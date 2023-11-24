« previous next »
Author Topic: Draft Towers

Offline Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,560
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6120 on: Yesterday at 07:46:07 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 07:38:38 pm
I'm quite sure a lot of that happened in the early early days. Back then it felt like RAWK drafts were more popularity contests  :D  I remember El Campeador winning two early footy drafts with clearly not the best team.

And yeah, I don't think much is happening these days. There are barely 16-18 votes each round, which suggests maybe 2 outside voters. It's when you get these weird spikes of 20+ voters that you start to wonder. That's not happened for a couple of years now.

There was definitely a time (before Trend) when we had some very suspect voting though. I was told awhile back that several draft regulars all knew each other. It came second hand though, so I won't name them because maybe that person was stirring. Who knows. But I think it's perfectly likely that people would have IRL mates on here. There's been enough irregularities in past RAWK votes for us all to have questions.

*hides his custom title*

*scurries away*

Honestly though i've met like 2 people off RAWK in my entire time here.

EL Camp was one of them though.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:58:26 pm by Chakan »
Offline Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,879
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6121 on: Yesterday at 07:57:10 pm
I can assure you I have no friends nor multiple accounts to aid my zero draft wins.
Offline Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,252
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6122 on: Yesterday at 08:00:04 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 07:57:10 pm
I can assure you I have no friends nor multiple accounts to aid my zero draft wins.

Same. I've also never begged anyone to vote for me*

*subject to change.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,560
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6123 on: Yesterday at 08:00:38 pm
My vote is always for sale.

Just saying.
Offline Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,197
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6124 on: Yesterday at 08:01:10 pm
Motherfucker, you've won draft's. Stop trying to get pity sympathies.  ;D
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,879
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6125 on: Yesterday at 08:02:36 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:01:10 pm
Motherfucker, you've won draft's. Stop trying to get pity sympathies.  ;D

I have not, 2nd place in the superhero draft is my greatest achievement.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,197
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6126 on: Yesterday at 08:05:20 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:02:36 pm
I have not, 2nd place in the superhero draft is my greatest achievement.

 ;D

I'm talking about Hazell you c*nt. You are a newbie drafter still.
Online Betty Blue

  37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,878
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6127 on: Yesterday at 08:07:52 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:02:36 pm
I have not, 2nd place in the superhero draft is my greatest achievement.

Christ, even Samie has more draft wins than you  :P
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,560
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6128 on: Yesterday at 08:08:18 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 08:07:52 pm
Christ, even Samie has more draft wins than you  :P

They all have an * next to them though.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,252
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6129 on: Yesterday at 08:08:46 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:01:10 pm
Motherfucker, you've won draft's. Stop trying to get pity sympathies.  ;D

Shhh. Plus it's been so long, I've forgotten what it feels like.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,456
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6130 on: Yesterday at 08:09:23 pm
Wait, someone has been cheating? This is the last time I head on holiday and miss out all the fun.

Ive seen "dotting accounts " on other forums, which i thought was bad, but this is worse.
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,878
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6131 on: Yesterday at 08:27:07 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:09:23 pm
Wait, someone has been cheating? This is the last time I head on holiday and miss out all the fun.

Not recently, we hope! But read from here for more on this (can't quote Barney's quote from Trend)

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=355148.msg19168275#msg19168275

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 24, 2023, 12:18:44 pm
I used to get many a PM from Trendisnotdestiny begging me to vote for him in these drafts  :D

 ;D
Quote from: RobbieRedman on November 24, 2023, 05:25:55 pm
#MeToo

Groomed in the Dm's

but to be fair I thought he was sound, we spoke about other shit too and he gave a lot of good advice and his meme's/gifs did make me laugh

Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:09:23 pm
Ive seen "dotting accounts " on other forums, which i thought was bad, but this is worse.

What is dotting?
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,456
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6132 on: Yesterday at 08:32:17 pm
Red dots bad. -1 reputation.

Green dots good. +1 reputation.

Posters set up alias accounts to down vote anonymous forum rivals or up vote their anonymous forum friends. A bit like begging for votes in a draft,  I guess. Pretty sad.
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,879
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6133 on: Yesterday at 09:00:31 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 08:07:52 pm
Christ, even Samie has more draft wins than you  :P

Thats why your team assassinations are harsh. Like kicking a puppy.
Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,878
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6134 on: Yesterday at 09:03:33 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 08:32:17 pm
Red dots bad. -1 reputation.

Green dots good. +1 reputation.

Posters set up alias accounts to down vote anonymous forum rivals or up vote their anonymous forum friends. A bit like begging for votes in a draft,  I guess. Pretty sad.

Ah I see. Weird stuff. Some people have no shame.

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:00:31 pm
Thats why your team assassinations are harsh. Like kicking a puppy.

I feel bad now. I'll be kinder in future.
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,197
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6135 on: Yesterday at 09:08:25 pm
Hes' gonig to fuckin' annihilate you more now draex.  ;D
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,879
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6136 on: Yesterday at 09:19:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:08:25 pm
Hes' gonig to fuckin' annihilate you more now draex.  ;D

I aint scared of blue Betty bam a lam.

It comes from a place of utter fear.
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,197
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6137 on: Today at 12:31:40 am
Does anyone else want to run the Gazzetta Seria A draft or should we wait for Betty and his schedule to clear?  :D
Online child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,722
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6138 on: Today at 01:20:39 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:31:40 am
Does anyone else want to run the Gazzetta Seria A draft or should we wait for Betty and his schedule to clear?  :D

I don't mind running it, things have pretty much cooled off at work already, so plenty of time on my hands.
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,197
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6139 on: Today at 01:50:56 am
Nice one mate.  Basically the same draft as this Sky Sports PL one but using players that played in Seria A when Channel 4 in the UK had Gazetta football on.  :D
Online child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,722
Re: Draft Towers
Reply #6140 on: Today at 01:57:03 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:50:56 am
Nice one mate.  Basically the same draft as this Sky Sports PL one but using players that played in Seria A when Channel 4 in the UK had Gazetta football on.  :D
1992 to 2002 according to Wiki? That severely impacts the number of foreigners available to pick though, Samie, especially non-EU players as Serie had a strict limit at the time, hence why players like Recoba and Dida used fake passports and were later banned and missed up to a year. Maybe we could extend it, to say 2006 (Calciopoli) or 2008 (end of Football Italia program as it was albeit broadcasted on different channels)?
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.
