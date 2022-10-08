« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 446482 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7040 on: October 8, 2022, 07:41:57 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on October  8, 2022, 07:38:23 pm
St. Trinian's girls are the best 😂
I did find them rather attractive when I was younger.  :-*
Offline reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7041 on: October 8, 2022, 08:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October  8, 2022, 07:41:57 pm
I did find them rather attractive when I was younger.  :-*

We did our best to emulate them and I'd have loved to have been one in the film's 😊
Offline liversaint

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7042 on: October 8, 2022, 09:54:50 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  8, 2022, 08:50:03 am
Finding out my mum and her band supported Depeche Mode and Talk Talk in the early 80s.

Thats brilliant. Talk Talk are much under-rated.
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7043 on: October 8, 2022, 10:03:47 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on October  8, 2022, 08:50:03 am
Finding out my mum and her band supported Depeche Mode and Talk Talk in the early 80s.
Wow! Brilliant that mate 8)

She must have some great stories to tell  :thumbup
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7044 on: Today at 01:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October  8, 2022, 10:03:47 pm

She must have some great stories to tell  :thumbup

Probably not ones for her son's delicate ears  :o

Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7045 on: Today at 01:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:43:55 pm
Probably not ones for her son's delicate ears  :o



You saying she just couldnt get enough?
Online Ray K

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7046 on: Today at 01:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:45:48 pm
You saying she just couldnt get enough?
She shouldn't have to tell him anything. It's her life, don't you forget.
