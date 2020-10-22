« previous next »
Online Barneylfc∗

  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 22, 2020, 03:00:25 PM
My last day of 2 weeks isolating. Never thought I'd be delighted at having to go to work tomorrow.
Offline kesey

  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
  • Mushie Pickers Unite ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 22, 2020, 08:58:16 PM
More of a ' ah well , this is all rather pleasant '.

Bordeaux Superieur , Blue cheese , dried apricots and dried figs .

Ooh la la .
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline Big Red Richie

  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 22, 2020, 09:16:21 PM
How very decadent of you.     :P
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 22, 2020, 10:53:23 PM
Good gin.

Just tucked into some Tanqueray Ten (not their normal stuff), slime line tonic, plenty of ice, no garnish.

Pure  8)
Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 23, 2020, 07:47:49 AM
ah just had a glass of milk

vintage say 2020 August-ish

a nice little Holstein-Friesian if I'm not mistaken

and to follow a w'affer' thin mint

mmm


I neither know nor care

Offline kesey

  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
  • Mushie Pickers Unite ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 23, 2020, 11:17:13 AM
Quote from: Big Red Richie on October 22, 2020, 09:16:21 PM
How very decadent of you.     :P

What a combination mate .

This was all after a tres hot lavender and magnesium baarth. Ive decided to start work earlier this Autumn and Winter and the evenings are all about me chilling at home in me bills and hoodie. It's killing me getting up early but is deffo worth it. I need to get a woman this winter for the evenings as my other fling didn't get past the Summer.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 23, 2020, 11:21:25 AM
Quote from: kesey on October 22, 2020, 08:58:16 PM
More of a ' ah well , this is all rather pleasant '.

Bordeaux Superieur , Blue cheese , dried apricots and dried figs .

Ooh la la .
Sounds great that.
Bit of cheese, some nice wine. Lovely. Too jealous to reply last night, try not to drink during the week, but was wavering last night, but things looking up tonight  :D
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 23, 2020, 12:20:24 PM
Two magpies on the lawn tucking into a discarded pain au chocolat.
Offline kesey

  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
  • Mushie Pickers Unite ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 23, 2020, 12:28:08 PM
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October 23, 2020, 11:21:25 AM
Sounds great that.
Bit of cheese, some nice wine. Lovely. Too jealous to reply last night, try not to drink during the week, but was wavering last night, but things looking up tonight  :D

I absolutely love nowt better than sitting off on me bill doing just that. Try it with dried apricots and or figs and maybe dark chocolate .
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 23, 2020, 12:20:24 PM
Two magpies on the lawn tucking into a discarded pain au chocolat.

Give them some wine.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,994
  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 23, 2020, 02:02:55 PM
Quote from: kesey on October 23, 2020, 12:28:08 PM
I absolutely love nowt better than sitting off on me bill doing just that. Try it with dried apricots and or figs and maybe dark chocolate .
Give them some wine.

In the unlikely event that any wine is discarded it'll be straight into the casserole.
Logged

Online jillc

  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 25, 2020, 12:26:24 PM
Homemade Broccoli and Stilton soup, nothing beats it.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 25, 2020, 03:41:56 PM
Quote from: jillc on October 25, 2020, 12:26:24 PM
Homemade Broccoli and Stilton soup, nothing beats it.  ;D
Amazing. :thumbup

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Red Berry

  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 25, 2020, 08:10:38 PM
Being on first name terms with a decent little youtuber who always gives you a shoutout on their livestreams.
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Slippers

  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 25, 2020, 08:19:35 PM
Prosecco.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 25, 2020, 08:37:53 PM
Having the next 4 days off work. No Sunday Night Syndrome!
Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 25, 2020, 08:51:51 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 25, 2020, 08:37:53 PM
Having the next 4 days off work. No Sunday Night Syndrome!

your boss just phoned - told me to tell you to get into work tomorrow sorry mate

Re: The small things in life that make you happy:

just had a whatsapp quiz night with my brothers - actual brothers not street slang - and we had a blast  ;D

I neither know nor care

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 25, 2020, 09:21:28 PM
Quote from: liverbloke on October 25, 2020, 08:51:51 PM
your boss just phoned - told me to tell you to get into work tomorrow sorry mate

Re: The small things in life that make you happy:

just had a whatsapp quiz night with my brothers - actual brothers not street slang - and we had a blast  ;D



Why was my pimp calling you?
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 25, 2020, 09:41:21 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 25, 2020, 08:37:53 PM
Having the next 4 days off work. No Sunday Night Syndrome!

Great feeling isn't it. After working 7 days straight I've now got 8 days off :D
Offline kesey

  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
  • Mushie Pickers Unite ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 28, 2020, 07:11:26 PM
I wouldn't call it happiness but I love buzzing of gut feeling.

Out with me Da' today in town and seen a horse called Tao Te Ching ( how could I not back it with a name like that )  at 13/2 . The race was just about to start and just about got it on in time.

It fuckin pissed it     ;D
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline kesey

  Re: The small things in life that make you happy
  • Mushie Pickers Unite ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
October 30, 2020, 04:06:11 PM
This one is actually happines .

On the Lane before and seeing a young lad dressed as werewolf scaring people . Seeing the arl fellas outside having a drink joining in with him was priceless .

Be Wise . Return to the Child.

- Some Taoist dead wise arl fella .
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  Re:
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5060 on: October 30, 2020, 04:42:19 PM »
Finding a new trail in the woods!
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5061 on: October 30, 2020, 04:46:25 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on October 30, 2020, 04:42:19 PM
Finding a new trail in the woods!

Lockdown forced me to look for some walks nearer home rather than jump a train to Wales and explore a small local river.
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5062 on: October 30, 2020, 05:01:57 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 30, 2020, 04:46:25 PM
Lockdown forced me to look for some walks nearer home rather than jump a train to Wales and explore a small local river.
We are lucky with how much green space we have here but it's all so busy, especially since the virus hit so we're constantly having to be detouring round everyone.

Even at 6am we don't get somewhere to ourselves, so it was a surprise to find a new route without anyone else there.


Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Mushie Pickers Unite ♡
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5063 on: October 30, 2020, 05:18:51 PM »
' Lockdown ' forced me to find new trails in my big walk in cupboard in the hall. I found stuff I didn't know I had.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5064 on: October 30, 2020, 06:05:37 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on October 30, 2020, 05:01:57 PM
We are lucky with how much green space we have here but it's all so busy, especially since the virus hit so we're constantly having to be detouring round everyone.

Even at 6am we don't get somewhere to ourselves, so it was a surprise to find a new route without anyone else there.

Once I pass over a bridge were the local kids gather I may not see another person for an hour until I walk past some stables were there may be 3 or 4 horse riders. And then the same on the return.

When we had the hot spell in June it was like walking in the South of France. Bliss.
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5065 on: October 30, 2020, 07:02:47 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 30, 2020, 06:05:37 PM
Once I pass over a bridge were the local kids gather I may not see another person for an hour until I walk past some stables were there may be 3 or 4 horse riders. And then the same on the return.

When we had the hot spell in June it was like walking in the South of France. Bliss.
Being able to enjoy some peace and quiet is one of the drivers for moving to France. 

I'm sure there's loads of quiet rural places round the UK too but property prices put paid to us being able to afford it.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5066 on: October 31, 2020, 02:53:56 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on October 30, 2020, 07:02:47 PM
Being able to enjoy some peace and quiet is one of the drivers for moving to France. 

I'm sure there's loads of quiet rural places round the UK too but property prices put paid to us being able to afford it.

I live in a built up area but about a mile and a half away are open fields. OK in some you have to be cautious as there are cows but it's not a popular walking area so very quiet.

In between lockdowns I went to Loggerheads for a bit of a nostalgic walk up past the Devil's Gorge. It was like Church Street at3pm in a Saturday. Unfortunately the walks I was doing in some are bounded by a flood plain so parts are now impassable .
Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5067 on: October 31, 2020, 04:08:41 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 31, 2020, 02:53:56 PM
I live in a built up area but about a mile and a half away are open fields. OK in some you have to be cautious as there are cows but it's not a popular walking area so very quiet.

In between lockdowns I went to Loggerheads for a bit of a nostalgic walk up past the Devil's Gorge. It was like Church Street at3pm in a Saturday. Unfortunately the walks I was doing in some are bounded by a flood plain so parts are now impassable .

I lost a lens cap there about 10 years ago - you didn't see it did you?

I neither know nor care

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5068 on: October 31, 2020, 04:16:38 PM »
Walking around Vale Park and seeing the latest wood carving that's been added. A two headed horse, will put the photo on later.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5069 on: Today at 11:19:38 AM »
Ripping up, ready to burn, nearly 20yrs worth of bank, credit card, pension and mortgage statements, p60s & p45s and other tax bollocks.

Unbelievable the amount of shite you store when you stay in one place so long!
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5070 on: Today at 11:23:17 AM »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 31, 2020, 04:08:41 PM
I lost a lens cap there about 10 years ago - you didn't see it did you?

Sadly no, but I did have a nice piece of Bara Brith from the cafe. :D
Online Slippers

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5071 on: Today at 12:22:06 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:19:38 AM
Ripping up, ready to burn, nearly 20yrs worth of bank, credit card, pension and mortgage statements, p60s & p45s and other tax bollocks.

Unbelievable the amount of shite you store when you stay in one place so long!

My partner has pay slips going back to the early nineties,MOT certificates for a car that was scrapped twelve years ago and a fabulous collection of guarantees and instruction booklets for electrical items that went to the tip before our kids were born.
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5072 on: Today at 12:56:25 PM »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 12:22:06 PM
My partner has pay slips going back to the early nineties,MOT certificates for a car that was scrapped twelve years ago and a fabulous collection of guarantees and instruction booklets for electrical items that went to the tip before our kids were born.


Thankfully I get nearly everything online now including pay slips but seriously, Pension companies must own thousands of acres of woodland to produce the amount of paper they use each year.
Online Slippers

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5073 on: Today at 02:31:46 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:56:25 PM


Thankfully I get nearly everything online now including pay slips but seriously, Pension companies must own thousands of acres of woodland to produce the amount of paper they use each year.

He still gets payslips,and a ridiculous amount of post from Barclays about the £2.46 he's got sitting in an old savings account. ::)
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5074 on: Today at 03:27:48 PM »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 02:31:46 PM
He still gets payslips,and a ridiculous amount of post from Barclays about the £2.46 he's got sitting in an old savings account. ::)

I've got all but 1 payslip since I started my current job in January 2009. Fuck knows why I still have them, but I do.

Actually might come in handy in the near future when we make a claim for compensation for annual leave not accrued when working overtime for the last 20 years.
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5075 on: Today at 03:37:43 PM »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 02:31:46 PM
He still gets payslips,and a ridiculous amount of post from Barclays about the £2.46 he's got sitting in an old savings account. ::)
I still get statements telling me I've got £7.15 in a cash isa that goes up 1p each year in interest.

Just paid off 3 old debts from when Paul was unemployed 10yrs ago.

The car will be fully paid for next week and the mortgage will be paid off at the end of the month.

I'm quite looking forward to seeing my bank account balances increasing each month instead of having to work out what I can afford to pay for and what can wait.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5076 on: Today at 04:43:02 PM »
Hearing the Canada Geese honking as they fly overhead in their migratory chevrons.
Online Slippers

  • Main Stander
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5077 on: Today at 05:16:15 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:37:43 PM
I still get statements telling me I've got £7.15 in a cash isa that goes up 1p each year in interest.

Just paid off 3 old debts from when Paul was unemployed 10yrs ago.

The car will be fully paid for next week and the mortgage will be paid off at the end of the month.

I'm quite looking forward to seeing my bank account balances increasing each month instead of having to work out what I can afford to pay for and what can wait.

I thought my finances would improve significantly once we'd paid off our mortgage but my bank balance seems to have 'plateaued'.
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5078 on: Today at 05:25:44 PM »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 05:16:15 PM
I thought my finances would improve significantly once we'd paid off our mortgage but my bank balance seems to have 'plateaued'.
Oh god don't say that, don't think I  could cope with not feeling any better off!
Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #5079 on: Today at 05:54:00 PM »
Having put it off for way too long I am going to start my story tonight, its seems to have taken an age with all the research I've had to do to get even this far. That's before you even mention stuff like my painting/digital art getting in the way. I had promised my readers it would be up for Christmas and now I feel like George RR Martin with all the delays. I will have to use some of his explanations I suppose.  8)
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
