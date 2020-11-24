« previous next »
The small things in life that make you happy

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Quote from: Jono69 on November 24, 2020, 01:55:52 PM
There is so much i could say to this but I won't be smutty and good I'm pleased for you  ;)
Jono69 is smutty enough thank you  ;D
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on November 24, 2020, 04:57:04 PM
Jono69 is smutty enough thank you  ;D

Oh that's my age  ;)
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
just remembered - I was out in Argos today (sainsburys) and this little girl in front of me was sooooooooooooooooo excited about christmas that it just made me smile and remember how I used to be like that as a kid

nowadays it's get the food in get the booze in get the family round then get them out and spend some time sitting in front of the telly eating crap that's so good but so bad for me and next year repeat



Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Was trying to get a couple of bits for Xmas in hotel Chocolat, belfast. Little man reefed out of me. In fairness he was tired

As we enter the shop he's moaning and the shop manager came over all friendly talked to him, said hello and asked him stuff primarily about the diggers on his cost

He loved it. She put him in great form and had my purchases ready in less than two mins. Fantastic of her
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Getting the segment of Terry's Chocolate Orange that has the middle bit attached to it.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Quote from: jackh on November 24, 2020, 10:34:11 PM
Getting the segment of Terry's Chocolate Orange that has the middle bit attached to it.

Truly one of life's greatest pleasures, you lucky man
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Feeding my Christmas cake brandy every day and the damson gin being ready to bottle
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Quote from: jackh on November 24, 2020, 10:34:11 PM
Getting the segment of Terry's Chocolate Orange that has the middle bit attached to it.

It's a fine art doing that but one of the best things in life !!
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:03:35 AM
Feeding my Christmas cake brandy every day and the damson gin being ready to bottle
How long do you leave yours for Debs?

We got damsons early so it was in the jars by the end of August. What do you reckon?
Ended up doing about 4 litres of gin to use up all the damsons  :P
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 11:37:28 AM
How long do you leave yours for Debs?

We got damsons early so it was in the jars by the end of August. What do you reckon?
Ended up doing about 4 litres of gin to use up all the damsons 
6-8 weeks at least so generally around now mate as it doesn't really improve if you leave it longer.

That's hell of a lot of gin unless you use it as Christmas gifts.  Me and my sister used to make mini hampers for work colleagues and friends. 

A selection of home made jams, pickles, chutneys, damson gin, elderflower champagne and occasionally cider.

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
The other day whilst walking back to the car garage to get my car after it's MOT, I stopped by the footbridge to catch my breath for a minute or two. At the same time, this woman walking her dog passed me. She stopped and asked if I was okay, with a hint of concern in her voice. Which I was, but being being the fat chap I am, I needed a breather. She must have thought I was in a bad place, leaning over the railings as I was then in the rain, looking forlorn.

It's so nice to know that someone will take a moment out of their day and check in on a total stranger. There are good people in this world.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 11:43:03 AM
No one knows when he will be back. More chance of seeing the Loch Ness monster in the Mersey than seeing him play any time soon.

Google Street View.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Saints beating Wigan in the grand final, winning try was scored on 80 minutes too. :scarf :scarf :scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:03:12 PM
Saints beating Wigan in the grand final, winning try was scored on 80 minutes too. :scarf :scarf :scarf
I've just watched that and it was superb, never played any sort of rugby but I love watching it and that was an excellent game, youngest lad on the pitch scores the winner for his home town club, great stuff.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Rum.

My locals landlord, who Im good mates with, gave me a bottle of Kuknat rum at the end of the first lockdown and (bizarrely for me) havent opened it until now.

Just have and wow. Such a good rum.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:30:26 AM
Rum.

My locals landlord, who Im good mates with, gave me a bottle of Kuknat rum at the end of the first lockdown and (bizarrely for me) havent opened it until now.

Just have and wow. Such a good rum.

Is that the type of rum that makes you forget what a sad person you've become? ;D

Only joking, those who play Red Dead Redemption 2[Arthur Morgan greet & antagonising other gang members ;D] will get that one. ;D
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 03:47:44 AM
Is that the type of rum that makes you forget what a sad person you've become? ;D

Ill tell you in the morning.

If I remember.
