About 6 weeks ago I started getting up earlier in the mornings and my god, it makes such a difference.
Mon / Wed / Friday I go for a run and Tues / Thurs I lie in a bit longer and just chill out and watch TV before starting work. You start the working day more focused, like you're already switched on and all the little jobs I'd normally do throughout the day, I get done early doors.
This morning, I was awake at 6:30am, up for 6:45am and out the door before 7am for a 5k. Still a bit dark but enough traffic and people around to feel safe. Then home, showered, a wash put away, another wash on, quick tidy, sit down with breakfast and a coffee to watch 45 mins of TV before work.
Definitely appreciating that 'power hour'..! And I know I will sleep really good tonight.