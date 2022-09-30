« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 444524 times)

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7000 on: September 30, 2022, 11:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 30, 2022, 11:09:20 pm
Cheers Debs. 😊👍

Good people make me happy, and there are plenty on here.  :)

There sure are 😊
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7001 on: October 1, 2022, 12:12:29 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 30, 2022, 03:51:48 pm
I took my dog for a walk round the local park this morning and it was all misty but still unite mild. You couldnt see more than 100 yards or so and was very atmospheric. Until some big bastard if a dog charged at us from out of nowhere! :D
You should have refused to pay!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7002 on: October 1, 2022, 12:22:07 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 30, 2022, 11:09:20 pm
Good people make me happy, and there are plenty on here.  :)
Quote from: reddebs on September 30, 2022, 11:20:55 pm
There sure are 😊
Stop it you two; you'll make me blush  :-X  ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7003 on: October 1, 2022, 01:26:56 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October  1, 2022, 12:22:07 am
Stop it you two; you'll make me blush  :-X  ;D
:-*
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7004 on: October 1, 2022, 08:14:12 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on October  1, 2022, 12:22:07 am
Stop it you two; you'll make me blush  :-X  ;D

😎
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7005 on: Yesterday at 07:10:50 pm »
Being surrounded by beautiful dogs. We've just been to a dog show (Carla Lane) in Lydiate and it was lovely. 🐶🐕🦮🐕‍🦺
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7006 on: Yesterday at 09:23:53 pm »
Coffee - every morning :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7007 on: Yesterday at 09:51:24 pm »
My garden 🥰
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #7008 on: Today at 08:07:41 am »
got home this morning at 5am (don't ask and i won't have to lie) and there was a robin singing next to the street light in a tree - lovely
