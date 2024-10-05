« previous next »
Draft Towers

Re: Draft Towers
October 5, 2024, 07:21:36 pm
2 week break, any fucker wants to do a draft?
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
October 6, 2024, 06:03:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on October  5, 2024, 07:21:36 pm
2 week break, any fucker wants to do a draft?

Football was invented in 1992 Part 2?

La Liga edition
1992-2018 (when Sky lost broadcast rights)
11 from 11 nations
50 appearance minimum
Re: Draft Towers
October 6, 2024, 06:21:22 pm
Sold! Get on it Betts.  ;D
Re: Draft Towers
October 6, 2024, 06:27:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on October  6, 2024, 06:21:22 pm
Sold! Get on it Betts.  ;D

Let's wait and see if anyone else wants in first. Happy to start it this week though
Re: Draft Towers
October 6, 2024, 11:03:38 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on October  6, 2024, 06:27:59 pm
Let's wait and see if anyone else wants in first. Happy to start it this week though

 :wave
Re: Draft Towers
October 7, 2024, 10:39:35 am
Quote from: Betty Blue on October  6, 2024, 06:03:53 pm
Football was invented in 1992 Part 2?

La Liga edition
1992-2018 (when Sky lost broadcast rights)
11 from 11 nations
50 appearance minimum

 :thumbup
Re: Draft Towers
October 7, 2024, 11:38:05 am
Looking promising. If we get 16 drafters or thereabouts, I think we'll do 10 from 10 + 1 for the nations as the pool isn't as diverse as the Premier League one. So basically the same, but the +1 is an extra Spanish player.
Re: Draft Towers
October 7, 2024, 11:42:01 am
I'm in.
Re: Draft Towers
October 7, 2024, 01:28:37 pm
I'd say yes but I'm going to be out of commission for a couple of days from Friday. Next time for sure though.
Re: Draft Towers
October 7, 2024, 01:40:21 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October  7, 2024, 01:28:37 pm
I'd say yes but I'm going to be out of commission for a couple of days from Friday. Next time for sure though.

How out of commision are we talking?  ;D  Drafts tend to crawl over the weekends anyway and personally I don't mind it as I'm generally busy too.
Re: Draft Towers
October 7, 2024, 04:17:25 pm
Johan Neeskens has passed away.

A frequent draft pick of mone and a few others too.
Re: Draft Towers
October 7, 2024, 06:13:01 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on October  7, 2024, 01:40:21 pm
How out of commision are we talking?  ;D  Drafts tend to crawl over the weekends anyway and personally I don't mind it as I'm generally busy too.
Pretty much completely from at least Friday lunchtime to at least Saturday night, likely Sunday lunchtime.
Re: Draft Towers
October 7, 2024, 07:27:40 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on October  7, 2024, 06:13:01 pm
Pretty much completely from at least Friday lunchtime to at least Saturday night, likely Sunday lunchtime.

Well, if we end up needing the numbers I honestly don't mind. Often it can take almost a whole day to get from one turn to the next anyway!
Re: Draft Towers
Yesterday at 04:59:33 pm
Betts, we doing the Seria A Channel 4/Gazetta equivlant next?
Re: Draft Towers
Yesterday at 05:14:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:59:33 pm
Betts, we doing the Seria A Channel 4/Gazetta equivlant next?

I need a break first. Plus it needs some planning on how to run it as 11 from 11 doesn't work in Serie A.

Maybe something non-footy related in between would be good if anyone has any ideas?
Re: Draft Towers
Yesterday at 05:15:15 pm
Seria A could be 2 per club or something like that?
Re: Draft Towers
Yesterday at 05:25:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:15:15 pm
Seria A could be 2 per club or something like that?

Could be, but either way I can't run back to back drafts anymore.
Re: Draft Towers
Yesterday at 05:27:29 pm
You're getting old mate. Back in the day you could do it no sweat.  ;D
Re: Draft Towers
Yesterday at 05:33:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:27:29 pm
You're getting old mate. Back in the day you could do it no sweat.  ;D

I was a lazy arse student back in yonder. I finally got a life now  :D
Re: Draft Towers
Today at 04:19:03 pm
What about CIRCLE DRAFT 2?

Do you dare break the chain? ;D
Re: Draft Towers
Today at 04:49:41 pm
As is tradition, the draft winner should run the next draft.
Re: Draft Towers
Today at 04:55:46 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:49:41 pm
As is tradition, the draft winner should run the next draft.

Yes, can't wait for Samie to run this one. If it's anything like his Cartoon draft it will be unmissable.
