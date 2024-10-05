2 week break, any fucker wants to do a draft?
Sold! Get on it Betts.
Let's wait and see if anyone else wants in first. Happy to start it this week though
Football was invented in 1992 Part 2? La Liga edition 1992-2018 (when Sky lost broadcast rights)11 from 11 nations50 appearance minimum
I'd say yes but I'm going to be out of commission for a couple of days from Friday. Next time for sure though.
How out of commision are we talking? Drafts tend to crawl over the weekends anyway and personally I don't mind it as I'm generally busy too.
Pretty much completely from at least Friday lunchtime to at least Saturday night, likely Sunday lunchtime.
Betts, we doing the Seria A Channel 4/Gazetta equivlant next?
Seria A could be 2 per club or something like that?
You're getting old mate. Back in the day you could do it no sweat.
As is tradition, the draft winner should run the next draft.
