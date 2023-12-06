Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Draft Towers
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
152
153
154
155
156
[
157
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Draft Towers (Read 288168 times)
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 63,385
Re: Draft Towers
«
Reply #6240 on:
December 6, 2023, 11:31:54 pm »
Where's C-I-T gone?
Logged
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 63,385
Re: Draft Towers
«
Reply #6241 on:
December 10, 2023, 11:06:27 pm »
...
Logged
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,284
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Draft Towers
«
Reply #6242 on:
Today
at 09:03:46 pm »
Way things are going I'll be able to join this draft if there's still room? I am good to go from Friday
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Print
Pages:
1
...
152
153
154
155
156
[
157
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Draft Towers
Page created in 0.034 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2