Being in my local, which is a chain family pub, safe as houses, you'd call it "sleepy" to be polite
Two fellas, easily in their fifties on next table. The youngest person I can see? Me maybe? A few younger lads in the next room playing pool
They go up to go somewhere together (the bog I think? Eh?)
The lad with a something and coke goes to the bar and asks for a coaster and his mate asks why and he puts it over his drink and says
"I don't want to be spiked, do I?"
I'm no expert, but not sure the usual date rape target is a balding, punchy, glasses wearing middle aged gentleman.
Anyway, that's why I'm holding my pint glass out and looking away. Come on. Someone. Anyone!