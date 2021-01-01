« previous next »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:02:12 pm
A planet eating cloud though. It will cause too many arguments.

What bout Unicron?

Unicron isn't in any superhero movies.
He's shown up in 2 Transformers films and Animated movie. Also Transformers is a superhero movie. Swivel on that Fatso.
Fuck superheroes, ya nerds. Let's do footy.  :D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:05:42 pm
He's shown up in 2 Transformers films and Animated movie. Also Transformers is a superhero movie. Swivel on that Fatso.

We might have to rule out animation for this one, because the X-Men cartoon feats will be far too vast for most people's general knowledge. Which is a shame because that will mean taking out Invincible from Amazon.

Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 04:09:20 pm
Fuck superheroes, ya nerds. Let's do footy.  :D

Not another Film draft?  ;)
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:05:42 pm
He's shown up in 2 Transformers films and Animated movie. Also Transformers is a superhero movie. Swivel on that Fatso.

You better show me some respect when talking Transformers, buddy.  I saw the animated one in the cinema when it was released and have a worrying amount of knowledge when it comes to G1 stuff.
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:12:20 pm
Not another Film draft?  ;)
Now that you mentioned it...  ;D
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:00:04 pm
Or say fuck it and allow it all  :D

What omnipotent beings appear on screen in Marvel/DC? I'm sure there are some, but few are coming to mind.

Galactus is one. We banned him last time, but now he's just a giant cloud in one of the shittest superhero movies ever.

Scarlet Witch, Jean Grey, anyone with the infinity gauntlet!
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:24:19 pm
Scarlet Witch, Jean Grey, anyone with the infinity gauntlet!

Infinity gauntlet will be banned. So it would just be Scarlet Witch and Jean Grey. Who could be beaten by someone like Ultron for example.
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:27:57 pm
Infinity gauntlet will be banned. So it would just be Scarlet Witch and Jean Grey. Who could be beaten by someone like Ultron for example.

Honestly if anyone should be banned it's probably Ultron. Kang even time travelled a zillion time to beat him and failed.
Have Ultron but just one of him, no ability to duplicate himself or sneak around the internet.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:15:12 pm
You better show me some respect when talking Transformers, buddy.  I saw the animated one in the cinema when it was released and have a worrying amount of knowledge when it comes to G1 stuff.

I bow to you Fatty, although I don;t know which side as you cover a wide area.
