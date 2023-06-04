« previous next »
Draft Towers

NICHOLLS

Re: Draft Towers
June 4, 2023, 07:35:41 pm
I dont mind if its even 6-8 of us
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: Draft Towers
June 4, 2023, 11:50:47 pm
Draft legend Joaquin retiring today.  ;D
mikey_LFC

Re: Draft Towers
June 7, 2023, 09:55:13 am
Hi All,

Its been a long time since I posted in here or did a draft for that matter.

Last night a draft idea came to my mind that I thought would be fun. Its a football draft with categories that need to be checked off throughout the draft. Dont want to give too much away as more will be revealed throughout the draft to keep it dynamic, but I think it would be a fun one.

Dont know whats in the queue at the moment, but Im happy to run this one anytime people want to do a football draft next. As I know more about the draft, Im happy to just moderate it as well if people prefer that I dont participate and have an advantage, or I could add a random element to the draft that would limit my advantage.
Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: Draft Towers
June 7, 2023, 10:19:16 am
Hi mate, sounds good to me, been a while since we did a football one. There's a basketball draft about to start but we can do this once that one's done.

I wouldn't have any issue with you participating either :)
mikey_LFC

Re: Draft Towers
June 7, 2023, 11:54:09 am
Cool, sounds good.

The other question for the draft would be, would people prefer a more Liverpool centred draft or a more general football draft? I can modify it either way.
Betty Blue

Re: Draft Towers
June 7, 2023, 12:16:19 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June  7, 2023, 09:55:13 am
Hi All,

Its been a long time since I posted in here or did a draft for that matter.

Last night a draft idea came to my mind that I thought would be fun. Its a football draft with categories that need to be checked off throughout the draft. Dont want to give too much away as more will be revealed throughout the draft to keep it dynamic, but I think it would be a fun one.

Dont know whats in the queue at the moment, but Im happy to run this one anytime people want to do a football draft next. As I know more about the draft, Im happy to just moderate it as well if people prefer that I dont participate and have an advantage, or I could add a random element to the draft that would limit my advantage.

Welcome back, mate  :wave

Sounds similar to some of the Shopping List and Domino drafts? e.g. https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323548.0 & https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341005.0

Though I could be reading wrong. Not that that's a bad thing if it is similar, just curious of the format.
mikey_LFC

Re: Draft Towers
June 7, 2023, 01:41:09 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on June  7, 2023, 12:16:19 pm
Welcome back, mate  :wave

Sounds similar to some of the Shopping List and Domino drafts? e.g. https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323548.0 & https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=341005.0

Though I could be reading wrong. Not that that's a bad thing if it is similar, just curious of the format.

Yeah, would be similar to that, but with a different take on it.
Hazell

Re: Draft Towers
June 7, 2023, 03:39:49 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June  7, 2023, 11:54:09 am
Cool, sounds good.

The other question for the draft would be, would people prefer a more Liverpool centred draft or a more general football draft? I can modify it either way.

Personally a more general would but happy either way. Thinking about it, I may not be involved, depending on when it starts.
mikey_LFC

Re: Draft Towers
June 7, 2023, 06:18:04 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June  7, 2023, 03:39:49 pm
Personally a more general would but happy either way. Thinking about it, I may not be involved, depending on when it starts.

Im leaning towards general as well, but can be convinced either way. Can discuss at the time when we get more people on board.
Draex

Re: Draft Towers
June 7, 2023, 07:45:32 pm
Im up for basketball or football.
red1977

Re: Draft Towers
June 7, 2023, 07:54:53 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June  7, 2023, 09:55:13 am
Hi All,

Its been a long time since I posted in here or did a draft for that matter.

Last night a draft idea came to my mind that I thought would be fun. Its a football draft with categories that need to be checked off throughout the draft. Dont want to give too much away as more will be revealed throughout the draft to keep it dynamic, but I think it would be a fun one.

Dont know whats in the queue at the moment, but Im happy to run this one anytime people want to do a football draft next. As I know more about the draft, Im happy to just moderate it as well if people prefer that I dont participate and have an advantage, or I could add a random element to the draft that would limit my advantage.

Sounds good mate. I would go for gerneral over LFC to give more choice.
Betty Blue

Re: Draft Towers
June 8, 2023, 11:58:29 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June  7, 2023, 06:18:04 pm
Im leaning towards general as well, but can be convinced either way. Can discuss at the time when we get more people on board.

Might be a job to resurrect the old draft regulars as it's been awhile. But I'm sure you can get transfer forum head whore Samie on the job.
Crosby Nick

Re: Draft Towers
June 8, 2023, 12:01:28 pm
The football one sounds good. Its been a while!
Draex

Re: Draft Towers
June 8, 2023, 05:42:44 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on June  8, 2023, 11:58:29 am
Might be a job to resurrect the old draft regulars as it's been awhile. But I'm sure you can get transfer forum head whore Samie on the job.

Samie works for soggy biscuits and transfer rumours.
Samie

Re: Draft Towers
June 10, 2023, 09:06:57 pm
Got an idea for a footie draft.

Players who were part of clubs who won 2 or less top flight league titles.   :D
Betty Blue

Re: Draft Towers
June 10, 2023, 10:14:56 pm
We need a footy draft stat.
mikey_LFC

Re: Draft Towers
June 11, 2023, 07:02:53 am
Quote from: Betty Blue on June 10, 2023, 10:14:56 pm
We need a footy draft stat.

Happy to start mine up. Was waiting for the Basketball one to finish, but we can get recruiting under way now if you want.

So far, think weve got:

Me
Betty
Draex
Samie
Nick
Red1977
Hazell (as a maybe)
Robbie
Nicholls
Max_Powers

If we can get this up to 12, then we can give it a go as soon as the basketball one is done.

Towards 16 people would be better.
NICHOLLS

Re: Draft Towers
June 12, 2023, 09:25:47 am
Count me in Mikey
RobbieRedman

Re: Draft Towers
June 12, 2023, 10:33:43 am
me too Mikey
Draex

Re: Draft Towers
June 12, 2023, 04:25:49 pm
Where has El Lobo gone? He'd be up for a footie one.
Max_powers

Re: Draft Towers
June 12, 2023, 04:49:59 pm
I am in for a footie one as well
Betty Blue

Re: Draft Towers
June 13, 2023, 12:08:55 pm
Quote from: Draex on June 12, 2023, 04:25:49 pm
Where has El Lobo gone? He'd be up for a footie one.

Pretty sure he's on the naughty step.

I'm also a maybe though, depending on the start date and on what the draft actually is  ;D
mikey_LFC

Re: Draft Towers
June 13, 2023, 07:20:05 pm
So the deal with the football draft will be that each of us picks a player, a great player, a player you idolise , a player you love, or a player for whatever other reason and then you build a team in their image, inspired by them and their career.

I wont let you know what the categories are for each round until after we pick our players, but the players will be the reference point for the eleven players you will pick.

Now we could narrow the choice of players we use as inspirations to Liverpool players who let it be anyone. Either way the general draft will be players from wherever and whenever as long as they fit the category.

I was going to leave the whole concept a surprise until after round 1, but thought maybe itll be more fun this way. Not knowing the rounds will be enough of a surprise to keep everyone on their toes.
Samie

Re: Draft Towers
June 14, 2023, 12:53:34 am
I would wait for the NBA draft to finish first lads.  :wave
Draex

Re: Draft Towers
June 14, 2023, 07:04:31 am
Sounds really good Mikey but as Samie said wait till the NBA one is done, have you messaged the usual suspects to see if they are up for it?
mikey_LFC

Re: Draft Towers
June 14, 2023, 08:41:09 am
We have been waiting for it to finish anyway. Ive not messaged anyone yet, no. Was going to wait until closer to the end of the basketball one.
Hazell

Re: Draft Towers
June 14, 2023, 12:01:50 pm
Why is the basketball one taking ages? Aren't there like 5 players in a basketball team?
RobbieRedman

Re: Draft Towers
June 14, 2023, 12:06:05 pm
Quote from: Hazell on June 14, 2023, 12:01:50 pm
Why is the basketball one taking ages? Aren't there like 5 players in a basketball team?
picking a total of ten players, plus 4 hour deadline for each pick.

is there a security risk or something that's stops 2 drafts being run at same time? ;D
Draex

Re: Draft Towers
June 14, 2023, 12:28:54 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on June 14, 2023, 12:06:05 pm
picking a total of ten players, plus 4 hour deadline for each pick.

is there a security risk or something that's stops 2 drafts being run at same time? ;D

Haha I'm glad I missed it now, I'd have struggled to get a 5!
NICHOLLS

Re: Draft Towers
June 14, 2023, 12:41:23 pm
There is no harm starting the football draft earlier.

There is not much discussion in the NBA draft either.
Hazell

Re: Draft Towers
June 14, 2023, 01:00:23 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on June 14, 2023, 12:06:05 pm
picking a total of ten players, plus 4 hour deadline for each pick.

is there a security risk or something that's stops 2 drafts being run at same time? ;D

Nah, I'm just messing, let the basketball one finish. I just know very little about basketball is all.
Betty Blue

Re: Draft Towers
June 14, 2023, 02:34:40 pm
Quote from: RobbieRedman on June 14, 2023, 12:06:05 pm
is there a security risk or something that's stops 2 drafts being run at same time? ;D

Back in ye olden days we'd barely be finished with the last football draft before we started a new one  :D
Betty Blue

Re: Draft Towers
Today at 02:19:39 pm
Is it time yet  :D  This is a good week for me

Quote from: mikey_LFC on June 13, 2023, 07:20:05 pm
So the deal with the football draft will be that each of us picks a player, a great player, a player you idolise , a player you love, or a player for whatever other reason and then you build a team in their image, inspired by them and their career.

I wont let you know what the categories are for each round until after we pick our players, but the players will be the reference point for the eleven players you will pick.

Now we could narrow the choice of players we use as inspirations to Liverpool players who let it be anyone. Either way the general draft will be players from wherever and whenever as long as they fit the category.

I was going to leave the whole concept a surprise until after round 1, but thought maybe itll be more fun this way. Not knowing the rounds will be enough of a surprise to keep everyone on their toes.

Suggestion. Hard to know whether this is a bad idea or not (feel free to shoot it down), but would the draft work if the first pick we make isn't an obvious all-time great? i.e. Could we say no ballon d'or/FIFA world player/World Cup winners etc just to make it less of the usual suspects being drafted.
Draex

Re: Draft Towers
Today at 02:29:13 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:19:39 pm
Is it time yet  :D  This is a good week for me

Suggestion. Hard to know whether this is a bad idea or not (feel free to shoot it down), but would the draft work if the first pick we make isn't an obvious all-time great? i.e. Could we say no ballon d'or/FIFA world player/World Cup winners etc just to make it less of the usual suspects being drafted.

Let's get a thread set up, Mikey can set out his vision and we can all agree the rules around it!

If I've read it right the first player and their "greatness" isn't that big a factor as more their playstyle..
Betty Blue

Re: Draft Towers
Today at 02:48:29 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:29:13 pm
Let's get a thread set up, Mikey can set out his vision and we can all agree the rules around it!

If I've read it right the first player and their "greatness" isn't that big a factor as more their playstyle..

Good plan. It might take a few days to get us up to 16 too.

Oh, is the first player not included in our team? If so then that probably makes more sense.
classycarra

Re: Draft Towers
Today at 04:16:02 pm
Hopefully we can have another film draft this summer - feels like the forum is currently in VERY SERIOUS mode on the football side!
Samie

Re: Draft Towers
Today at 04:17:05 pm
TV/Streaming Shows draft would be good too.
Hazell

Re: Draft Towers
Today at 06:06:12 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:16:02 pm
Hopefully we can have another film draft this summer - feels like the forum is currently in VERY SERIOUS mode on the football side!

I'm still up for doing a draft of films that weren't picked in the previous drafts.
Betty Blue

Re: Draft Towers
Today at 06:47:14 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:16:02 pm
Hopefully we can have another film draft this summer - feels like the forum is currently in VERY SERIOUS mode on the football side!

I gotta be honest. I think I'm film drafted out, unless we can come up with a good new idea.

I've have got a slightly silly football draft ready to go if that's what people are craving though.
