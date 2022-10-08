St. Trinian's girls are the best 😂
I did find them rather attractive when I was younger.
Finding out my mum and her band supported Depeche Mode and Talk Talk in the early 80s.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
She must have some great stories to tell
Probably not ones for her son's delicate ears
Crosby Nick never fails.
You saying she just couldnt get enough?
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
The horror on the face of someone in the office today who must have naively opened one of those orgasm videos. We all dread being that person and feel their anguish, but how it brightened my Thursday morning up no end.
Haha. Not that thats happened to me but that sheet panic where you feel yourself burning up instantly and your pups go through the roof
