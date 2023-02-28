« previous next »
Draft Towers

Re: Draft Towers
February 28, 2023, 06:40:14 pm
Let's do something...anything.  :wave
Re: Draft Towers
March 2, 2023, 11:33:31 am
Movie draft on the previous page?

I'm happy to set it up/run it.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
March 2, 2023, 01:30:01 pm
Yeah, do it.
Re: Draft Towers
March 2, 2023, 03:34:42 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on February 23, 2023, 03:35:15 pm
I might be able to run it next week. The idea is pretty simple if someone else wants to take it on though.

Same categories as we've done throughout with tweaks if needed. But this time we celebrate EVERY decade. So we each pick -

1x 40s, 1x 50s, 1x 60s, 1x 70s, 1x 80s, 1x 90s, 1x 00s, 1x 10-20s and maybe the wildcard can be an extra one in any decade.

One small twist I was thinking of, though I have a feeling it may ruffle a few feathers! Is to have no repeat picks. So if you took part in the 90s draft and you picked Blade Runner, then you are now barred from picking Blade Runner in this draft. I know this gives new drafters a bit of an advantage, but it's just all a bit of fun at the end of the day. Still, if everyone is against then no worries. Just an idea to mix things up  :)

This ok? Can't think of any changes.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
March 2, 2023, 04:13:59 pm
Quote from: Hazell on March  2, 2023, 03:34:42 pm
This ok? Can't think of any changes.

Looks good, mate. Just need to decide on the categories we're using. Sorry I'm snowed in and have no time to run it right now.

I was planning to call it the Super Ultimate Last Ever* Film draft, but maybe it needs a more serious title  :D

*Not really

"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
March 2, 2023, 04:28:35 pm
I've listed a few below and removed the indie film/blockbuster picks.

* 1 Foreign language film.
* 1 black and white film
* Only 1 movie per director.
* No repeated lead actors.
* No repeat picks by the losers who participated in the other movie drafts.

Was also thinking 1 x 1940's pick should be 1 x pre-1950's pick.

Edit: Forgot to add categories:

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 4. Drama/Romance
Cat 5. Comedy
Cat 6. Sci-Fi
Cat 7. Horror
Cat 8. Animation/Family
Cat 9. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)
Re: Draft Towers
March 18, 2023, 11:50:34 pm
Sequels Draft next?  ;D
Re: Draft Towers
March 19, 2023, 10:47:30 am
Quote from: Samie on March 18, 2023, 11:50:34 pm
Sequels Draft next?  ;D
Wayne's World 2 > Wayne's World
Re: Draft Towers
March 19, 2023, 01:22:51 pm
 ;D

Hiya me old mucker.  :wave
Re: Draft Towers
March 20, 2023, 12:36:42 pm
Quote from: Samie on March 18, 2023, 11:50:34 pm
Sequels Draft next?  ;D

This would favour action and superhero movies. Not everyone's cup of tea.

I still like the idea of a draft where previous picks are not allowed. It would favour deep cuts, fun obscure choices, niche picks, and most importantly remove the Godfather et. al. boredom.
Re: Draft Towers
March 20, 2023, 12:55:52 pm
Quote from: telekon on March 20, 2023, 12:36:42 pm
This would favour action and superhero movies. Not everyone's cup of tea.

I still like the idea of a draft where previous picks are not allowed. It would favour deep cuts, fun obscure choices, niche picks, and most importantly remove the Godfather et. al. boredom.

Feel like we're a bit movie'd out now, we're just gonna end up doing movie drafts this time next year where it literally is just shit ones getting picked because we've done fifteen 1990s ones already ;D

Maybe.....a football draft. Maybe thats why we're doing so crap, we've broken the cosmos.
Re: Draft Towers
March 20, 2023, 01:13:31 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on March 20, 2023, 12:55:52 pm
Feel like we're a bit movie'd out now, we're just gonna end up doing movie drafts this time next year where it literally is just shit ones getting picked because we've done fifteen 1990s ones already ;D

Maybe.....a football draft. Maybe thats why we're doing so crap, we've broken the cosmos.

Surely time for the Super Ultimate Football Movie Character draft. Pick a selection of fictional characters to play a game of football together. Iron Man in goal, Darth Vader up front, Jaws at DM.
Re: Draft Towers
March 20, 2023, 05:27:22 pm
To finish off movies.. Greatest Film and TV Characters..
Re: Draft Towers
Yesterday at 06:43:34 am
Re: Draft Towers
Yesterday at 02:55:11 pm
Quote from: telekon on March 20, 2023, 12:36:42 pm
I still like the idea of a draft where previous picks are not allowed. It would favour deep cuts, fun obscure choices, niche picks, and most importantly remove the Godfather et. al. boredom.

Honestly, I would love this too. There are still so so many great films not yet picked, but not sure whether people have the desire for more film drafts....?

Once we move on we're probably not doing another film draft in a long long time though, so we may as well burn it out anyway  :D

Re: Draft Towers
Yesterday at 05:22:46 pm
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 02:55:11 pm
Honestly, I would love this too. There are still so so many great films not yet picked, but not sure whether people have the desire for more film drafts....?

Once we move on we're probably not doing another film draft in a long long time though, so we may as well burn it out anyway  :D
Not sure everyone is, but I'm well up for the last movie draft... before we do the next last movie draft.  ;D
Re: Draft Towers
Yesterday at 05:29:26 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 05:22:46 pm
Not sure everyone is, but I'm well up for the last movie draft... before we do the next last movie draft.  ;D

Me too :D
Re: Draft Towers
Yesterday at 07:43:22 pm
Is Confessions of a Window Cleaner still available?
Re: Draft Towers
Yesterday at 08:17:03 pm
Yeah, I'd be up for that one at some point, as long as it skipped every movie in the decades drafts too. Really freshen things up. Might have to skip the kids picks though, we've probably exhausted those.
Re: Draft Towers
Today at 01:52:31 am
How about a Director's Draft? 

We pick say 6 films of theirs from diffrent genres films from a pool of pre selected Directors chosen at random? ;D
