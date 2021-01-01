« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Down

Author Topic: Draft Towers  (Read 282183 times)

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,235
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6040 on: Yesterday at 04:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:02:12 pm
A planet eating cloud though. It will cause too many arguments.

What bout Unicron?

Unicron isn't in any superhero movies.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,799
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6041 on: Yesterday at 04:05:42 pm »
He's shown up in 2 Transformers films and Animated movie. Also Transformers is a superhero movie. Swivel on that Fatso.
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,851
  • Not Italian
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6042 on: Yesterday at 04:09:20 pm »
Fuck superheroes, ya nerds. Let's do footy.  :D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,662
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6043 on: Yesterday at 04:12:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:05:42 pm
He's shown up in 2 Transformers films and Animated movie. Also Transformers is a superhero movie. Swivel on that Fatso.

We might have to rule out animation for this one, because the X-Men cartoon feats will be far too vast for most people's general knowledge. Which is a shame because that will mean taking out Invincible from Amazon.

Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 04:09:20 pm
Fuck superheroes, ya nerds. Let's do footy.  :D

Not another Film draft?  ;)
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,235
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6044 on: Yesterday at 04:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:05:42 pm
He's shown up in 2 Transformers films and Animated movie. Also Transformers is a superhero movie. Swivel on that Fatso.

You better show me some respect when talking Transformers, buddy.  I saw the animated one in the cinema when it was released and have a worrying amount of knowledge when it comes to G1 stuff.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,851
  • Not Italian
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6045 on: Yesterday at 04:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 04:12:20 pm
Not another Film draft?  ;)
Now that you mentioned it...  ;D
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,690
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6046 on: Yesterday at 04:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 04:00:04 pm
Or say fuck it and allow it all  :D

What omnipotent beings appear on screen in Marvel/DC? I'm sure there are some, but few are coming to mind.

Galactus is one. We banned him last time, but now he's just a giant cloud in one of the shittest superhero movies ever.

Scarlet Witch, Jean Grey, anyone with the infinity gauntlet!
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,662
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6047 on: Yesterday at 04:27:57 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:24:19 pm
Scarlet Witch, Jean Grey, anyone with the infinity gauntlet!

Infinity gauntlet will be banned. So it would just be Scarlet Witch and Jean Grey. Who could be beaten by someone like Ultron for example.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,690
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6048 on: Yesterday at 04:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 04:27:57 pm
Infinity gauntlet will be banned. So it would just be Scarlet Witch and Jean Grey. Who could be beaten by someone like Ultron for example.

Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,662
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6049 on: Yesterday at 04:42:31 pm »
Honestly if anyone should be banned it's probably Ultron. Kang even time travelled a zillion time to beat him and failed.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,235
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6050 on: Yesterday at 04:44:31 pm »
Have Ultron but just one of him, no ability to duplicate himself or sneak around the internet.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,799
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6051 on: Yesterday at 04:47:23 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:15:12 pm
You better show me some respect when talking Transformers, buddy.  I saw the animated one in the cinema when it was released and have a worrying amount of knowledge when it comes to G1 stuff.

I bow to you Fatty, although I don;t know which side as you cover a wide area.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6052 on: Yesterday at 05:33:58 pm »
Yeah, omega-level is too powerful. If we're going to do something like this it should be hardest fictional characters, no superpowered people allowed and only hand-to-hand combat. Or fuck it, a laser tag team. But again, no superpowers.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,065
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6053 on: Yesterday at 05:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 04:12:20 pm

Not another Film draft?  ;)

Even in sick of those now :P

In the absence of a curling draft taking off, I reckon a football draft with limited restrictions would be good, something like a 'Football was invented in 1992' draft as mentioned above.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6054 on: Yesterday at 05:45:33 pm »
You know what, I'm putting it on the table: eight-person laser tag team. People should go for a mixture of shooting ability, athleticism and agility, tactical smarts and experience. All fiction but no superpowered people.

Other alternative: Fictional heist squad. You have to pull off a heist and you need a team to do it. Superpowers allowed but specificity should be rewarded - picking Superman ahead of a specialist would be a no no for instance. Roles:

The brains
The second in command
The hacker
The gadget guy/gal
The conman
The burglar
The safe cracker
The pickpocket
The driver
The muscle
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,662
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6055 on: Yesterday at 06:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:35:18 pm
Even in sick of those now :P

In the absence of a curling draft taking off, I reckon a football draft with limited restrictions would be good, something like a 'Football was invented in 1992' draft as mentioned above.

If were going footy, I think Id lean more towards it as a Premier League draft. All leagues just feels like more of the same old same old series of players getting drafted.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,662
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6056 on: Yesterday at 06:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:33:58 pm
Yeah, omega-level is too powerful. If we're going to do something like this it should be hardest fictional characters, no superpowered people allowed and only hand-to-hand combat. Or fuck it, a laser tag team. But again, no superpowers.

We did a superhero draft which included some omega level mutants last time out, though also with a huge banned list, and it worked fine. It would be great if lower level heroes got some love too, but its very difficult to come up with any rules that make that possible. Eg street level would also include Batman who is massively OP. I think theres not much point worrying too much about balance with these kinds of drafts. Its more just about the fun of arguing over it and picking your personal  faves.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,690
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6057 on: Yesterday at 06:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:13:57 pm
We did a superhero draft which included some omega level mutants last time out, though also with a huge banned list, and it worked fine. It would be great if lower level heroes got some love too, but its very difficult to come up with any rules that make that possible. Eg street level would also include Batman who is massively OP. I think theres not much point worrying too much about balance with these kinds of drafts. Its more just about the fun of arguing over it and picking your personal  faves.

Or limit it to 1 per team and the voting is based on team dynamic rather than sheer power, this means the likes of Captain America are just as "vote" powerful as The Hulk.
Logged

Offline Szobosslad

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6058 on: Yesterday at 06:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:04:26 pm
If were going footy, I think Id lean more towards it as a Premier League draft. All leagues just feels like more of the same old same old series of players getting drafted.
In for the premier league draft if it happens  :)
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,662
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6059 on: Yesterday at 06:33:34 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:18:22 pm
Or limit it to 1 per team and the voting is based on team dynamic rather than sheer power, this means the likes of Captain America are just as "vote" powerful as The Hulk.

Omega level doesnt cover all bases though. The likes of Thanos, Ultron, Superman etc dont chart on there. Wed need to make our own list for it to be viable, which comes with more arguments
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,235
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6060 on: Yesterday at 07:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:45:33 pm
You know what, I'm putting it on the table: eight-person laser tag team. People should go for a mixture of shooting ability, athleticism and agility, tactical smarts and experience. All fiction but no superpowered people.

Other alternative: Fictional heist squad. You have to pull off a heist and you need a team to do it. Superpowers allowed but specificity should be rewarded - picking Superman ahead of a specialist would be a no no for instance. Roles:

The brains
The second in command
The hacker
The gadget guy/gal
The conman
The burglar
The safe cracker
The pickpocket
The driver
The muscle


I really like this one.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,690
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6061 on: Yesterday at 08:09:54 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 01:16:45 pm
Or we go back to Nicholls draft idea from a page back -

The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports draft



Any player from 1992-Present day

11 from 11 (one country per team)

Players judged on their performances in this era only

Could also do this as a Premier League only draft as Draex suggested?

Let's do this, nice and simple to get the ball rolling again and we can put together some more complicated ones etc.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,799
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6062 on: Yesterday at 11:33:20 pm »
Make a decision yer fuckin' meffs.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,444
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6063 on: Yesterday at 11:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 05:45:33 pm
You know what, I'm putting it on the table: eight-person laser tag team. People should go for a mixture of shooting ability, athleticism and agility, tactical smarts and experience. All fiction but no superpowered people.

Other alternative: Fictional heist squad. You have to pull off a heist and you need a team to do it. Superpowers allowed but specificity should be rewarded - picking Superman ahead of a specialist would be a no no for instance. Roles:

The brains
The second in command
The hacker
The gadget guy/gal
The conman
The burglar
The safe cracker
The pickpocket
The driver
The muscle


That actually reminds me of an idea I used to have trying to get to sleep. A gang of professional people who went to university together decided, for shits and giggles, to do a heist. So, we had a doctor, a college lecturer, a professional sportsman etc, deciding who would do each role in the heist. I was even trying to cast it in my head. Thankfully I had forgotten all about it.

Until now.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6064 on: Yesterday at 11:48:59 pm »
I don't mind doing one of mine after the Premier League draft.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,662
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6065 on: Today at 12:30:52 pm »
After some minimal research, I have a feeling a 11 from 11 in the Premier League era will be too unfairly weighted towards whoever gets the first few picks and hoovers up the top players from niche nations.

So if we're going footy (and non complicated), I'd suggest either -

A football was invented in 1992 Premier League draft with no strings attached (haven't done one of those in over a decade!)

OR

A football was invented in 1992 All leagues draft with 11 from 11 rules
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Szobosslad

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6066 on: Today at 01:33:34 pm »
11 from 11 rules sounds interesting.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,662
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6067 on: Today at 01:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Szobosslad on Today at 01:33:34 pm
11 from 11 rules sounds interesting.

In case you don't know, 11 from 11 translates to 11 players from 11 different countries. Though we've also done it with clubs before.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Szobosslad

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 25
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6068 on: Today at 01:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:49:38 pm
In case you don't know, 11 from 11 translates to 11 players from 11 different countries. Though we've also done it with clubs before.

Cheers for clearing it up, would be interested in partaking in that.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,690
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6069 on: Today at 02:07:50 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:49:38 pm
In case you don't know, 11 from 11 translates to 11 players from 11 different countries. Though we've also done it with clubs before.

11 from 11 clubs and countries? :D
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,662
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6070 on: Today at 02:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:07:50 pm
11 from 11 clubs and countries? :D

Now that I like  ;D

I know people say they want something simple, but when it comes down to it and Hazell drafts Redondo for the 4000th time, I think the drafts people enjoy most are the ones with a bit of a challenge.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Up
« previous next »
 