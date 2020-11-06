« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy

Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 6, 2020, 05:57:11 PM
Quote from: reddebs on November  6, 2020, 05:25:44 PM
Oh god don't say that, don't think I  could cope with not feeling any better off!

I've frittered it away on Christmas jumpers.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 6, 2020, 05:59:00 PM
Quote from: Slippers on November  6, 2020, 05:57:11 PM
I've frittered it away on Christmas jumpers.
well that's one thing I won't be spending on!!
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 6, 2020, 06:03:34 PM
Quote from: reddebs on November  6, 2020, 05:59:00 PM
well that's one thing I won't be spending on!!

Famous last words.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 6, 2020, 07:10:30 PM
Just as well i have some beer in, brought a takeaway curry[Chicken Jalfrezi] bit into one of the chillies my mouth is ablaze, few swigs of ice cold beer[as i stuck some bottles in the freezer for around 90 minutes earlier on, then put them back in the fridge] sorts it out. :lickin
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 7, 2020, 12:48:19 PM
House to myself, bottle of Bourbon and Bob Dylan's autobiography. Absolute bliss.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 7, 2020, 03:14:29 PM
Having a couple of pork chops later, i've seasoned them this morning in herbs & spices, & going to oven cook them in the oven[middle shelf on gas mark 6 for 80 minutes, turning the chops over halfway through], with onion, bell peppers & mushrooms :lickin
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 7, 2020, 05:35:17 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November  7, 2020, 12:48:19 PM
House to myself, bottle of Bourbon and Bob Dylan's autobiography. Absolute bliss.

I love having the house to myself,happens maybe twice a year. :(
Offline Hendollama

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 8, 2020, 05:24:05 AM
Quote from: jillc on November  6, 2020, 05:54:00 PM
Having put it off for way too long I am going to start my story tonight, its seems to have taken an age with all the research I've had to do to get even this far. That's before you even mention stuff like my painting/digital art getting in the way. I had promised my readers it would be up for Christmas and now I feel like George RR Martin with all the delays. I will have to use some of his explanations I suppose.  8)
Thats nice.  :wave
Have you written before? Would love to check it out if you can guide us.
Offline farawayred

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 8, 2020, 06:29:02 AM
Quote from: jillc on November  6, 2020, 05:54:00 PM
Having put it off for way too long I am going to start my story tonight, its seems to have taken an age with all the research I've had to do to get even this far. That's before you even mention stuff like my painting/digital art getting in the way. I had promised my readers it would be up for Christmas and now I feel like George RR Martin with all the delays. I will have to use some of his explanations I suppose.  8)
Kudos, Jill, hat-tip to you. I can't even fathom contemplating to write anything about my life. It's been very eventful and all, but who'd care... Long ago, there was a Serbian writer, a satirist, Branislav Nusic (one of my grandpa's favorite), who said that a person has an autobiography before he gets married; after that it's biography. In a few days, it will be exactly 30 years since I lost the right to write an autobiography. :)
Offline jillc

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 8, 2020, 10:23:03 PM
Quote from: Hendollama on November  8, 2020, 05:24:05 AM
Thats nice.  :wave
Have you written before? Would love to check it out if you can guide us.

I actually write fanfiction, though I am planning my own original story at the moment. I have a load of stories on this site if you are interested, thanks for asking. I have to say I only started really writing about five years ago hadn't done any since leaving school.  ;D

https://www.fanfiction.net/~jillcb

Quote from: farawayred on November  8, 2020, 06:29:02 AM
Kudos, Jill, hat-tip to you. I can't even fathom contemplating to write anything about my life. It's been very eventful and all, but who'd care... Long ago, there was a Serbian writer, a satirist, Branislav Nusic (one of my grandpa's favorite), who said that a person has an autobiography before he gets married; after that it's biography. In a few days, it will be exactly 30 years since I lost the right to write an autobiography. :)

I am not sure my life is exciting enough to write about it. I am mainly into fantasy/historical type stories to write. It's a shame you are not still writing though, I still struggle with the commas etc. I need to do another English course I think.
Offline Hendollama

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 9, 2020, 05:54:12 AM
Quote from: jillc on November  8, 2020, 10:23:03 PM
I actually write fanfiction, though I am planning my own original story at the moment. I have a load of stories on this site if you are interested, thanks for asking. I have to say I only started really writing about five years ago hadn't done any since leaving school.  ;D

https://www.fanfiction.net/~jillcb
Read through some of your short stories on GOT. The stories are excellent, and I am glad you shared them.
Good luck with your book. Looking forward to reading it.
Offline jillc

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 9, 2020, 06:43:52 AM
Quote from: Hendollama on November  9, 2020, 05:54:12 AM
Read through some of your short stories on GOT. The stories are excellent, and I am glad you shared them.
Good luck with your book. Looking forward to reading it.

Well, thanks for reading them glad you enjoyed them. Only at the beginning of that journey with my new story and I will see where it takes me.
Online kloppismydad

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 9, 2020, 06:47:21 AM
I feed 8 stray dogs daily. My favourite part of the day is definitely seeing them perk up as soon as they see me and run towards me. A couple of them also "talk" to me which is quite amusing. :)
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 9, 2020, 09:40:44 AM
Quote from: kloppismydad on November  9, 2020, 06:47:21 AM
I feed 8 stray dogs daily. My favourite part of the day is definitely seeing them perk up as soon as they see me and run towards me. A couple of them also "talk" to me which is quite amusing. :)

That's not a small thing you do.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 9, 2020, 09:48:46 AM
Quote from: kloppismydad on November  9, 2020, 06:47:21 AM
I feed 8 stray dogs daily. My favourite part of the day is definitely seeing them perk up as soon as they see me and run towards me. A couple of them also "talk" to me which is quite amusing. :)
Awe.  I couldn't do that without adopting them all.
Offline thejbs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 9, 2020, 12:21:05 PM
I love discovering simple hacks/features that make things easier. Today it was the space bar curser hack on phones.

https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/iphone-space-bar-hack-texting-keyboard-cursor-ios-move-twitter-typing-a8641806.html
Online Buck Pete

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 9, 2020, 01:48:53 PM
Quote from: thejbs on November  9, 2020, 12:21:05 PM
I love discovering simple hacks/features that make things easier. Today it was the space bar curser hack on phones.

https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/iphone-space-bar-hack-texting-keyboard-cursor-ios-move-twitter-typing-a8641806.html

Hell Yes!!

Cheers for this :)
Offline Hendollama

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 9, 2020, 04:05:11 PM
Quote from: kloppismydad on November  9, 2020, 06:47:21 AM
I feed 8 stray dogs daily. My favourite part of the day is definitely seeing them perk up as soon as they see me and run towards me. A couple of them also "talk" to me which is quite amusing. :)
Thats really great.
I have almost the same story with 3 stray cats. Except the cats are right bastards. Have fed them for almost an year and a half and our relationship is no better then what it was at the beginning.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 11, 2020, 02:31:25 PM
Christmas cake has just gone in the oven. 

I'm a bit late doing it this year but it should still be ok with enough time to feed it lots more brandy

The damson gin is coming along nicely too
Offline Qston

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 12, 2020, 05:29:13 PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6-j5yeRDBaU

If that doesn`t make you happy or move you there is something very wrong.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 12, 2020, 08:09:50 PM
who the fuck is baldrick

someones fucking changed my username to baldrick

 :lmao :lmao

One of the funniest threads on RAWK, until Effes admitting to watching animal porn thread. :lmao
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 12, 2020, 08:14:04 PM
Quote from: reddebs on November  6, 2020, 03:37:43 PM
I still get statements telling me I've got £7.15 in a cash isa that goes up 1p each year in interest.

Just paid off 3 old debts from when Paul was unemployed 10yrs ago.

The car will be fully paid for next week and the mortgage will be paid off at the end of the month.

I'm quite looking forward to seeing my bank account balances increasing each month instead of having to work out what I can afford to pay for and what can wait.

Well done Debs that is fantastic, I obsess over my mortgage balance (I convince myself that's the only reason I still need to drag myself to work, although that's clearly not true) but there's still a good 10 yrs left on it  :'(
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 12, 2020, 08:17:15 PM
Quote from: thejbs on November  9, 2020, 12:21:05 PM
I love discovering simple hacks/features that make things easier. Today it was the space bar curser hack on phones.

https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/iphone-space-bar-hack-texting-keyboard-cursor-ios-move-twitter-typing-a8641806.html

Life-changing! No excuse for not fixing typos now
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 12, 2020, 08:33:06 PM
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on November 12, 2020, 08:14:04 PM
Well done Debs that is fantastic, I obsess over my mortgage balance (I convince myself that's the only reason I still need to drag myself to work, although that's clearly not true) but there's still a good 10 yrs left on it  :'(
Never thought I'd see the day when I no longer needed to budget to the nth degree so it's going to be weird being able to just do stuff.

Keep that dream alive mate, those 10yrs will fly
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 13, 2020, 12:46:05 PM
Sitting down for half an hour with our new puppy sleeping on my lap.

Bliss.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 13, 2020, 06:24:29 PM
Quote from: Slippers on November 13, 2020, 12:46:05 PM
Sitting down for half an hour with our new puppy sleeping on my lap.

Bliss.
Now that really is bliss.
Offline jillc

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 13, 2020, 10:00:34 PM
A little bit of time to blend my paints this weekend, so nice to go into a weekend knowing you have a chance to do something so enjoyable.  :)
Offline jillc

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 13, 2020, 10:00:54 PM
Quote from: Slippers on November 13, 2020, 12:46:05 PM
Sitting down for half an hour with our new puppy sleeping on my lap.

Bliss.

Awww, bless.  ;D
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 14, 2020, 06:06:52 PM
Quote from: jillc on November 13, 2020, 10:00:54 PM
Awww, bless.  ;D

Puppy power naps.

Gearing up for the 10 PM rampage.
Offline jillc

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 14, 2020, 06:16:18 PM
Quote from: Slippers on November 14, 2020, 06:06:52 PM
Puppy power naps.

Gearing up for the 10 PM rampage.

Cute beyond belief.  :D

I spent almost the entire day blending my acrylic paints listening to my favourite music, can't think of a better way to spend the day.  ;D
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 14, 2020, 06:42:29 PM
My attic bedroom has finally been plastered and instantly became part of my home rather than a building site/bombed out ruins.

Also cleared and membraned the front garden ready for slate chippings going down.

Not looking forward to smashing all the old slates up that I've kept to do it though.
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 14, 2020, 06:46:32 PM
Quote from: reddebs on November 14, 2020, 06:42:29 PM
My attic bedroom has finally been plastered and instantly became part of my home rather than a building site/bombed out ruins.

Also cleared and membraned the front garden ready for slate chippings going down.

Not looking forward to smashing all the old slates up that I've kept to do it though.

That's the kind of job my father would've loved.

He was great at smashing things up,not so good when it came to putting anything together.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 14, 2020, 07:00:47 PM
Quote from: Slippers on November 14, 2020, 06:46:32 PM
That's the kind of job my father would've loved.

He was great at smashing things up,not so good when it came to putting anything together.
Ahaha l learnt a fair bit from my dad it just takes me forever to definitely decide I can do it!

Can we have pics of the puppy btw
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 14, 2020, 07:40:14 PM
Quote from: reddebs on November 14, 2020, 07:00:47 PM
Ahaha l learnt a fair bit from my dad it just takes me forever to definitely decide I can do it!

Can we have pics of the puppy btw

I'll see what I can do,all the photos we've taken so far are rubbish because the little bugger won't keep still.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 14, 2020, 08:27:35 PM
Quote from: Slippers on November 14, 2020, 07:40:14 PM
I'll see what I can do,all the photos we've taken so far are rubbish because the little bugger won't keep still.
But those blurry silly ones are the cutest
Offline bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
November 14, 2020, 11:50:48 PM
Aldi Rheinbacher lager. £2.99 for a four-pack, spectacular after 20 minutes in the freezer.
Offline dalarr

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 09:59:38 AM
Quote from: Slippers on November  7, 2020, 05:35:17 PM
I love having the house to myself,happens maybe twice a year. :(
But when it happens, its heaven on earth!
Offline Jwils21

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 09:51:55 PM
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 14, 2020, 11:50:48 PM
Aldi Rheinbacher lager. £2.99 for a four-pack, spectacular after 20 minutes in the freezer.

Superb bevvy for the price, weve always got some of that in  :thumbup
Offline liverbloke

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 09:21:15 AM
thermal socks  :wave

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Today at 10:57:57 AM
Quaker Oats golden syrup snack pots  :thumbsup
