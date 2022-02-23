« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy

Overheard my kids talking the other day, one's 12 the other 15:

12yr old: "Yeah but Dad's a boomer bro"
15yr old: "What are you talking about, Dad's cool, he's not a boomer"
12yr old: "Oh no, he's a boomer. He just knows slang"

 ;D
The way Raymond Blanc says Big Chunky

Beeg Shonkeee lovely stuff ;D
Springtime and Cup Finals 🤗
Was on Crosby beach on Friday with my brother and Mum. As I was coming off, who comes round the corner by the baths but Johnny fucking vegas with a camera crew. Mum starts yapping to him and he starts saying he always goes there cos no one recognises him. Makes it easier to though with a camera crew and entourage with him ;D
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February 27, 2022, 11:44:05 am
Was on Crosby beach on Friday with my brother and Mum. As I was coming off, who comes round the corner by the baths but Johnny fucking vegas with a camera crew. Mum starts yapping to him and he starts saying he always goes there cos no one recognises him. Makes it easier to though with a camera crew and entourage with him ;D
I've never spotted him there, though I'm normally at the Hall Road part when down there. Davina McCall was there recently, and that blonde girl off Game of Thrones. Brunette in real life though.

I was in Crosby the other week with a friend. She loved The Responder, so asked me to drive past what was his house in the series on Burbo Bank Road South so she could have a nose. 😊
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 27, 2022, 04:33:27 pm
I've never spotted him there, though I'm normally at the Hall Road part when down there. Davina McCall was there recently, and that blonde girl off Game of Thrones. Brunette in real life though.

I was in Crosby the other week with a friend. She loved The Responder, so asked me to drive past what was his house in the series on Burbo Bank Road South so she could have a nose. 😊
I actually thought he was messing but turns out he does. Thought i saw Carra running a few weeks back an he let on. Was the spit from a distance then when he got up close his accent was a bit crosby wool like how i expect Nick to sound. 'EEE YUP LAAAA....CAN YA FETCH ME THEM THERE PUMPS. OFF OOT FOR  T' RUN LAAAA EEEEEEE'

Responder? That one of them Sheridan Smith shows

Well seeing as we're name dropping...
I was in Lady Green nursery the other Sunday with my wife and guess who we saw there?
Ronnie O'Sullivan!
Said hello to him and asked him why he was there.
He said "I'm looking at a plant."

 
That Konate video of him almost swallowing a piece of confetti ;D
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February 27, 2022, 09:19:23 pm
Well seeing as we're name dropping...
I was in Lady Green nursery the other Sunday with my wife and guess who we saw there?
Ronnie O'Sullivan!
Said hello to him and asked him why he was there.
He said "I'm looking at a plant."

 
If youd let him finish hed have said 'Im looking at a plant....pot'

Meaning you. Cos Youre a Plant Pot. Thats you that is ;D
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February 27, 2022, 09:27:13 pm
If youd let him finish hed have said 'Im looking at a plant....pot'

Meaning you. Cos Youre a Plant Pot. Thats you that is ;D


 ;D
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February 27, 2022, 09:14:04 pm
I actually thought he was messing but turns out he does. Thought i saw Carra running a few weeks back an he let on. Was the spit from a distance then when he got up close his accent was a bit crosby wool like how i expect Nick to sound. 'EEE YUP LAAAA....CAN YA FETCH ME THEM THERE PUMPS. OFF OOT FOR  T' RUN LAAAA EEEEEEE'

Responder? That one of them Sheridan Smith shows



Says the Southport prick.

 :-*
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Quote from: Capon Debaser on February 27, 2022, 09:14:04 pm
I actually thought he was messing but turns out he does. Thought i saw Carra running a few weeks back an he let on. Was the spit from a distance then when he got up close his accent was a bit crosby wool like how i expect Nick to sound. 'EEE YUP LAAAA....CAN YA FETCH ME THEM THERE PUMPS. OFF OOT FOR  T' RUN LAAAA EEEEEEE'

Responder? That one of them Sheridan Smith shows
The Responder was the one with Martin Freeman in. Aired recently.

I see Spit the Dog quite often there, but only in his car.  I did let on once as he came out of his drive, but he can do one now. Talks too much shite.
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 27, 2022, 09:57:34 pm
The Responder was the one with Martin Freeman in. Aired recently.

I see Spit the Dog quite often there, but only in his car.  I did let on once as he came out of his drive, but he can do one now. Talks too much shite.
:D Apparently he was caught flashing so has been keeping his head down. Went out wearing fuck all and got himself arrested

SPIT" border="0
Quote from: Capon Debaser on February 27, 2022, 10:17:40 pm
:D Apparently he was caught flashing so has been keeping his head down. Went out wearing fuck all and got himself arrested

SPIT" border="0
😄
a Hendo trophy shuffle
Switched jobs in the summer to work for HMRC, just checking tax returns.  Had my first famous face pop up in my workbasket which delighted me, earned a bit less than I was expecting, surprisingly!
Quote from: CornerFlag on February 28, 2022, 01:51:03 pm
Switched jobs in the summer to work for HMRC, just checking tax returns.  Had my first famous face pop up in my workbasket which delighted me, earned a bit less than I was expecting, surprisingly!
bloody tease, you are ....
We're off to Anfield today to admire the recently updated Champions Wall.
Quote from: Slippers on March  1, 2022, 10:15:04 am
We're off to Anfield today to admire the recently updated Champions Wall.

:thumbup
Sanding an old rocking chair to restore it hopefully for my eldest granddaughters new bedroom 🤗
Quote from: CornerFlag on February 28, 2022, 01:51:03 pm
Switched jobs in the summer to work for HMRC, just checking tax returns.  Had my first famous face pop up in my workbasket which delighted me, earned a bit less than I was expecting, surprisingly!

Bet it wasn't Lester Piggott
Quote from: CornerFlag on February 28, 2022, 01:51:03 pm
Switched jobs in the summer to work for HMRC, just checking tax returns.  Had my first famous face pop up in my workbasket which delighted me, earned a bit less than I was expecting, surprisingly!

We come across quite a few 'famous' people in work (Child Maintenance). Pretty funny seeing what some of them claim to earn. On TV one minute picking up cheques for £100k but then claiming to only earn £300 a week. Chancers.
Had a lower league footballer recently getting paid £20k a month. Was very surprised to see them getting paid so much given the team they play for isn't exactly rich or being bankrolled by a billionaire.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  1, 2022, 05:48:16 pm
On TV one minute picking up cheques for £100k

Was it someone from the Peoples Postcode Lottery ads?
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  1, 2022, 06:09:14 pm
Was it someone from the Peoples Postcode Lottery ads?

That reminds me of a case a load of years back when it was Child Support Agency.
One of the lads in work couldn't find any employment or income details for this guy but we can do an estimation of earnings, basically a system that tells you the average earnings for specific profession in a specific area of the country.
His ex missus told him that he was an extra in a TV show and she'd seen him driving people around on the show.
Rather than find out the earnings for someone working in TV, he assessed him as a chauffeur  :D
 
Espresso Martinis 🤗
Hearing that Spurs fans chanted at Frank Lampard that "you're just a shit Steven Gerrard"
Amazon Warehouse. Sometimes you can get an amazing deal on there - just got a £30 case for my Ski goggles for a fiver, it's just arrived and all that is wrong is a slight rip on the packaging and the case itself is in perfect condition.
School system near me ditching masks. Kids don't have to wear masks now if they don't want to.

Everywhere else around has now as well, except for some reason shop staff are supposed to.
