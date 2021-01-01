Yeah, omega-level is too powerful. If we're going to do something like this it should be hardest fictional characters, no superpowered people allowed and only hand-to-hand combat. Or fuck it, a laser tag team. But again, no superpowers.



We did a superhero draft which included some omega level mutants last time out, though also with a huge banned list, and it worked fine. It would be great if lower level heroes got some love too, but its very difficult to come up with any rules that make that possible. Eg street level would also include Batman who is massively OP. I think theres not much point worrying too much about balance with these kinds of drafts. Its more just about the fun of arguing over it and picking your personal faves.