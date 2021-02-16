It's lovely today, huge full moon still out, would have made great pic as it was sat above the warehouse but couldnt get a pic from ground level, only see it from the truck cab, nice and bright and sunny too.



Yep, makes a change from the freezing weather then the storms the last 3 weeks.I'm making a kebab later, the recipe is quite simple, read a tip to use streaky bacon for the fat, recipe1 kg / 2 lb lamb or beef mince (ground meat) , preferably 15% fat (Note 1)200g / 7oz streaky bacon , roughly diced (Note 2)1 onion , diced (brown, yellow, white)2 clove garlic , roughly chopped1 tbsp vegetable oil or olive oil (for frying)SEASONING SPICES:1 tsp dried oregano2 tsp ground cumin2 tsp ground coriander1/2 tsp cinnamon3 tsp salt , kosher/cooking salt (Note 3)1 tsp black pepperMix beef or lamb with all the Spices - mix well using your hands.Cover and refrigerate 2 hours minimum, or up to 24 hours.PREPARATION:Preheat oven to 170°C/ 325°F (150°C fan).Line baking pan with foil.Check to ensure skewers are long enough to prop on the sides of the pan. (Note 5)PUREE MEAT:Place onion, bacon and garlic in a 8 cup/2L+ food processor. Blitz until it becomes a paste (video at 29 sec),~30 sec on high, scraping down sides as you go.Add meat and blitz on low until it becomes a paste (video at 42 sec), scraping down sides (~1 min for powerful food processors, 2 min for less powerful). (Note 4)SHAPE DONER KEBAB MEAT:Turn meat out onto work surface. Wet hands with water, then shape into an even block 20cm/8" long.Place 2 x 60cm / 2 feet long pieces of foil overlapping each other by 1/3. (Note 6)Place meat on the end of the foil, then roll it up, tightly wrapping it in the foil.Twist the ends firmly to form a log 25cm/10" long, then snip off excess foil. Roll into even log.Thread skewers through the log.Place log elevated in pan by propping skewers on the edge of the pan. (Note 7)COOKING:Cook for 1 1/2 hours, turning once after 1 hour, until the log reaches 70°C/160°F (up to 80°C/175°F is fine). The log is cooked at this point. (Note 9)Remove foil from log but leave skewers in place.Increase oven heat to 250°C/480°F, or as high as your oven can go if it can't reach this.Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, rotating once, until browned all over.SHAVING / PAN FRYING (KEBAB SHOP STYLE!):Remove skewers then stand the meat upright.Shave meat thinly - carve as much as you intend to use.Heat oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Cook shaved meat lightly coloured but still "floppy" (not crisped). Use immediately for Doner Kebabs!I've got the recipe from this site