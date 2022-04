18 days a year including bank holidays!

Who does she work for; P & fucking O?



Fucking sounds like it doesn't it? Its a small utilities contractor. She got made redundant in December, had 28 days holiday in the last job, so its a bit of a shock, but she walked right into this job, so she just took it. Its 25 hrs a week, but spread over 5 days, so she doesn't get a rest.She's known the owner for about 10 years and she thinks he'll let her take holidays outside of the 18 that will be paid