, 06:13:50 pm
Nope sorry. 

Lots of brandy though and it'll have more added every week till Christmas 🫣

My dad used to make our Christmas cake around now as well, laden with sherry and rum from a recipe he learnt in the Navy.

Amazing the things a nineteen year old Royal Marine learnt in the heat of the Mediterranean campaign in between landings and shore leave in Naples.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 16, 2022, 12:20:35 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 16, 2022, 10:28:39 am
My dad used to make our Christmas cake around now as well, laden with sherry and rum from a recipe he learnt in the Navy.

Amazing the things a nineteen year old Royal Marine learnt in the heat of the Mediterranean campaign in between landings and shore leave in Naples.

Food is very important to naval crew so I'm not surprised. 

This is a good old Mrs. Beaton recipe that I've used since leaving home many decades ago but the feeding it a teaspoon of brandy every week till Christmas, I learnt from my mum.

Nobody ever complains about it being dry ☺️
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 16, 2022, 12:47:45 pm
When you receive a kind, unexpected gesture/present.

This one went an awful long way, because it really cheered me up when I needed it most.

I have 3 lovely friends, I do them little favours when I can, I don't ask or expect anything back in return, they are my friends and I love and value their company.

As a thank you, a few days ago, my friends surprised with a lovely present, a pair of Skechers footwear. They put lots of thought in what style to chose, something easy to put on and with a good grip to support me after my up and coming knee op.

Can't thank my friends enough!

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 16, 2022, 01:13:35 pm
Opened my front door today to a garden full of geese.... My daughters were like little kids again stood in the middle of them feeding them bread.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 16, 2022, 01:25:53 pm
Went to my rental this morning to meet someone pricing up some work for me and seeing how beautifully clean, tidy and well loved the flat was was lovely to see 😊

I'm so happy that she's loving living there and also managing to keep it warm and comfortable.  That's a huge relief for me.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 16, 2022, 07:35:55 pm
Watching how the National Trust has a secret nurseries/laboratory propagating trees, shrubs and plants that they have in all the parks, woodlands and gardens they look after.

Some of the trees are being reproduced from parents that are over 2000yrs old 😯
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 16, 2022, 11:31:13 pm
Them UAE sportswashing bastards losing and that baldy Catalan try-hard losing his shit.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 17, 2022, 09:15:55 pm
Quote from: reddebs on October 15, 2022, 06:13:50 pm
Nope sorry. 

Lots of brandy though and it'll have more added every week till Christmas 🫣

Ive tried that with a full bottle of brandy being fed into over the December period and I could barely taste it and it cost a fortune.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 17, 2022, 09:45:11 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 17, 2022, 09:15:55 pm
Ive tried that with a full bottle of brandy being fed into over the December period and I could barely taste it and it cost a fortune.

You need better brandy 😜
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 11:42:52 am
just passed a school and the lads were shouting at me to get their ball for them

at first i thought 'there's something not right here - is the ball covered in shit or superglued to the pavement' but the nice bloke inside of me thought maybe just possibly they had actually genuinely kicked the ball over the fence and couldn't get on with their game of football between lessons

so i picked it up and they were shouting 'thank you' 'aw that's great' 'yes he's getting it for us' etc so i threw it back to them and they continued with 'have a nice day' and 'that's brilliant' etc even the girls who were watching the boys playing shouted over 'thank you'

made me feel good and a bit guilty at the cynic in me
