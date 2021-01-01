Cheers Debs. 😊👍Good people make me happy, and there are plenty on here.
I took my dog for a walk round the local park this morning and it was all misty but still unite mild. You couldnt see more than 100 yards or so and was very atmospheric. Until some big bastard if a dog charged at us from out of nowhere!
Good people make me happy, and there are plenty on here.
There sure are 😊
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Stop it you two; you'll make me blush
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]