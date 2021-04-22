« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 324647 times)

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5800 on: April 22, 2021, 11:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on April 22, 2021, 10:51:04 pm
Paul: cooking the tea by myself in a nice, quiet kitchen.  :-X
Debs: I'm glad I took the batteries out of the smoke alarm before he started cooking.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5801 on: April 23, 2021, 06:51:59 am »
What a beautiful morning to be up early preparing for a 3hr drive back home to do wedding hair originally booked for last year.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5802 on: April 23, 2021, 10:12:00 am »
Love early morning and evening driving on days like this.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5803 on: April 24, 2021, 06:31:16 pm »
Sat in the garden boozing and Alexa just threw Layla at us on a 70s playlist.

Pleasantly surprised when the amazing full Piano exit coda was included :)

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5804 on: April 24, 2021, 08:12:28 pm »
Spent the best part of five hours wandering around Liverpool city centre with my best mate, pausing for coffees, ice creams and snacks, chatting about our lives, the future, and the past.  Pointed out all the little knick knacks about the old buildings and tunnels and the roadworks as usual, and my mate pointed out to me the very real possibility that I might, in fact, have turned into my dad.  ;D 8)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5805 on: Yesterday at 09:35:23 am »
Alternate Photographic Archives on Facebook

Make me genuinely LOL every day :)
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5806 on: Yesterday at 10:00:09 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on April 24, 2021, 08:12:28 pm
Spent the best part of five hours wandering around Liverpool city centre with my best mate, pausing for coffees, ice creams and snacks, chatting about our lives, the future, and the past.  Pointed out all the little knick knacks about the old buildings and tunnels and the roadworks as usual, and my mate pointed out to me the very real possibility that I might, in fact, have turned into my dad.  ;D 8)

yeh i laughed the other day and thought to myself - fuck that's my dad!!!!!

and i've already started to say the classics that i never thought i'd say...

today's music is shite

the police look like kids

we never had social media in the 90s

i remember when you used a phone to talk into

friggin hell - what is she wearing?

...time to book myself into the old folks home methinks

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5807 on: Yesterday at 10:49:28 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Yesterday at 09:35:23 am
Alternate Photographic Archives on Facebook

Make me genuinely LOL every day :)
Just had a look on there  ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5808 on: Today at 10:31:49 am »
My new gardening gloves,very super villainesque.

I expect you to die Mr dandelion.
