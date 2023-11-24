I'm quite sure a lot of that happened in the early early days. Back then it felt like RAWK drafts were more popularity contests I remember El Campeador winning two early footy drafts with clearly not the best team. And yeah, I don't think much is happening these days. There are barely 16-18 votes each round, which suggests maybe 2 outside voters. It's when you get these weird spikes of 20+ voters that you start to wonder. That's not happened for a couple of years now.There was definitely a time (before Trend) when we had some very suspect voting though. I was told awhile back that several draft regulars all knew each other. It came second hand though, so I won't name them because maybe that person was stirring. Who knows. But I think it's perfectly likely that people would have IRL mates on here. There's been enough irregularities in past RAWK votes for us all to have questions.
I can assure you I have no friends nor multiple accounts to aid my zero draft wins.
Motherfucker, you've won draft's. Stop trying to get pity sympathies.
I have not, 2nd place in the superhero draft is my greatest achievement.
Christ, even Samie has more draft wins than you
Wait, someone has been cheating? This is the last time I head on holiday and miss out all the fun.
I used to get many a PM from Trendisnotdestiny begging me to vote for him in these drafts
#MeTooGroomed in the Dm'sbut to be fair I thought he was sound, we spoke about other shit too and he gave a lot of good advice and his meme's/gifs did make me laugh
Ive seen "dotting accounts " on other forums, which i thought was bad, but this is worse.
Red dots bad. -1 reputation. Green dots good. +1 reputation. Posters set up alias accounts to down vote anonymous forum rivals or up vote their anonymous forum friends. A bit like begging for votes in a draft, I guess. Pretty sad.
Thats why your team assassinations are harsh. Like kicking a puppy.
Hes' gonig to fuckin' annihilate you more now draex.
Does anyone else want to run the Gazzetta Seria A draft or should we wait for Betty and his schedule to clear?
Nice one mate. Basically the same draft as this Sky Sports PL one but using players that played in Seria A when Channel 4 in the UK had Gazetta football on.
