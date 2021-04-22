Spent the best part of five hours wandering around Liverpool city centre with my best mate, pausing for coffees, ice creams and snacks, chatting about our lives, the future, and the past. Pointed out all the little knick knacks about the old buildings and tunnels and the roadworks as usual, and my mate pointed out to me the very real possibility that I might, in fact, have turned into my dad.
yeh i laughed the other day and thought to myself - fuck that's my dad!!!!!
and i've already started to say the classics that i never thought i'd say...
today's music is shite
the police look like kids
we never had social media in the 90s
i remember when you used a phone to talk into
friggin hell - what is
she wearing?
...time to book myself into the old folks home methinks