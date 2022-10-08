« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 447558 times)

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7040 on: October 8, 2022, 07:41:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October  8, 2022, 07:38:23 pm
St. Trinian's girls are the best 😂
I did find them rather attractive when I was younger.  :-*
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7041 on: October 8, 2022, 08:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  8, 2022, 07:41:57 pm
I did find them rather attractive when I was younger.  :-*

We did our best to emulate them and I'd have loved to have been one in the film's 😊
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7042 on: October 8, 2022, 09:54:50 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  8, 2022, 08:50:03 am
Finding out my mum and her band supported Depeche Mode and Talk Talk in the early 80s.

Thats brilliant. Talk Talk are much under-rated.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7043 on: October 8, 2022, 10:03:47 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  8, 2022, 08:50:03 am
Finding out my mum and her band supported Depeche Mode and Talk Talk in the early 80s.
Wow! Brilliant that mate 8)

She must have some great stories to tell  :thumbup
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7044 on: October 10, 2022, 01:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October  8, 2022, 10:03:47 pm

She must have some great stories to tell  :thumbup

Probably not ones for her son's delicate ears  :o

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7045 on: October 10, 2022, 01:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 10, 2022, 01:43:55 pm
Probably not ones for her son's delicate ears  :o



You saying she just couldnt get enough?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7046 on: October 10, 2022, 01:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 10, 2022, 01:45:48 pm
You saying she just couldnt get enough?
She shouldn't have to tell him anything. It's her life, don't you forget.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7047 on: October 10, 2022, 06:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October  8, 2022, 10:03:47 pm

She must have some great stories to tell  :thumbup
Nah, just blasphemous rumours.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7048 on: October 10, 2022, 07:12:06 pm »
Unblocked the drain outside the kitchen using a proprietary cleaner without any need to call in Dyno Rod.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7049 on: October 10, 2022, 07:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  8, 2022, 07:41:57 pm
I did find them rather attractive when I was younger.  :-*

My daughter (born in the year of our first European Cup win and officially middle aged as she does well in Radio Twos Popmaster quiz) saw one of the original St Trinians films and was quite shocked at the tolerated ogling of young women in gym slips and stockings by middle aged men - Not me, the film cast.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7050 on: October 13, 2022, 10:36:00 am »
olivia colman's voice

now posh voices usually grate on me like the worst lazy scouse accents - but man oh man does she do something for me  :wave

gonna get my girl some elocution lessons pronto
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7051 on: October 13, 2022, 12:38:34 pm »
The horror on the face of someone in the office today who must have naively opened one of those orgasm videos.

We all dread being that person and feel their anguish, but how it brightened my Thursday morning up no end.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7052 on: October 13, 2022, 02:12:21 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on October 13, 2022, 12:38:34 pm
The horror on the face of someone in the office today who must have naively opened one of those orgasm videos.

We all dread being that person and feel their anguish, but how it brightened my Thursday morning up no end.

Haha. Not that thats happened to me but that sheer panic where you feel yourself burning up instantly and your pulse go through the roof
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7053 on: October 13, 2022, 02:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 13, 2022, 02:12:21 pm
Haha. Not that thats happened to me but that sheet panic where you feel yourself burning up instantly and your pups go through the roof

Hahah its the stuff of nightmares, I think I'd resign on the spot if it happened to me!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7054 on: Today at 02:54:51 am »
Reading through the 'Wolves Away 1976' thread on here just now.  :)
