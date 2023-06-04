So the deal with the football draft will be that each of us picks a player, a great player, a player you idolise , a player you love, or a player for whatever other reason and then you build a team in their image, inspired by them and their career.



I wont let you know what the categories are for each round until after we pick our players, but the players will be the reference point for the eleven players you will pick.



Now we could narrow the choice of players we use as inspirations to Liverpool players who let it be anyone. Either way the general draft will be players from wherever and whenever as long as they fit the category.



I was going to leave the whole concept a surprise until after round 1, but thought maybe itll be more fun this way. Not knowing the rounds will be enough of a surprise to keep everyone on their toes.