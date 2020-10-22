How very decadent of you.
More of a ' ah well , this is all rather pleasant '.Bordeaux Superieur , Blue cheese , dried apricots and dried figs . Ooh la la .
Sounds great that.Bit of cheese, some nice wine. Lovely. Too jealous to reply last night, try not to drink during the week, but was wavering last night, but things looking up tonight
Two magpies on the lawn tucking into a discarded pain au chocolat.
I absolutely love nowt better than sitting off on me bill doing just that. Try it with dried apricots and or figs and maybe dark chocolate . Give them some wine.
Homemade Broccoli and Stilton soup, nothing beats it.
people like big dick nick.
Having the next 4 days off work. No Sunday Night Syndrome!
your boss just phoned - told me to tell you to get into work tomorrow sorry mateRe: The small things in life that make you happy:just had a whatsapp quiz night with my brothers - actual brothers not street slang - and we had a blast
Finding a new trail in the woods!
Lockdown forced me to look for some walks nearer home rather than jump a train to Wales and explore a small local river.
We are lucky with how much green space we have here but it's all so busy, especially since the virus hit so we're constantly having to be detouring round everyone.Even at 6am we don't get somewhere to ourselves, so it was a surprise to find a new route without anyone else there.
Once I pass over a bridge were the local kids gather I may not see another person for an hour until I walk past some stables were there may be 3 or 4 horse riders. And then the same on the return.When we had the hot spell in June it was like walking in the South of France. Bliss.
Being able to enjoy some peace and quiet is one of the drivers for moving to France. I'm sure there's loads of quiet rural places round the UK too but property prices put paid to us being able to afford it.
I live in a built up area but about a mile and a half away are open fields. OK in some you have to be cautious as there are cows but it's not a popular walking area so very quiet.In between lockdowns I went to Loggerheads for a bit of a nostalgic walk up past the Devil's Gorge. It was like Church Street at3pm in a Saturday. Unfortunately the walks I was doing in some are bounded by a flood plain so parts are now impassable .
I lost a lens cap there about 10 years ago - you didn't see it did you?
Ripping up, ready to burn, nearly 20yrs worth of bank, credit card, pension and mortgage statements, p60s & p45s and other tax bollocks.Unbelievable the amount of shite you store when you stay in one place so long!
My partner has pay slips going back to the early nineties,MOT certificates for a car that was scrapped twelve years ago and a fabulous collection of guarantees and instruction booklets for electrical items that went to the tip before our kids were born.
Thankfully I get nearly everything online now including pay slips but seriously, Pension companies must own thousands of acres of woodland to produce the amount of paper they use each year.
He still gets payslips,and a ridiculous amount of post from Barclays about the £2.46 he's got sitting in an old savings account.
I still get statements telling me I've got £7.15 in a cash isa that goes up 1p each year in interest.Just paid off 3 old debts from when Paul was unemployed 10yrs ago.The car will be fully paid for next week and the mortgage will be paid off at the end of the month.I'm quite looking forward to seeing my bank account balances increasing each month instead of having to work out what I can afford to pay for and what can wait.
I thought my finances would improve significantly once we'd paid off our mortgage but my bank balance seems to have 'plateaued'.
