How very decadent of you.
More of a ' ah well , this is all rather pleasant '.Bordeaux Superieur , Blue cheese , dried apricots and dried figs . Ooh la la .
Sounds great that.Bit of cheese, some nice wine. Lovely. Too jealous to reply last night, try not to drink during the week, but was wavering last night, but things looking up tonight
Two magpies on the lawn tucking into a discarded pain au chocolat.
I absolutely love nowt better than sitting off on me bill doing just that. Try it with dried apricots and or figs and maybe dark chocolate . Give them some wine.
Homemade Broccoli and Stilton soup, nothing beats it.
people like big dick nick.
Having the next 4 days off work. No Sunday Night Syndrome!
your boss just phoned - told me to tell you to get into work tomorrow sorry mateRe: The small things in life that make you happy:just had a whatsapp quiz night with my brothers - actual brothers not street slang - and we had a blast
Finding a new trail in the woods!
