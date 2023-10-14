« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Down

Author Topic: Draft Towers  (Read 281860 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,770
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6000 on: October 14, 2023, 05:26:26 pm »
New draft idea for football:

Pick a player who played for a team who's Home stadium capacity is/was between:

1-10K
10-20K
20-30K
30-40K
40-50K
50-60K
60-70K
70-80K
80-90K
90-100K
100K +

All Time Draft

Your team must consist of a player for evrey category.
« Last Edit: October 14, 2023, 05:28:44 pm by Samie »
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,050
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6001 on: October 14, 2023, 07:17:46 pm »
Down for anything. Let's get it started.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,979
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6002 on: October 14, 2023, 07:22:57 pm »
Sounds good that Samie.
« Last Edit: October 14, 2023, 07:26:10 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,770
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6003 on: October 14, 2023, 11:27:21 pm »
Someone else would have to run it.  :D
Logged

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,849
  • Not Italian
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6004 on: October 14, 2023, 11:39:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 14, 2023, 11:27:21 pm
Someone else would have to run it.  :D
Why? You did a great job the last time.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6005 on: October 14, 2023, 11:49:42 pm »
Now for 10 of the 11 categories, there are many many great options. But for players playing in 100k+ capacity stadiums, its going to be Melbourne FC players and a bunch of north Koreans.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,770
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6006 on: October 15, 2023, 12:01:00 am »
Kim Jong Un you've bagsied haven't you?  ;D

Also many stadium in the 40-70's played in front of 100k+ capacity likes of Maracana and Azteca.  :D
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6007 on: October 15, 2023, 12:02:18 am »
Quote from: Samie on October 15, 2023, 12:01:00 am
Kim Jong Un you've bagsied haven't you?  ;D

Also many stadium in the 40-70's played in front of 100k+ capacity likes of Maracana and Azteca.  :D

Ok I guess as long as they played 1 home game infront of 100k+ then it counts.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,770
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6008 on: October 15, 2023, 12:09:43 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on October 14, 2023, 11:39:52 pm
Why? You did a great job the last time.

You can do it, call it penance for your attack against the Welsh.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,682
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6009 on: October 15, 2023, 09:07:55 am »
Could always do a rugby union draft..
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,770
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6010 on: October 15, 2023, 03:14:03 pm »
I'd rather grate my balls with a cheese grater.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,770
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6011 on: October 31, 2023, 12:52:25 am »
Another footie draft idea:

Players who have won prestigious individual honours are banned from being picked.  Awards such as:

Ballon d'Or
World Player of the Year
European Player of the Year
South American Player of the Year
African Player of the Year
UEFA Player of the Year
PFA Player of the Year/ All equivalent leagues POTY award


Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,770
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6012 on: October 31, 2023, 02:39:30 pm »
So...
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,586
  • Bam!
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6013 on: October 31, 2023, 02:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 31, 2023, 02:39:30 pm
So...

Are you going to start one then?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,770
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6014 on: October 31, 2023, 02:44:58 pm »
I am ideas man Nabil.  ;D
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,682
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6015 on: October 31, 2023, 03:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on October  2, 2023, 09:49:22 am
The sky sports premier league history of football draft?
Which was from Nicholls;
90s-to-current football draft  8)

1 player per country max

Lets get cracking?

"Sly Sports Premier League History of Football Draft, no balloon dours, 1 player per country max"
« Last Edit: October 31, 2023, 03:08:50 pm by Draex »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,770
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6016 on: November 1, 2023, 01:56:22 am »
Football draft's are truly dead huh?  :'(
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,050
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6017 on: November 1, 2023, 06:35:42 pm »
I'm up for anything. Just can't be arsed setting up something :P

Saying that, I could probably do something this weekend so we can start next week.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,651
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6018 on: November 1, 2023, 07:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  1, 2023, 01:56:22 am
Football draft's are truly dead huh?  :'(

We lost too many of our loudest drafters lately - Lobo, Trend, Claus.

I'm also very busy right now, so can't run any myself or probably take part for a bit.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,651
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6019 on: Yesterday at 06:41:43 pm »
I'm suddenly free again and happy to run a new draft this week.

Footy, TV shows, superheroes, curling, anything.

Get your suggestions in
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,050
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6020 on: Yesterday at 06:50:08 pm »
Curling please.

I'll go for Alina Paetz and Anna Hasselborg.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,770
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6021 on: Yesterday at 07:31:05 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:41:43 pm
I'm suddenly free again and happy to run a new draft this week.

Footy, TV shows, superheroes, curling, anything.

Get your suggestions in


Quote from: Samie on October 31, 2023, 12:52:25 am
Another footie draft idea:

Players who have won prestigious individual honours are banned from being picked.  Awards such as:

Ballon d'Or
World Player of the Year
European Player of the Year
South American Player of the Year
African Player of the Year
UEFA Player of the Year
PFA Player of the Year/ All equivalent leagues POTY award
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,651
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6022 on: Yesterday at 08:06:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:31:05 pm


If were going back to footy, we should probably ease in with something a little less research heavy. Need to get everyone on board for this
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,770
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6023 on: Yesterday at 08:20:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on October 14, 2023, 05:26:26 pm
New draft idea for football:

Pick a player who played for a team who's Home stadium capacity is/was between:

1-10K
10-20K
20-30K
30-40K
40-50K
50-60K
60-70K
70-80K
80-90K
90-100K
100K +

All Time Draft

Your team must consist of a player for evrey category.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,651
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6024 on: Yesterday at 08:40:52 pm »
Here's my suggestion. Had this idea awhile back and forgot all about it -

Touched by a God



A RAWK first picture draft. The original GOATs Pele and Maradona are no longer with us, but their divine touch allows any player who came into direct contact with them to be picked in this draft.

Direct contact could mean anything from a handshake, a hug, an around the shoulder, a tackle etc. You must post the picture evidence with each pick you make - no videos. The touch must be clear and obvious. Any doubt and they are out.

Example: Matthaus via Maradona

Spoiler
You could pick him for this handshake -



Or this hug -


But not this tackle that Maradona is jumping over -

[close]
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,770
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6025 on: Yesterday at 08:43:09 pm »
Go on then.

What about side by side touching?  ;D
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,682
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6026 on: Yesterday at 09:00:04 pm »
The kinky draft.

Would have been happy with superheros myself.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,651
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6027 on: Today at 10:10:48 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:43:09 pm
Go on then.

What about side by side touching?  ;D

If they're leaning, yes. If they're just standing close to eachother, no. I won't be too strict though.

Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:00:04 pm
Would have been happy with superheros myself.

We could still do that. Whichever idea gets the most clamour I'm happy to run. Doesn't need to be my own one either.

For a superhero draft, I'd suggest a change up to last time and we do -

Supers of the Silverscreen & TV



So only the feats and power levels for heroes/villains seen on our screens. i.e. Odin is just some old dude who sits on a throne for a couple of movies, then turns into magic dust and floats off into the sky.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:13:13 am by Betty Blue »
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,651
  • JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6028 on: Today at 01:16:45 pm »
Or we go back to Nicholls draft idea from a page back -

The 'Football was invented in 1992' Sly Sports draft



Any player from 1992-Present day

11 from 11 (one country per team)

Players judged on their performances in this era only

Could also do this as a Premier League only draft as Draex suggested?
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6029 on: Today at 01:31:10 pm »
Happy with this or anything simple really.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,770
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6030 on: Today at 03:17:53 pm »
Bett's, you know how these fuckers are. Can't decide on anything. Let's just go with your draft.   :wave
Logged

Offline Szobosslad

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 20
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6031 on: Today at 03:20:16 pm »
Draft admirer from a distance, would be interested in this.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,682
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #6032 on: Today at 03:26:33 pm »
I think all three will work so choose your favourite Betty, we can do the others after. I don't mind helping next time around.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Up
« previous next »
 