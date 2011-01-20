« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 382345 times)

Online AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6400 on: December 17, 2021, 07:27:21 pm »
Made me smile today when my phone made the suggestion on its own to

'Would you like to temporarily mute this conversation'

when my wife sent me 8 texts in a row
Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6401 on: December 17, 2021, 07:33:12 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on December 17, 2021, 07:27:21 pm
Made me smile today when my phone made the suggestion on its own to

'Would you like to temporarily mute this conversation'

when my wife sent me 8 texts in a row

Surprised your phone got a word in edgeways ;)
Online afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6402 on: December 17, 2021, 07:44:38 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on December 17, 2021, 06:36:17 pm
whats weird is that I thought I had converted it back to the British way and yet my brain still scrambled it the US way. Having day, month, year makes so much more sense than the US way of month, day, year. The idiots.

I resemble that remark... :D
Offline Sangria

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6403 on: December 17, 2021, 11:36:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on December 17, 2021, 06:36:17 pm
whats weird is that I thought I had converted it back to the British way and yet my brain still scrambled it the US way. Having day, month, year makes so much more sense than the US way of month, day, year. The idiots.

The Japanese way arguably makes even more sense, especially to computers. Year-Month-Date.
Offline Buck Pete

« Reply #6404 on: December 18, 2021, 02:32:33 pm »
Sat here munching my way through a huge tub of Fruit Salad Chews i won in a works Secret Santa.

Takes me right back to circa 1983 :)
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6405 on: December 18, 2021, 04:18:12 pm »
Our next door neighbour just popped round with a bottle of champagne,that's dinner sorted.
Online Lee0-3Liv

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6406 on: December 18, 2021, 04:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 18, 2021, 02:32:33 pm
Sat here munching my way through a huge tub of Fruit Salad Chews i won in a works Secret Santa.

Takes me right back to circa 1983 :)

I bought a packet of black jacks the other day, don't half turn your shite black ;D
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6407 on: December 18, 2021, 04:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on December 18, 2021, 04:22:59 pm
I bought a packet of black jacks the other day, don't half turn your shite black ;D

Bloody hell! It was just my tongue that went black.

You should see a proctologist, pronto.
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6408 on: December 18, 2021, 08:16:08 pm »
Biscoff cheesecake.
Online nuts100

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6409 on: December 18, 2021, 09:58:54 pm »
Family
Offline Crimson

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6410 on: December 18, 2021, 10:00:07 pm »
Offline RedSince86

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6411 on: December 18, 2021, 11:35:26 pm »
Get to see my Daughter on Monday, haven't seen her since early January 2020, my Dad flew stateside to pick her up today and they are flying to London tomorrow.
Online Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6412 on: December 18, 2021, 11:49:25 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on December 18, 2021, 11:35:26 pm
Get to see my Daughter on Monday, haven't seen her since early January 2020, my Dad flew stateside to pick her up today and they are flying to London tomorrow.
Ahh mate, I'm made up for you  :thumbup
Online nuts100

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6413 on: December 19, 2021, 03:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on December 18, 2021, 10:00:07 pm
Wrong thread, mate  ;)

Was going to post in both threads  ;D
Offline Jono69

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6414 on: December 19, 2021, 07:18:57 pm »
Afternoon Tea with Nick Berry
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6415 on: December 21, 2021, 02:42:12 am »
The Everton thread has been hilarious ever since the Hitler was a bitter was posted couple of days ago. :lmao
Online afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6416 on: December 21, 2021, 03:06:48 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on December 21, 2021, 02:42:12 am
The Everton thread has been hilarious ever since the Hitler was a bitter was posted couple of days ago. :lmao

Impossible to put a cap on the hilarity...
Offline Jake

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6417 on: December 21, 2021, 09:34:34 pm »
Went to four differt Marks & Spencer over the last few days but today I found the Sticky Toffee Trifle which is the best bit of Xmas.
Online AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6418 on: December 22, 2021, 01:44:03 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on December 17, 2021, 06:36:17 pm
whats weird is that I thought I had converted it back to the British way and yet my brain still scrambled it the US way. Having day, month, year makes so much more sense than the US way of month, day, year. The idiots.

In America todays date is a palindrome

12/22/21
Offline rowan_d

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6419 on: December 23, 2021, 09:47:53 am »
Squirrels
Online AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6420 on: December 23, 2021, 10:59:30 am »
The grand parents gave the kids a family X box last night as an early present. As they have divorced parents they get to use the machine for a few days before they go to the other house on about the 27th. Great to have instant early happiness in the house. Also finishing work today and will be a happy Christmas at home.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6421 on: December 23, 2021, 10:57:43 pm »
Hearing an absolute banger and adding it to your Spotify playlist called 'Wedding'
Offline JohnC Bells, JohnC Bells, JohnC all the way

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6422 on: December 23, 2021, 11:04:16 pm »
We all appreciate a tune we may otherwise not have heard Brado, share mate.
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6423 on: December 24, 2021, 04:00:54 pm »
No it's all stuff you know, disco staples and the like, nothing ground-breaking. But when one comes on and you look at one another and go "yeah, get that down."

Stuff you know will get people up early on.
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6424 on: December 25, 2021, 02:27:26 pm »
Champagne. :)
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6425 on: December 26, 2021, 02:09:11 pm »
Christmas now being over for another six months.
Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6426 on: December 26, 2021, 07:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 26, 2021, 02:09:11 pm
Christmas now being over for another six months.

;D
Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6427 on: December 26, 2021, 07:33:03 pm »
Checked my pay on the online portal for the 2 days I did last weekend. Amount looked right for the 2 days, but I thought that's not right as the Sunday is on a separate wage week, so will be on a different wage run. Turns out I got a £200 bonus for the Saturday shift. :thumbup
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6428 on: December 26, 2021, 08:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 26, 2021, 07:33:03 pm
Checked my pay on the online portal for the 2 days I did last weekend. Amount looked right for the 2 days, but I thought that's not right as the Sunday is on a separate wage week, so will be on a different wage run. Turns out I got a £200 bonus for the Saturday shift. :thumbup
A late gift from Santa.  :thumbup ;D
Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6429 on: December 29, 2021, 10:19:03 am »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 26, 2021, 08:38:46 pm
A late gift from Santa.  :thumbup ;D

I must have been a good boy as I got another £200 bonus for the Sunday shift too 😊
Online AndyInVA

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6430 on: December 29, 2021, 12:04:58 pm »
Finishing the last of the turkey today with a turkey curry. I have eaten turkey for breakfast lunch and dinner since the 25th.
Offline Son of Ebenezer

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6431 on: December 29, 2021, 12:32:35 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 29, 2021, 10:19:03 am
I must have been a good boy as I got another £200 bonus for the Sunday shift too 😊
Wow, Santa has been generous this year.  ;D

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6432 on: December 29, 2021, 12:47:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on December 29, 2021, 12:32:35 pm
Wow, Santa has been generous this year.  ;D



He has, about bloody time too ;D
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6433 on: Today at 03:04:50 pm »
Had another funeral yesterday, a really close Uncle who was taken by Covid. Although he was 79, he was the type of fella you could go for a pint with every week.

My other Uncle, who is 65, is a Frank Spencer type in that calamities always happen to him. Yesterday was no different. Firstly he got locked in the toilet at Springwood Crem and this was only noticed when the funeral cars were half way back to Huyton. The driver had to proper put his foot down to go back and get him!

Then, later on at the wake he stood up to go the toilet and his kecks fella down! Thankfully a lot of people were too pissed to notice, but his big fat pale arse and black skiddies were on show to most of the pub!

It really did brighten up what was a sad day.  ;D
Online nuts100

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6434 on: Today at 10:15:16 pm »
Real fish and chips, curry sauce and mushy peas back in the UK from an award winning chippy
Proper Indian Curry in the UK
Proper leg of lamb with mint sauce in the UK
Proper chicken curry and peking duck from a chinese in the UK
Sticky toffee pudding in the UK

Getting to at least go on the anfield tour even though the leeds game was canceled and the kids loving it nonetheless
Seeing our names in the tunnel for season ticket holders
Peroni on tap
Anfield Gin

One of the many things missed stateside


