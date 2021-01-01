Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Draft Towers
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
141
142
143
144
145
[
146
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Draft Towers (Read 256682 times)
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,344
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
«
Reply #5800 on:
Yesterday
at 10:33:41 pm »
The number of great films from pre-1979 era is huge. I expect it will be all-star lineups mostly.
Sign me up.
Logged
Betty Blue
37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,241
JFT96
Re: Draft Towers
«
Reply #5801 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on
Yesterday
at 10:32:00 pm
True, let's see what others say.
Yeah, I don't mind either way. I'll just pick them all for myself
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
Max_powers
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,344
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Draft Towers
«
Reply #5802 on:
Yesterday
at 10:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on
Yesterday
at 10:32:00 pm
True, let's see what others say.
I say keep the foreign film category. You have the French new wave and golden age of Italian, Soviet, Indian and Japanese films to pick from.
Logged
Samie
The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 56,651
Re: Draft Towers
«
Reply #5803 on:
Today
at 01:47:17 am »
So Pre 80's Film Draft then the new Superheroes Draft right?
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
141
142
143
144
145
[
146
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Draft Towers
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.15]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2