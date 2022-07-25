« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 167 168 169 170 171 [172]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 430823 times)

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,276
  • Trada
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6840 on: July 25, 2022, 05:20:18 pm »
What made me happy today Starmer visiting Liverpool and meeting Audrey.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/FdP8ki9RMOk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/FdP8ki9RMOk</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6841 on: July 25, 2022, 07:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Snail on July 23, 2022, 02:29:41 pm
After postponing our wedding in 2020 and 2021, this time next week I'll finally be a married woman.

Congratulations.

I got married on Saturday and that made me happy.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,851
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6842 on: July 25, 2022, 08:13:18 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 25, 2022, 07:56:47 pm
Congratulations.

I got married on Saturday and that made me happy.

To Sian? Congrats to both of you. :D
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,356
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6843 on: July 25, 2022, 08:36:49 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on July 25, 2022, 07:56:47 pm
Congratulations.

I got married on Saturday and that made me happy.

Nice on mate. Happy days ahead (on marriage number 3).
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,356
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6844 on: July 25, 2022, 08:39:59 pm »
Chanterelle mushrooms.

Went to my local farmers market on Saturday morning. They had some chanterelle mushrooms in a massive open cardboard box. Apparently they were harvested no more than two days ago. I bought one pounds weight of mushrooms. I cut up most of them and put them into a mushroom risotto which came out OK.

I also just washed one third and put them into hot butter and put in some salt and fried on a medium heat until they were just crispy. They were beyond incredible and tasted almost like meat  but had such a deep flavour.

It was amazing to make brilliant tasting food in my own house.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,350
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6845 on: Today at 03:01:18 pm »
Seeing Rebekah Vardy lose her court case. Couldn't happen to a nicer person, now go crying to that rag.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,687
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6846 on: Today at 03:08:55 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 03:01:18 pm
Seeing Rebekah Vardy lose her court case. Couldn't happen to a nicer person, now go crying to that rag.
Yep, great news. The fucking horror.
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,356
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6847 on: Today at 04:05:24 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 03:01:18 pm
Seeing Rebekah Vardy lose her court case. Couldn't happen to a nicer person, now go crying to that rag.

Happy that running to the papers with shit stories finally has some consequence. It has been a ridiculous but somewhat compelling story to watch. I'm glad decency won out (sort of) and that social media actions finally are starting to have  real world consequences.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 167 168 169 170 171 [172]   Go Up
« previous next »
 