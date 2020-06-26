« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that make you happy  (Read 254745 times)

Offline Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,791
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4600 on: June 26, 2020, 10:45:26 AM »
In my hungover state I would like to say every bastard c*nt who took the piss out of me for following us can choke on their own shit this morning and suck balls

WE'RE THE FUCKING CHAMPS

get The fuck in
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 AM
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Perham

  • Effes v2.0 - RAWK's Official Dog Snogger!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,576
  • All is well
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4601 on: June 26, 2020, 11:37:52 AM »
Waking up as Premier league champions  8)
Logged
Quote from: Sharado on February 15, 2019, 11:25:56 AM
if I came home to allison in bed with my wife I'd ask him to phone Virgil to see if he wanted to pop round too.

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
  • 6 times and counting
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4602 on: June 27, 2020, 05:31:33 PM »
Finally getting a Smart TV and watching Amazon Prime on a bigger screen than my phone.
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,218
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4603 on: June 28, 2020, 12:23:28 AM »
@MY_MUMS_COLA being back.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4604 on: June 28, 2020, 03:59:46 PM »
Quote from: rob1966 on June 25, 2020, 03:52:09 PM
Sitting drinking beer while working  :hally

Hope you're driving an easy route Rob  ;D

(Kidding)
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,105
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4605 on: June 28, 2020, 04:12:52 PM »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on June 28, 2020, 03:59:46 PM
Hope you're driving an easy route Rob  ;D

(Kidding)

;D
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
  • 6 times and counting
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4606 on: June 28, 2020, 05:08:20 PM »
Angel Delight, chocolate, a real guilty pleasure.
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4607 on: June 28, 2020, 05:16:34 PM »
Rain and colder weather after weeks of boiling heat.
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4608 on: June 29, 2020, 06:04:58 PM »
Had that interview I mentioned before, today and you know what? Feel boss about it in a more general way than "my performance was good"

But it was one of those rare interviews where I can walk away being 100% happy at 1) the interview itself, I just performed great, I think you make your own luck and I am doing it and this *is* doing it, and 2)  I'm proud of myself for just honestly being able to go after a job I'd really really want... when all too often jobs are just about putting food on the table and getting on with it. I didn't let anything put me off.

Not jinxing it, but I'll be happy if I don't get it, over the moon if I do. And with changing career and jobs n all that I think that's the level you find success at. Poor ol' RAWK has seen the moody sides of me for sure (sorry :(  ), but all I want is a chance to excel again, and I can pat myself on the back for trying to make it happen :)
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,105
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4609 on: June 29, 2020, 07:39:32 PM »
Got our table booked for the pub for half 3 Saturday and then a table in an Indian booked for 5:45.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,105
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4610 on: June 29, 2020, 07:40:10 PM »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 29, 2020, 06:04:58 PM
Had that interview I mentioned before, today and you know what? Feel boss about it in a more general way than "my performance was good"

But it was one of those rare interviews where I can walk away being 100% happy at 1) the interview itself, I just performed great, I think you make your own luck and I am doing it and this *is* doing it, and 2)  I'm proud of myself for just honestly being able to go after a job I'd really really want... when all too often jobs are just about putting food on the table and getting on with it. I didn't let anything put me off.

Not jinxing it, but I'll be happy if I don't get it, over the moon if I do. And with changing career and jobs n all that I think that's the level you find success at. Poor ol' RAWK has seen the moody sides of me for sure (sorry :(  ), but all I want is a chance to excel again, and I can pat myself on the back for trying to make it happen :)

Fingers crossed for you mate
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4611 on: June 29, 2020, 07:42:51 PM »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 29, 2020, 06:04:58 PM
Had that interview I mentioned before, today and you know what? Feel boss about it in a more general way than "my performance was good"

But it was one of those rare interviews where I can walk away being 100% happy at 1) the interview itself, I just performed great, I think you make your own luck and I am doing it and this *is* doing it, and 2)  I'm proud of myself for just honestly being able to go after a job I'd really really want... when all too often jobs are just about putting food on the table and getting on with it. I didn't let anything put me off.

Not jinxing it, but I'll be happy if I don't get it, over the moon if I do. And with changing career and jobs n all that I think that's the level you find success at. Poor ol' RAWK has seen the moody sides of me for sure (sorry :(  ), but all I want is a chance to excel again, and I can pat myself on the back for trying to make it happen :)
It's great having those kinds of interviews mate best of luck that the job offer follows.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,371
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4612 on: June 29, 2020, 07:48:09 PM »
That i'm eating, a special limited edition pack of opal fruits that i brought the other day. :lickin
Logged

Offline The Bournemouth Red

  • 43 year old Muppet fan and proud. I decide. And so does my wife!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
  • 6 times and counting
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4613 on: June 29, 2020, 08:23:47 PM »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 29, 2020, 06:04:58 PM
Had that interview I mentioned before, today and you know what? Feel boss about it in a more general way than "my performance was good"

But it was one of those rare interviews where I can walk away being 100% happy at 1) the interview itself, I just performed great, I think you make your own luck and I am doing it and this *is* doing it, and 2)  I'm proud of myself for just honestly being able to go after a job I'd really really want... when all too often jobs are just about putting food on the table and getting on with it. I didn't let anything put me off.

Not jinxing it, but I'll be happy if I don't get it, over the moon if I do. And with changing career and jobs n all that I think that's the level you find success at. Poor ol' RAWK has seen the moody sides of me for sure (sorry :(  ), but all I want is a chance to excel again, and I can pat myself on the back for trying to make it happen :)

Really good to hear it went well, mate, good luck  :)
Logged
Falling down, getting up, always Red.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4614 on: June 29, 2020, 09:04:15 PM »
Aww, thanks all of you  :)
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,572
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4615 on: June 30, 2020, 11:18:59 AM »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 29, 2020, 06:04:58 PM
Had that interview I mentioned before, today and you know what? Feel boss about it in a more general way than "my performance was good"

But it was one of those rare interviews where I can walk away being 100% happy at 1) the interview itself, I just performed great, I think you make your own luck and I am doing it and this *is* doing it, and 2)  I'm proud of myself for just honestly being able to go after a job I'd really really want... when all too often jobs are just about putting food on the table and getting on with it. I didn't let anything put me off.

Not jinxing it, but I'll be happy if I don't get it, over the moon if I do. And with changing career and jobs n all that I think that's the level you find success at. Poor ol' RAWK has seen the moody sides of me for sure (sorry :(  ), but all I want is a chance to excel again, and I can pat myself on the back for trying to make it happen :)
:thumbup :wellin
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected) and Sperm Whale Milker (also rejected). Left-handed, shit-headed, non-fascist recidivist disappointer of women everywhere - on both drier and ranier days......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,572
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4616 on: June 30, 2020, 11:22:11 AM »
Watching this quick little video of a happy dog. The music is perfect!  :lmao

https://twitter.com/MysterySolvent/status/1277134379144396800

And watch the one right below it too "FAME Vienna". Just as good.  ;D
Logged
Do not intermingle with people who act like 'they know it all'. If you do, you will wind up as lost and lonely as they are.
― Christine Szymanski

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,365
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4617 on: July 1, 2020, 04:59:41 PM »
Neighbours are having a new kitchen installed. Bit of noise Mon-Fri for a month or so but theyve fucked off to inlaws for the summer and taken their screaming brats with them. Heaven, especially weekends.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,633
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4618 on: July 1, 2020, 07:15:18 PM »
Quote from: stjohns on July  1, 2020, 04:59:41 PM
Neighbours are having a new kitchen installed. Bit of noise Mon-Fri for a month or so but theyve fucked off to inlaws for the summer and taken their screaming brats with them. Heaven, especially weekends.

A month! That's one hell of a kitchen.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,633
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4619 on: July 1, 2020, 07:16:04 PM »
The smell of freshly ripped basil leaves:
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,371
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4620 on: Yesterday at 07:59:27 PM »
When sky show the premier league table there's a C instead of 1 in with a certain team in gold. ;D

Funnily enough i brought a NFL jersey not long ago & that number happens to be 19. ;D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,056
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4621 on: Today at 09:05:57 AM »
Pubs being open today.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,105
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4622 on: Today at 01:01:52 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:05:57 AM
Pubs being open today.

You pissed yet? ;)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/z2xdCvhvyqY&amp;list=RDz2xdCvhvyqY&amp;start_radio=1&amp;t=0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/z2xdCvhvyqY&amp;list=RDz2xdCvhvyqY&amp;start_radio=1&amp;t=0</a>
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4623 on: Today at 02:16:22 PM »
Quote from: ToneLa on June 29, 2020, 06:04:58 PM
Had that interview I mentioned before...

Not jinxing it, but I'll be happy if I don't get it, over the moon if I do.

I got the job ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,105
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4624 on: Today at 02:17:51 PM »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 02:16:22 PM
I got the job ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

Brilliant, when do you start?
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,235
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4625 on: Today at 02:27:36 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Today at 02:17:51 PM
Brilliant, when do you start?

August so plenty of time to celebrate. Aka drinking at home. But I'm made up. And we just won the title. It's all coming up Millhouse
Logged

Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,935
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that make you happy
« Reply #4626 on: Today at 02:47:55 PM »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 