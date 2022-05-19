You need a slap for using the word cheeky
YOU GO THERE THEN
Flaherty´s Irish Pub Barcelona
+34 934 12 62 63https://maps.app.goo.gl/hi8GNY3uARkM5XF78
Their cheeky vimto was seriously amazing. I know points docked for an Irish bar when overseas but fuck it
Wasn't as good as that cocktail bar I found where I asked for a white Russian, and this auld lag at the bar sniggered like perhaps thinking I was gay or being political
Then BAM the bardude goes OK I can only do Black Russian is that OK?
Fucking amazing mate. Manchester Bar was hilarious. Gorgeous wee barmaid just handing out shouts. I was actually stumped by the tunes. Me. Mr I Love the Chameleons. Ian Curtis poster in my dining room.
Just a fuckin bar with tunes and a theme, done right. Job done.
So yes. Cheeky vimto. Flaherty's. Stop in for one. That drink is fucking amazing with no WKD in sight