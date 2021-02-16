« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy

bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 16, 2021, 08:24:40 pm
He might be one of them, but Lou Macari is a good egg.

Both for this: https://twitter.com/bbc5live/status/1361759755870625794

And for bring Nello the Clown into the public's consciousness.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

palimpsest

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2021, 12:15:59 am
I recently discovered this websitewhich allows you to open a window somewhere in the worldand Im obsessed with it: https://www.window-swap.com/?fbclid=IwAR0lpwyTYKIx9kRasn0LNkzgookWL5oBCv08QMb2eQHO2Z8eULUQduZAFLQ
neki bi to prosto tugom nazvali

Jono69

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2021, 09:37:49 am
Got now 80s on TV as I'm working . My daughter walked in , pulled a face and said that's proper old peoples music  ;D

It was Erasure that was on

I remember my dad saying to me one day your kids will laugh at the music you listen to and I thought no way I'll be cool for ever
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

BIG DICK NICK

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2021, 09:44:29 am
Quote from: Jono69 on February 17, 2021, 09:37:49 am
Got now 80s on TV as I'm working . My daughter walked in , pulled a face and said that's proper old peoples music  ;D

It was Erasure that was on

I remember my dad saying to me one day your kids will laugh at the music you listen to and I thought no way I'll be cool for ever

Did you tell her to show a little respect?
Jono69

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2021, 09:49:32 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 17, 2021, 09:44:29 am
Did you tell her to show a little respect?

I used the only thing she listens to , laugh again and your banned from your tablet for the day

She then preceded to show me what good music was and it was a remix of One Night In Bangkok  ;D
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

afc turkish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2021, 01:12:15 pm
Quote from: Jono69 on February 17, 2021, 09:49:32 am
I used the only thing she listens to , laugh again and your banned from your tablet for the day

She then preceded to show me what good music was and it was a remix of One Night In Bangkok  ;D

Humbling experience for you?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2021, 01:36:30 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 17, 2021, 09:44:29 am
Did you tell her to show a little respect?
Quote from: Jono69 on February 17, 2021, 09:49:32 am
I used the only thing she listens to , laugh again and your banned from your tablet for the day

She then preceded to show me what good music was and it was a remix of One Night In Bangkok  ;D
An de bell didn't trigger any alarms?
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2021, 02:31:31 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February 17, 2021, 01:36:30 pm
An de bell didn't trigger any alarms?

Stop!
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2021, 02:34:32 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February 17, 2021, 01:36:30 pm
An de bell didn't trigger any alarms?

This thread is descending into a ship of fools.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2021, 02:40:33 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February 17, 2021, 02:34:32 pm
This thread is descending into a ship of fools.

Always does.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2021, 02:55:55 pm
Lfc19ynwa

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2021, 03:50:25 pm
Quote from: Jono69 on February 17, 2021, 09:49:32 am
I used the only thing she listens to , laugh again and your banned from your tablet for the day

She then preceded to show me what good music was and it was a remix of One Night In Bangkok  ;D
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 17, 2021, 09:44:29 am
Did you tell her to show a little respect?

Think this one was a bit like Robbos 40 yarder last night, straight over the top
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2021, 03:51:56 pm
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on February 17, 2021, 03:50:25 pm
Think this one was a bit like Robbos 40 yarder last night, straight over the top

Jono69

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2021, 04:11:34 pm
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on February 17, 2021, 03:50:25 pm
Think this one was a bit like Robbos 40 yarder last night, straight over the top

Yes it did dawn on me about 10 minutes after i replied  :-[
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Tesco tearaway

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 17, 2021, 04:15:58 pm
Quote from: Jono69 on February 17, 2021, 04:11:34 pm
Yes it did dawn on me about 10 minutes after i replied  :-[
Don't dwell on it; just erase your memory.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

The Bournemouth Red

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 19, 2021, 05:41:46 am
The idea of Thierry Henry being Bournemouth manager.
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Buck Pete

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 19, 2021, 10:52:17 am
Didn't know this until last night but Flat Pack furniture.

Constructed a 3 drawer cabinet.  So many pieces, so many screws, bevels and all manner of fiddly little things

I absolutely loved assembling it though. Following the instruction book like it was a grown up Lego set.  So therapeutic and got me away from the work computer before tea for a few hours. :)
Red Berry

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 25, 2021, 12:50:52 pm
Might seem an odd one to share.  Just attended the online funeral of dear Betty over at SFX church.  I cried my guts out.  I wish I could have been there, but of course Covid meant it wasn't possible.  But I doubt I would have allowed myself to become so emotional in public. 

It wasn't the goodbye she deserved, but it was good to be there in some form.  It's also good to know I'm not totally disassociated from my emotions.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

RedSince86

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
February 25, 2021, 11:23:34 pm
My other halfs Mac N Cheese.

It's perfect comfort food, 100 times better than that Heinz stuff in a tin.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Qston

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 01:22:00 pm
Going somewhere specific and being concerned about parking spaces only to turn up and find there are loads.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 02:19:58 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 01:22:00 pm
Going somewhere specific and being concerned about parking spaces only to turn up and find there are loads.

I've got a hospital appt 22nd March, its usually a pig to park there, I'm hoping its quiet this time. Once lockdown ends, its going to be back to mental again trying to park anywhere
Qston

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 03:11:38 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:19:58 pm
I've got a hospital appt 22nd March, its usually a pig to park there, I'm hoping its quiet this time. Once lockdown ends, its going to be back to mental again trying to park anywhere

Funnily enough Rob that is in fact what I was referencing. I have had a few over the past few months and it has been a relative pleasure not going through the usual rigmarole of preparing 30 mins in advance to make sure you get a parking space. If you're going to be ill with something and need treatment, now is the time to get it (well if you're odd like me and more arsed about finding a parking space than the actual stuff that happens once parked  :))

One of the hospitals even still has free parking with the barriers just open. I cannot tell you the difference it makes to the whole process.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 03:17:34 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 03:11:38 pm
Funnily enough Rob that is in fact what I was referencing. I have had a few over the past few months and it has been a relative pleasure not going through the usual rigmarole of preparing 30 mins in advance to make sure you get a parking space. If you're going to be ill with something and need treatment, now is the time to get it (well if you're odd like me and more arsed about finding a parking space than the actual stuff that happens once parked  :))

One of the hospitals even still has free parking with the barriers just open. I cannot tell you the difference it makes to the whole process.

Wythenshawe and Withington are both still charging, but luckily both times I've been there recently I've been in and out in the free to park period :D

Had to take the missus to St Marys for a scan last June/July time, was great to get a parking spot on the lower floor.
Qston

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 03:27:52 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:17:34 pm
Wythenshawe and Withington are both still charging, but luckily both times I've been there recently I've been in and out in the free to park period :D

Had to take the missus to St Marys for a scan last June/July time, was great to get a parking spot on the lower floor.

Makes a huge difference doesn`t it mate. Really takes some of the usual stress away.
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 04:08:15 pm
Watching the trains on the Crewe railcam, nearest thing to going on them at the mo.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQKhS4F9sSM
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 04:11:41 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:08:15 pm
Watching the trains on the Crewe railcam, nearest thing to going on them at the mo.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQKhS4F9sSM

I love the ones in the snow

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f0cGgOv3l4c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f0cGgOv3l4c</a>
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 05:05:42 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:08:15 pm
Watching the trains on the Crewe railcam, nearest thing to going on them at the mo.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQKhS4F9sSM

Spent 15 minutes watching a line side crew carrying out tree surgery and shredding. Couldn't figure how they got the shredder over the fence.

Something satisfying watching essential maintenance being carried out.
bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 06:51:18 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 01:22:00 pm
Going somewhere specific and being concerned about parking spaces only to turn up and find there are loads.

Same when the pubs reopen.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 05:59:17 am
Going for a pre dawn walk to he shore & back, today is a lovely, still moonlit morning, with crisp air temperature,  i normally walk from my home near Moreton Cross to the rocks next to Mockbeggar Wharf, Meols way as taken on this street view
  https://www.google.com/maps/@53.4072607,-3.1543357,3a,15y,57.44h,93.13t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s7zA2qo0vaogpNCkVYzq_ZQ!2e0!7i13312!8i6656
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 07:23:38 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:59:17 am
Going for a pre dawn walk to he shore & back, today is a lovely, still moonlit morning, with crisp air temperature,  i normally walk from my home near Moreton Cross to the rocks next to Mockbeggar Wharf, Meols way as taken on this street view
  https://www.google.com/maps/@53.4072607,-3.1543357,3a,15y,57.44h,93.13t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s7zA2qo0vaogpNCkVYzq_ZQ!2e0!7i13312!8i6656

It's lovely today, huge full moon still out, would have made great pic as it was sat above the warehouse but couldnt get a pic from ground level, only see it from the truck cab, nice and bright and sunny too.
Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 07:44:33 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:23:38 am
It's lovely today, huge full moon still out, would have made great pic as it was sat above the warehouse but couldnt get a pic from ground level, only see it from the truck cab, nice and bright and sunny too.

Yep, makes a change from the freezing weather then the storms the last 3 weeks.

I'm making a kebab later, the recipe is quite simple, read a tip to use streaky bacon for the fat, recipe

1 kg / 2 lb lamb or beef mince (ground meat) , preferably 15% fat (Note 1)
200g / 7oz streaky bacon , roughly diced (Note 2)
1 onion , diced (brown, yellow, white)
2 clove garlic , roughly chopped
1 tbsp vegetable oil or olive oil (for frying)

SEASONING SPICES:
1 tsp dried oregano
2 tsp ground cumin
2 tsp ground coriander
1/2 tsp cinnamon
3 tsp salt , kosher/cooking salt (Note 3)
1 tsp black pepper
Mix beef or lamb with all the Spices - mix well using your hands.
Cover and refrigerate 2 hours minimum, or up to 24 hours.

PREPARATION:
Preheat oven to 170°C/ 325°F (150°C fan).
Line baking pan with foil.
Check to ensure skewers are long enough to prop on the sides of the pan. (Note 5)
PUREE MEAT:
Place onion, bacon and garlic in a 8 cup/2L+ food processor. Blitz until it becomes a paste (video at 29 sec),~30 sec on high, scraping down sides as you go.
Add meat and blitz on low until it becomes a paste (video at 42 sec), scraping down sides (~1 min for powerful food processors, 2 min for less powerful). (Note 4)

SHAPE DONER KEBAB MEAT:
Turn meat out onto work surface. Wet hands with water, then shape into an even block 20cm/8" long.
Place 2 x 60cm / 2 feet long pieces of foil overlapping each other by 1/3. (Note 6)
Place meat on the end of the foil, then roll it up, tightly wrapping it in the foil.
Twist the ends firmly to form a log 25cm/10" long, then snip off excess foil. Roll into even log.
Thread skewers through the log.
Place log elevated in pan by propping skewers on the edge of the pan. (Note 7)

COOKING:
Cook for 1 1/2 hours, turning once after 1 hour, until the log reaches 70°C/160°F (up to 80°C/175°F is fine). The log is cooked at this point. (Note 9)
Remove foil from log but leave skewers in place.
Increase oven heat to 250°C/480°F, or as high as your oven can go if it can't reach this.
Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, rotating once, until browned all over.

SHAVING / PAN FRYING (KEBAB SHOP STYLE!):
Remove skewers then stand the meat upright.
Shave meat thinly - carve as much as you intend to use.
Heat oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Cook shaved meat lightly coloured but still "floppy" (not crisped). Use immediately for Doner Kebabs!

I've got the recipe from this site
https://www.recipetineats.com/doner-kebab-meat-recipe-beef-or-lamb/
John C

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 08:00:38 am
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:59:17 am
Going for a pre dawn walk to he shore & back, today is a lovely, still moonlit morning, with crisp air temperature,  i normally walk from my home near Moreton Cross to the rocks next to Mockbeggar Wharf, Meols way as taken on this street view
  https://www.google.com/maps/@53.4072607,-3.1543357,3a,15y,57.44h,93.13t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s7zA2qo0vaogpNCkVYzq_ZQ!2e0!7i13312!8i6656
That was a really spooky thing to read this morning mate. Last night, indeed just a few hours ago, I dreamt I went for a swim off the coast of Wallasey. The water was clear and warm. I went really far out and as I was coming back all my mates were getting in :)
That's really nuts.
Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 08:02:59 am
Next door's parrot learning to imitate our dog's bark.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 08:44:39 am
Seeing this when I wake up.

rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 09:19:40 am
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 08:44:39 am
Seeing this when I wake up.



What a view :thumbup
liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 09:50:40 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:23:38 am
It's lovely today, huge full moon still out, would have made great pic as it was sat above the warehouse but couldnt get a pic from ground level, only see it from the truck cab, nice and bright and sunny too.

i managed to go in the garden last night and hand held my long 500 lens and grabbed a few shots - cropped them but this was the best one i got

shame there's no buildings around though

Hellrazor

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 09:55:28 am
Doobie brothers listen to the music

TUNE
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 10:11:54 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:50:40 am
i managed to go in the garden last night and hand held my long 500 lens and grabbed a few shots - cropped them but this was the best one i got

shame there's no buildings around though



Marvellous.
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 10:15:05 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:50:40 am
i managed to go in the garden last night and hand held my long 500 lens and grabbed a few shots - cropped them but this was the best one i got

shame there's no buildings around though



Brilliant
