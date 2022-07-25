Chanterelle mushrooms.



Went to my local farmers market on Saturday morning. They had some chanterelle mushrooms in a massive open cardboard box. Apparently they were harvested no more than two days ago. I bought one pounds weight of mushrooms. I cut up most of them and put them into a mushroom risotto which came out OK.



I also just washed one third and put them into hot butter and put in some salt and fried on a medium heat until they were just crispy. They were beyond incredible and tasted almost like meat but had such a deep flavour.



It was amazing to make brilliant tasting food in my own house.