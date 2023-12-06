Gonna throw this out there, will run if people are happy. (Won't be participating though).



The ultimate trio draft



Three players to have won the World Cup as player and manager:

Mario Zagallo

Franz Beckenbauer

Didier Deschamps



Any players to have played alongside or be managed at club and international level, by any of the three is eligible to be picked.



Deschamps movement gives a wider range of players, you'll get many picked from 3 great nations, but then some great picks available from other nations too. Closed enough to ensure the back end of the draft will get interesting and clever picks will be needed.



