Thanks Rob and Spion.Its been a weird few days. My wife had the vaccine really early as she is a school teacher. She had all the symptoms on Tuesday morning of fever, body ache, vomiting and total lethargy. Two hours later and tested positive with a rapid test at a local doctors. Basic pain meds and she is home to isolate and the rest of us (me and 2 kids) were home to quarantine. The kids had gone back to school the day before and we had to yank them out on day 2. Basically two days of bed rest and my wife is now back to being on the better side of having flu. Tired and in bed. Turns out that current CDC advice is that if I am fully vaccinated, which I am, I don't have to quarantine and just have to wear a mask indoors in public.Thankfully we seem in the clear. No one else has symptoms, my wife is getting better and hopefully 10 days after the event it will all be over.I live in an area here where there are a lot of people who for their own reasons choose not to get vaccinated. The county next to mine has an adult vaccination rate of 36% which is crazy low. The main hospital 50 miles to the South of me has an intensive care ward of 30 or so people all in their 30s and 40s, all not vaccinated with a diagnosis that they will probably die.Anyways, happy for the vaccine.