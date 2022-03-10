« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6720 on: May 19, 2022, 07:36:40 pm »
Spent half an hour running around the garden after my 1 year old nephew earlier.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6721 on: May 19, 2022, 07:40:43 pm »
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6722 on: May 19, 2022, 07:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Alf on May 19, 2022, 07:36:40 pm
Spent half an hour running around the garden after my 1 year old nephew earlier.

You want to work on your speed.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6723 on: May 19, 2022, 08:16:51 pm »
^ ;D :D ;D

I am happy cause I hurled out the old furniture and I just spent 30 minutes assembling a luxurious, tiltable, deep, Weirdly "professional looking" chair for in front of the televisual device

Foot stool, the lot, me and my Allen keys. I have my feet up as I type this and I am nicely slightly tilted
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6724 on: May 20, 2022, 03:32:59 pm »
Just went on Bet365 to put my little acca on for the weekend, get a 'Hammer of Thor' slot pop-up, chuck a couple of quid into it and it goes into one of the free spin games and ends up on £1799 :D  :champ
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6725 on: May 20, 2022, 03:35:25 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on May 20, 2022, 03:32:59 pm
Just went on Bet365 to put my little acca on for the weekend, get a 'Hammer of Thor' slot pop-up, chuck a couple of quid into it and it goes into one of the free spin games and ends up on £1799 :D  :champ

hahaha well in  :wellin
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6726 on: May 20, 2022, 03:51:08 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on May 20, 2022, 03:32:59 pm
Just went on Bet365 to put my little acca on for the weekend, get a 'Hammer of Thor' slot pop-up, chuck a couple of quid into it and it goes into one of the free spin games and ends up on £1799 :D  :champ

:wellin
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6727 on: May 20, 2022, 04:02:29 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on May 20, 2022, 03:32:59 pm
Just went on Bet365 to put my little acca on for the weekend, get a 'Hammer of Thor' slot pop-up, chuck a couple of quid into it and it goes into one of the free spin games and ends up on £1799 :D  :champ

Jesus! Well done (for gambling) :D

If you were a real pro youd...I dunno, explains why I always lose money. Would you Chuck all that on City winning the league to soften the blow?

Hope your keeping it quiet from the rest of the family either way. :D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6728 on: May 21, 2022, 01:10:41 pm »
Had a walk and run and now at the local

The kitchen is closed all day. Drinks only.

Brilliant news  ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6729 on: May 21, 2022, 01:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 19, 2022, 07:55:14 pm
You want to work on your speed.

😂

I had just been down the gym, still 42 now so have seen better days.

Quote from: ToneLa on May 21, 2022, 01:10:41 pm
Had a walk and run and now at the local

The kitchen is closed all day. Drinks only.

Brilliant news  ;D

A drinking buddy of mine says the only food pubs should sell is peanuts & pork scratchings.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6730 on: May 21, 2022, 01:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Alf on May 21, 2022, 01:18:18 pm
A drinking buddy of mine says the only food pubs should sell is peanuts & pork scratchings.

He's right. I'd permit crisps if one does the split the bag flat to make it communal thing but even then

Sitting outside. Just saw a family walk in. Walk straight back out going "the food is off!" to their dad sorting the car. Brilliant. Am I evil?

They'll make their money back tomorrow don't worry. I've already spent a tenner haha
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6731 on: May 21, 2022, 05:03:03 pm »
Holding court in a pub

My own tunes on

Busy now. Having a slash. My table won't be taken.

What? I like my own space. Outside. With others. Only my rules.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6732 on: May 21, 2022, 05:11:35 pm »
Fella at the bar bought me a cheeky vimto

Lol
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6733 on: May 21, 2022, 05:40:47 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 21, 2022, 05:11:35 pm
Fella at the bar bought me a cheeky vimto

Lol

You need a slap for using the word cheeky ;)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6734 on: May 21, 2022, 06:43:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 21, 2022, 05:40:47 pm
You need a slap for using the word cheeky ;)

To be fair I think thats the correct name for said cocktail.

Port and Hooch/Smirnoff Ice isnt it? Sure it was back in my day anyway. :D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6735 on: May 21, 2022, 06:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 21, 2022, 06:43:51 pm
To be fair I think thats the correct name for said cocktail.

Port and Hooch/Smirnoff Ice isnt it? Sure it was back in my day anyway. :D

Never drank anything like that myself.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6736 on: May 21, 2022, 06:58:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 21, 2022, 06:48:38 pm
Never drank anything like that myself.



Obviously not.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6737 on: May 21, 2022, 06:58:55 pm »
Going to the pub for a quick pint and now on my seventh.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6738 on: May 21, 2022, 09:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 21, 2022, 06:43:51 pm
To be fair I think thats the correct name for said cocktail.

Port and Hooch/Smirnoff Ice isnt it? Sure it was back in my day anyway. :D

Port and Blue WKD. It is quite disturbing how much it tasteslike Vimto.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6739 on: May 22, 2022, 12:06:17 am »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on May 21, 2022, 06:58:55 pm
Going to the pub for a quick pint and now on my seventh.

The simplicity of this made me laugh lots :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6740 on: May 22, 2022, 02:24:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 21, 2022, 05:40:47 pm
You need a slap for using the word cheeky ;)

YOU GO THERE THEN
Flaherty´s Irish Pub Barcelona
+34 934 12 62 63
https://maps.app.goo.gl/hi8GNY3uARkM5XF78

Their cheeky vimto was seriously amazing. I know points docked for an Irish bar when overseas but fuck it

Wasn't as good as that cocktail bar I found where I asked for a white Russian, and this auld lag at the bar sniggered like perhaps thinking I was gay or being political

Then BAM the bardude goes OK I can only do Black Russian is that OK?

Fucking amazing mate. Manchester Bar was hilarious. Gorgeous wee barmaid just handing out shouts. I was actually stumped by the tunes. Me. Mr I Love the Chameleons. Ian Curtis poster in my dining room.

Just a fuckin bar with tunes and a theme, done right. Job done.

So yes. Cheeky vimto. Flaherty's. Stop in for one. That drink is fucking amazing with no WKD in sight

Edit: they don't have WKD in that civil land. Was Bolero instead. Bolero and port for the alcohol. Which is why I got it basically. Not gonna be on here saying Drink WKD am I?
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6741 on: May 22, 2022, 07:23:09 am »
Went in Flahertys in 2009 when in Barcelona with the missus, probably just drank Spanish beer, nothing fancy
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6742 on: May 23, 2022, 09:22:36 am »
Email from the CEO this morning about the rise in the cost of living. Those of us below a certain salary level are getting two payments, one of £400 this month and another of £350 in October and a 3% pay rise.

That's cheered me up.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6743 on: May 23, 2022, 10:25:40 am »
Like many feeling flat this morning but just spent 2 hours building a duplo amusement park with my 3 year old.
Onwards to Paris now.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6744 on: May 23, 2022, 05:25:03 pm »
£150 energy rebate
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6745 on: May 23, 2022, 07:42:51 pm »
I laughed
Some wont  ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6746 on: Yesterday at 12:20:53 pm »
Chilli Marmite. Its a taste sensation
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6747 on: Yesterday at 02:14:34 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:20:53 pm
Chilli Marmite. Its a taste sensation

Jamie Oliver will be putting that in Fried Rice.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy

Being deadpan at work

Fella: my Mrs doesn't even realise its the CL final tomorrow

Me: what, tomorrow??

Yeah mate

Me: oh shit I've gotta sort something!! Fuckin hell cheers mate!

Him: good job I told you!

Alternate take: I look like an idiot for no reason. Still funny  :D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6749 on: Yesterday at 08:56:47 pm »
Being in my local, which is a chain family pub, safe as houses, you'd call it "sleepy" to be polite

Two fellas, easily in their fifties on next table. The youngest person I can see? Me maybe? A few younger lads in the next room playing pool

They go up to go somewhere together (the bog I think? Eh?)

The lad with a something and coke goes to the bar and asks for a coaster and his mate asks why and he puts it over his drink and says

"I don't want to be spiked, do I?"

I'm no expert, but not sure the usual date rape target is a balding, punchy, glasses wearing middle aged gentleman.

Anyway, that's why I'm holding my pint glass out and looking away. Come on. Someone. Anyone!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6750 on: Yesterday at 10:10:52 pm »
Watching/listening to radio 1 big weekend on iPlayer.

These 2 on now are building a nice tempo ready for Pete Tong and Doncaster's finest, Franky Wah coming on next.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6751 on: Today at 09:30:06 am »
Being able to walk again
