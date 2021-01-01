A planet eating cloud though. It will cause too many arguments. What bout Unicron?
He's shown up in 2 Transformers films and Animated movie. Also Transformers is a superhero movie. Swivel on that Fatso.
Fuck superheroes, ya nerds. Let's do footy.
Not another Film draft?
Or say fuck it and allow it all What omnipotent beings appear on screen in Marvel/DC? I'm sure there are some, but few are coming to mind.Galactus is one. We banned him last time, but now he's just a giant cloud in one of the shittest superhero movies ever.
Scarlet Witch, Jean Grey, anyone with the infinity gauntlet!
Infinity gauntlet will be banned. So it would just be Scarlet Witch and Jean Grey. Who could be beaten by someone like Ultron for example.
You better show me some respect when talking Transformers, buddy. I saw the animated one in the cinema when it was released and have a worrying amount of knowledge when it comes to G1 stuff.
