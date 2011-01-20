« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 379794 times)

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,978
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6400 on: December 17, 2021, 07:27:21 pm »
Made me smile today when my phone made the suggestion on its own to

'Would you like to temporarily mute this conversation'

when my wife sent me 8 texts in a row
Logged

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,073
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6401 on: December 17, 2021, 07:33:12 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on December 17, 2021, 07:27:21 pm
Made me smile today when my phone made the suggestion on its own to

'Would you like to temporarily mute this conversation'

when my wife sent me 8 texts in a row

Surprised your phone got a word in edgeways ;)
Logged

Online afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,611
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6402 on: December 17, 2021, 07:44:38 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on December 17, 2021, 06:36:17 pm
whats weird is that I thought I had converted it back to the British way and yet my brain still scrambled it the US way. Having day, month, year makes so much more sense than the US way of month, day, year. The idiots.

I resemble that remark... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6403 on: December 17, 2021, 11:36:26 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on December 17, 2021, 06:36:17 pm
whats weird is that I thought I had converted it back to the British way and yet my brain still scrambled it the US way. Having day, month, year makes so much more sense than the US way of month, day, year. The idiots.

The Japanese way arguably makes even more sense, especially to computers. Year-Month-Date.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,152
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6404 on: December 18, 2021, 02:32:33 pm »
Sat here munching my way through a huge tub of Fruit Salad Chews i won in a works Secret Santa.

Takes me right back to circa 1983 :)
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6405 on: December 18, 2021, 04:18:12 pm »
Our next door neighbour just popped round with a bottle of champagne,that's dinner sorted.
« Last Edit: December 18, 2021, 04:28:52 pm by Slippers »
Logged

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,150
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6406 on: December 18, 2021, 04:22:59 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on December 18, 2021, 02:32:33 pm
Sat here munching my way through a huge tub of Fruit Salad Chews i won in a works Secret Santa.

Takes me right back to circa 1983 :)

I bought a packet of black jacks the other day, don't half turn your shite black ;D
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,757
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6407 on: December 18, 2021, 04:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on December 18, 2021, 04:22:59 pm
I bought a packet of black jacks the other day, don't half turn your shite black ;D

Bloody hell! It was just my tongue that went black.

You should see a proctologist, pronto.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6408 on: December 18, 2021, 08:16:08 pm »
Biscoff cheesecake.
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6409 on: December 18, 2021, 09:58:54 pm »
Family
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6410 on: December 18, 2021, 10:00:07 pm »
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6411 on: December 18, 2021, 11:35:26 pm »
Get to see my Daughter on Monday, haven't seen her since early January 2020, my Dad flew stateside to pick her up today and they are flying to London tomorrow.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,913
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6412 on: December 18, 2021, 11:49:25 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on December 18, 2021, 11:35:26 pm
Get to see my Daughter on Monday, haven't seen her since early January 2020, my Dad flew stateside to pick her up today and they are flying to London tomorrow.
Ahh mate, I'm made up for you  :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6413 on: December 19, 2021, 03:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on December 18, 2021, 10:00:07 pm
Wrong thread, mate  ;)

Was going to post in both threads  ;D
Logged

Offline Jono69

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,036
  • You make pigs smoke!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6414 on: December 19, 2021, 07:18:57 pm »
Afternoon Tea with Nick Berry
Logged
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,816
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6415 on: Today at 02:42:12 am »
The Everton thread has been hilarious ever since the Hitler was a bitter was posted couple of days ago. :lmao
Logged

Online afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,611
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #6416 on: Today at 03:06:48 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:42:12 am
The Everton thread has been hilarious ever since the Hitler was a bitter was posted couple of days ago. :lmao

Impossible to put a cap on the hilarity...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 156 157 158 159 160 [161]   Go Up
« previous next »
 