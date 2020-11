just remembered - I was out in Argos today (sainsburys) and this little girl in front of me was sooooooooooooooooo excited about christmas that it just made me smile and remember how I used to be like that as a kid



nowadays it's get the food in get the booze in get the family round then get them out and spend some time sitting in front of the telly eating crap that's so good but so bad for me and next year repeat