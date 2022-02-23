Was on Crosby beach on Friday with my brother and Mum. As I was coming off, who comes round the corner by the baths but Johnny fucking vegas with a camera crew. Mum starts yapping to him and he starts saying he always goes there cos no one recognises him. Makes it easier to though with a camera crew and entourage with him



I've never spotted him there, though I'm normally at the Hall Road part when down there. Davina McCall was there recently, and that blonde girl off Game of Thrones. Brunette in real life though.I was in Crosby the other week with a friend. She loved The Responder, so asked me to drive past what was his house in the series on Burbo Bank Road South so she could have a nose. 😊