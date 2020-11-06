Thats nice.

Have you written before? Would love to check it out if you can guide us.



Kudos, Jill, hat-tip to you. I can't even fathom contemplating to write anything about my life. It's been very eventful and all, but who'd care... Long ago, there was a Serbian writer, a satirist, Branislav Nusic (one of my grandpa's favorite), who said that a person has an autobiography before he gets married; after that it's biography. In a few days, it will be exactly 30 years since I lost the right to write an autobiography.



I actually write fanfiction, though I am planning my own original story at the moment. I have a load of stories on this site if you are interested, thanks for asking. I have to say I only started really writing about five years ago hadn't done any since leaving school.I am not sure my life is exciting enough to write about it. I am mainly into fantasy/historical type stories to write. It's a shame you are not still writing though, I still struggle with the commas etc. I need to do another English course I think.