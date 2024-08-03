« previous next »
Draft Towers

Samie
August 3, 2024, 05:13:09 pm
New draft idea...

As most of us grew up in the 80/90's  I propose this....



You pick 6 cartoons (3 80's/3 90's) for your stable and you vote on whoever youthink has the best cartoons you'd watch during the summer holidays.  ;D
Prof
August 3, 2024, 08:06:53 pm
New draft idea...

As most of us grew up in the 80/90's  I propose this....



You pick 6 cartoons (3 80's/3 90's) for your stable and you vote on whoever youthink has the best cartoons you'd watch during the summer holidays.  ;D
If you hadn't noticed, the current draft is just building to an exciting climax!  Can't you wait just a few days you ungrateful git  ;D
Samie
August 3, 2024, 08:13:45 pm
This is for the lads who don't do footie drafts mate. Got to give them a heads up.   :D
Prof
August 3, 2024, 08:21:16 pm
This is for the lads who don't do footie drafts mate. Got to give them a heads up.   :D
Well regardless, I'm not making a sim for that!
Hazell
August 3, 2024, 09:35:42 pm
Well regardless, I'm not making a sim for that!

Cheetara, 20's across the board.
Prof
August 3, 2024, 10:02:14 pm
Cheetara, 20's across the board.
Not just me then?

How about penelope pitstip?
Hazell
Yesterday at 12:15:46 am
Not just me then?

How about penelope pitstip?

Sad aren't we? ;D
tubby
Yesterday at 12:44:05 am
Sad aren't we? ;D

Had a crush on the thief from Dungeons & Dragons when I was a kid.
Samie
Yesterday at 01:05:24 am
Yay on the draft then?

Also Fatso, don;t lie you still have a crush on her.
tubby
Yesterday at 01:42:38 am
Also Fatso, don;t lie you still have a crush on her.

Well done, she's 13.
Samie
Yesterday at 01:46:23 am
We all have cartoon crushes fatty.  ;D
Samie
Today at 01:52:26 am
So...any thought's on my idea?  ;D


