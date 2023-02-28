I still like the idea of a draft where previous picks are not allowed. It would favour deep cuts, fun obscure choices, niche picks, and most importantly remove the Godfather et. al. boredom.



Honestly, I would love this too. There are still so so many great films not yet picked, but not sure whether people have the desire for more film drafts....?Once we move on we're probably not doing another film draft in a long long time though, so we may as well burn it out anyway