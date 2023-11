Yeah, omega-level is too powerful. If we're going to do something like this it should be hardest fictional characters, no superpowered people allowed and only hand-to-hand combat. Or fuck it, a laser tag team. But again, no superpowers.



We did a superhero draft which included some omega level mutants last time out, though also with a huge banned list, and it worked fine. It would be great if lower level heroes got some love too, but itís very difficult to come up with any rules that make that possible. Eg street level would also include Batman who is massively OP. I think thereís not much point worrying too much about balance with these kinds of drafts. Itís more just about the fun of arguing over it and picking your personal faves.