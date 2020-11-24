The other day whilst walking back to the car garage to get my car after it's MOT, I stopped by the footbridge to catch my breath for a minute or two. At the same time, this woman walking her dog passed me. She stopped and asked if I was okay, with a hint of concern in her voice. Which I was, but being being the fat chap I am, I needed a breather. She must have thought I was in a bad place, leaning over the railings as I was then in the rain, looking forlorn.



It's so nice to know that someone will take a moment out of their day and check in on a total stranger. There are good people in this world.