just passed a school and the lads were shouting at me to get their ball for them



at first i thought 'there's something not right here - is the ball covered in shit or superglued to the pavement' but the nice bloke inside of me thought maybe just possibly they had actually genuinely kicked the ball over the fence and couldn't get on with their game of football between lessons



so i picked it up and they were shouting 'thank you' 'aw that's great' 'yes he's getting it for us' etc so i threw it back to them and they continued with 'have a nice day' and 'that's brilliant' etc even the girls who were watching the boys playing shouted over 'thank you'



made me feel good and a bit guilty at the cynic in me