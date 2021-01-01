A planet eating cloud though. It will cause too many arguments. What bout Unicron?
He's shown up in 2 Transformers films and Animated movie. Also Transformers is a superhero movie. Swivel on that Fatso.
Fuck superheroes, ya nerds. Let's do footy.
Not another Film draft?
Or say fuck it and allow it all What omnipotent beings appear on screen in Marvel/DC? I'm sure there are some, but few are coming to mind.Galactus is one. We banned him last time, but now he's just a giant cloud in one of the shittest superhero movies ever.
Scarlet Witch, Jean Grey, anyone with the infinity gauntlet!
Infinity gauntlet will be banned. So it would just be Scarlet Witch and Jean Grey. Who could be beaten by someone like Ultron for example.
You better show me some respect when talking Transformers, buddy. I saw the animated one in the cinema when it was released and have a worrying amount of knowledge when it comes to G1 stuff.
Even in sick of those now In the absence of a curling draft taking off, I reckon a football draft with limited restrictions would be good, something like a 'Football was invented in 1992' draft as mentioned above.
Yeah, omega-level is too powerful. If we're going to do something like this it should be hardest fictional characters, no superpowered people allowed and only hand-to-hand combat. Or fuck it, a laser tag team. But again, no superpowers.
We did a superhero draft which included some omega level mutants last time out, though also with a huge banned list, and it worked fine. It would be great if lower level heroes got some love too, but its very difficult to come up with any rules that make that possible. Eg street level would also include Batman who is massively OP. I think theres not much point worrying too much about balance with these kinds of drafts. Its more just about the fun of arguing over it and picking your personal faves.
If were going footy, I think Id lean more towards it as a Premier League draft. All leagues just feels like more of the same old same old series of players getting drafted.
Or limit it to 1 per team and the voting is based on team dynamic rather than sheer power, this means the likes of Captain America are just as "vote" powerful as The Hulk.
You know what, I'm putting it on the table: eight-person laser tag team. People should go for a mixture of shooting ability, athleticism and agility, tactical smarts and experience. All fiction but no superpowered people.Other alternative: Fictional heist squad. You have to pull off a heist and you need a team to do it. Superpowers allowed but specificity should be rewarded - picking Superman ahead of a specialist would be a no no for instance. Roles:The brainsThe second in commandThe hackerThe gadget guy/galThe conmanThe burglarThe safe crackerThe pickpocketThe driver The muscle
Or we go back to Nicholls draft idea from a page back -The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports draftAny player from 1992-Present day 11 from 11 (one country per team)Players judged on their performances in this era only Could also do this as a Premier League only draft as Draex suggested?
11 from 11 rules sounds interesting.
In case you don't know, 11 from 11 translates to 11 players from 11 different countries. Though we've also done it with clubs before.
11 from 11 clubs and countries?
