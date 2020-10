Just taken and passed my ITIL4 foundation exam.



Well done... its a grind and boring as hell but useful.I did it off my own back when trying to get my first job in IT. The guy interviewing me for what would become my first job looked at me as if I was mad when heard that, but it must have doen the trick as I got the job.EDIT: ;Actually just realised it was ITIL3 I did as this was back in 2012.