The small things in life that make you happy

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 09:24:01 pm
Quote from: cormorant on August 11, 2021, 07:10:06 pm
The La's for the '90's.

Turned plenty of people onto Shack and Mick Head and what is now The Red Elastic Band. Two separate posts in one, but the sound of our city is fucking beautiful. Check out HMS Fable for a starting point for Shack, especially Comedy, and Velvets In The Dark for Michael Head's most recent band. Time Machine live is also an absolute belter. All criminally underrated...

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.youtube.com/watch%3Fv%3Dm2GAFXVurp8&ved=2ahUKEwjVpP-pyKnyAhUBgFwKHR6EACsQjjh6BAgEEAI&usg=AOvVaw0dgbC-intO4fQGTEK5V5XP

You're alright, you!!

Shack're boss. The lass is slowly getting into Liverpool bands thanks to my propaganda (helps she loves the La's). Can't go wrong. Started to show her Tramp Attack and the Bandits

Booked every friday in August off  8)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 12:38:46 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August 11, 2021, 04:19:20 pm
Seconded.

Take care, Andy and family.

Thanks Rob and Spion.

Its been a weird few days. My wife had the vaccine really early as she is a school teacher. She had all the symptoms on Tuesday morning of fever, body ache, vomiting and total lethargy. Two hours later and tested positive with a rapid test at a local doctors. Basic pain meds and she is home to isolate and the rest of us (me and 2 kids) were home to quarantine. The kids had gone back to school the day before and we had to yank them out on day 2. Basically two days of bed rest and my wife is now back to being on the better side of having flu. Tired and in bed. Turns out that current CDC advice is that if I am fully vaccinated, which I am, I don't have to quarantine and just have to wear a mask indoors in public.

Thankfully we seem in the clear. No one else has symptoms, my wife is getting better and hopefully 10 days after the event it will all be over.

I live in an area here where there are a lot of people who for their own reasons choose not to get vaccinated. The county next to mine has an adult vaccination rate of 36% which is crazy low. The main hospital 50 miles to the South of me has an intensive care ward of 30 or so people all in their 30s and 40s, all not vaccinated with a diagnosis that they will probably die.

Anyways, happy for the vaccine.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 04:22:20 pm
Our washing machine breaking down and me opening the top & back up with little hope of being able to anything, only to find that the problem was just that the drive belt had come off the big wheel thing, then watching a YouTube vid that showed putting it back on was a piece of piss.

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 04:24:08 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:38:46 am
The county next to mine has an adult vaccination rate of 36% which is crazy low.

MAGA twats?

(glad to hear you're all ok)
