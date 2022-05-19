You need a slap for using the word cheeky



YOU GO THERE THENFlaherty´s Irish Pub Barcelona+34 934 12 62 63Their cheeky vimto was seriously amazing. I know points docked for an Irish bar when overseas but fuck itWasn't as good as that cocktail bar I found where I asked for a white Russian, and this auld lag at the bar sniggered like perhaps thinking I was gay or being politicalThen BAM the bardude goes OK I can only do Black Russian is that OK?Fucking amazing mate. Manchester Bar was hilarious. Gorgeous wee barmaid just handing out shouts. I was actually stumped by the tunes. Me. Mr I Love the Chameleons. Ian Curtis poster in my dining room.Just a fuckin bar with tunes and a theme, done right. Job done.So yes. Cheeky vimto. Flaherty's. Stop in for one. That drink is fucking amazing with no WKD in sight