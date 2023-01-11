« previous next »
Author Topic: Draft Towers  (Read 256559 times)

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5760 on: January 11, 2023, 03:10:04 pm »
I'll give it a go as long as we do the 70's at some point.
Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5761 on: January 11, 2023, 03:18:44 pm »
Yes, please.
Logged
Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5762 on: January 11, 2023, 03:20:10 pm »
Gong to be travelling the next two weeks, so put me down as a maybe. I'll join if you need the numbers.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5763 on: January 12, 2023, 06:15:30 pm »
If i remember to check my PMs I'll do the films too
Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5764 on: January 13, 2023, 11:14:02 am »
IN for films
Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5765 on: January 13, 2023, 03:56:00 pm »
Where's the film thread Haze?
Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5766 on: January 13, 2023, 04:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 13, 2023, 03:56:00 pm
Where's the film thread Haze?

Some of us have a life you know.

Not me of course so I'll set it up shortly.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5767 on: January 18, 2023, 07:05:06 am »
Must be time for a super hero draft again? :):)
Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5768 on: January 18, 2023, 01:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Draex on January 18, 2023, 07:05:06 am
Must be time for a super hero draft again? :):)

Yeah, but we'd need to one slightly diffrent to the last one mate.
Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5769 on: January 18, 2023, 01:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 18, 2023, 01:33:16 pm
Yeah, but we'd need to one slightly diffrent to the last one mate.

I was thinking about doing one with movie characters rather than comic characters for the second addition and/or choosing on favourites rather than power level.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5770 on: January 18, 2023, 06:36:49 pm »
Either would be fun! unleash the nerds!
Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5771 on: January 18, 2023, 06:41:50 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on January 18, 2023, 01:50:33 pm
I was thinking about doing one with movie characters rather than comic characters for the second addition and/or choosing on favourites rather than power level.
Great idea
Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5772 on: January 29, 2023, 04:05:23 pm »
Gutted after that.

What's next? :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5773 on: January 29, 2023, 09:02:57 pm »
60s and 70s combined i hope. Would love to see what others would pick, wouldn't ever care about the voting.

Movie characters would be fun as well. Potential arguments there.
Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5774 on: January 29, 2023, 09:09:44 pm »
60's/70's would be good. I wouldn't mind opening up to any movies pre-1980 and lifting some of the restrictions.

Movie characters would be good, I'd be sound with either.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5775 on: January 30, 2023, 02:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on January 29, 2023, 09:09:44 pm
60's/70's would be good. I wouldn't mind opening up to any movies pre-1980 and lifting some of the restrictions.

Movie characters would be good, I'd be sound with either.

Yeah, I'd open it up to all decades not yet done. But I think we can keep the categories if we just bump a few together like horror/scifi/fantasy and action/adventure/western. Doubt we'll get anywhere like 16 drafters, so shouldn't be too tricky anyway.

Movie character would be fun too. Think we did something like that before, except we made them fight  ;D

Other thing I was thinking of was an all-time TV draft following a similar line to the movie drafts with different categories etc.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5776 on: January 30, 2023, 03:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on January 30, 2023, 02:10:32 pm
Yeah, I'd open it up to all decades not yet done. But I think we can keep the categories if we just bump a few together like horror/scifi/fantasy and action/adventure/western. Doubt we'll get anywhere like 16 drafters, so shouldn't be too tricky anyway.

Movie character would be fun too. Think we did something like that before, except we made them fight  ;D

Other thing I was thinking of was an all-time TV draft following a similar line to the movie drafts with different categories etc.

Movie Characters but assemble a team and the voting is based on team dynamic! So power isn't the overarching requirement.
Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5777 on: January 30, 2023, 04:01:21 pm »
Quote from: Draex on January 30, 2023, 03:45:43 pm
Movie Characters but assemble a team and the voting is based on team dynamic! So power isn't the overarching requirement.

Definitely want to do another Marvel vs DC draft too. Currently thinking we could tier it by power level, so each drafter picks like so...

- 1 x God/eternal/titan-level pick (think Superman, Thanos, Galactus level)

- 2 x powered/enhanced beings (Batman, Spiderman, Magneto etc)

- 2 x street-level non-powered/low level powers (Daredevil, Black Widow, Harley Quinn etc)

Although this could cause a lot of arguments too  ;D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5778 on: January 30, 2023, 04:21:45 pm »
Daredevil is technically an enhanced being while Batman isn't. I don't say that to be pedantic, just to indicate splitting by power level would be subjective unless there's some kind of reference point.

I'd be up for movie characters but i'd suggest a) No super powers and b) Give them some kind of task to perform: a bank heist or a spy mission or something.

Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5779 on: January 30, 2023, 04:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 30, 2023, 04:21:45 pm
Daredevil is technically an enhanced being while Batman isn't. I don't say that to be pedantic, just to indicate splitting by power level would be subjective unless there's some kind of reference point.

Yes, I know that. That's why there would have to be some common sense with the tier-ing. I mean surely everyone knows that Batman could go toe-to-toe with plenty of powered beings. I also deliberately used the word street-level, as Daredevil is never seen fighting top tier guys whereas Batman is. I also used enhanced not to mean powers, but enhanced kit - i.e. Iron Man has his suit, which makes him enhanced to fight on the same level as powered guys.

It's a tricky one I know, but last time out because there was a complete free for all it meant most of the low-tier/unpowered heroes were left out. That's a shame IMO and some of them are my personal favourites. I remember Joker went in round 1, but his team ultimately got destroyed because he was outmatched fighting heroes outside his power-level. I'd like to see a comic book draft where Gambit is just as useful a pick as Thanos is and making tiers is the only way I can see that working remotely.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5780 on: January 30, 2023, 04:42:51 pm »
Batman is a street-level superhero. He spends his time picking up muggers and thugs and fighting against crime bosses and escaped maniacs. The only time he fights superpowered beings is when he's in the Justice League. He's their Hawkeye, if Hawkeye was also a brilliant strategist and martial artist. Anyway, my point is that it's a good idea in theory but probably too subjective to do in practice.
Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5781 on: January 30, 2023, 05:14:05 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on January 30, 2023, 04:42:51 pm
Batman is a street-level superhero. He spends his time picking up muggers and thugs and fighting against crime bosses and escaped maniacs. The only time he fights superpowered beings is when he's in the Justice League. He's their Hawkeye, if Hawkeye was also a brilliant strategist and martial artist. Anyway, my point is that it's a good idea in theory but probably too subjective to do in practice.

You're right. I'm not a big DC fan, so I was skimming over that. But he's also (to my knowledge) fighting alongside Superman, Wonder Woman et al in the Justice League against far greater foes. Batman is on the level of a lot of powered guys and I don't think anyone would disagree with that.

I agree about the subjectivity though. Batman is an easier case compared to many others. I'd like to find a way for X-men level guys and humans to get some love though. So if you anyone has any other ideas that would be great? I ran the last one very tightly with a HUGE banned list if you recall, so if I have to do the same kind of thing to pull off this then I don't mind that either.

For reference here's what we did last time out -

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=320165.0
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5782 on: January 30, 2023, 05:15:15 pm »
Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5783 on: January 30, 2023, 05:17:32 pm »
It's such a fluid thing, Spider-Man is a street level hero but he's crazy powerful and helps out fighting big hitters all the time.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5784 on: January 30, 2023, 05:17:45 pm »
My stable was really good but as usual no one votes for me because it's Samie.  8)
Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5785 on: January 30, 2023, 05:30:33 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 30, 2023, 05:17:32 pm
It's such a fluid thing, Spider-Man is a street level hero but he's crazy powerful and helps out fighting big hitters all the time.

Good point. Let's ditch the word street level  :D

We could have a human/non powered category, but then you've got the Iron Man/Batman outliers that ruin it. That also doesn't solve the low powered mutants etc getting any love
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5786 on: Yesterday at 04:15:05 pm »
So...
Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5787 on: Yesterday at 07:25:49 pm »
Pre-1980's movie draft.

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Drama/Romance
Cat 4. Comedy/Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror
Cat 6. Wildcard (pick whatever you like) x 2

Thoughts?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5788 on: Today at 12:04:37 am »
All good but don;t see why we have to pick 2 wildcards.  :D
Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5789 on: Today at 01:39:33 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:25:49 pm
Pre-1980's movie draft.

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Drama/Romance
Cat 4. Comedy/Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror
Cat 6. Wildcard (pick whatever you like) x 2

Thoughts?

Yes, please.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5790 on: Today at 01:46:57 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:04:37 am
All good but don;t see why we have to pick 2 wildcards.  :D

Swap one wildcard back for family/animation? This is the age of all the great Disney classics. Shouldn't be too hard.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5791 on: Today at 08:27:03 am »
What about battle of the bands?

Cat 1. Lead Singer
Cat 2. Lead Guitar
Cat 3. Bass Guitar
Cat 4. Drummer
Cat 5. Support
Cat 6. Guest Singer
Cat 7. Song

None can be from the same band.
Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5792 on: Today at 02:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:25:49 pm
Pre-1980's movie draft.

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime
Cat 3. Drama/Romance
Cat 4. Comedy/Adventure/Fantasy
Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror
Cat 6. Wildcard (pick whatever you like) x 2

Thoughts?
Would leave Musicals as a category next to Comedy for this draft, as it was the peak age for them and there are lots of great ones to pick from, for those who want to. Would add a family/animation category, as Betts suggested, but would also add to it the Adventure category, as it seems misplaced next to comedy. I can't think of many, if any, great fantasy movies pre-80s, so I would leave that one out. Another one I always forget, I think we should add a Mystery category next to Thriller/Crime or Horror/Sci-Fi. On every draft, I try picking a movie thinking it would be classified as a thriller and it's only on Mystery. Think several have had the same problem too, so that would alleviate it.

So all in all, this is how I would break it down:

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery
Cat 3. Drama/Romance
Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals
Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror
Cat 6. Family/Animation/Adventure
Cat 7. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)

Also, I would leave out the blockbuster, indie and the year's rules. But would add a different rule, that at least three different decades must be represented.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:13:27 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Re: Draft Towers
« Reply #5793 on: Today at 05:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 02:08:29 pm
Would leave Musicals as a category next to Comedy for this draft, as it was the peak age for them and there are lots of great ones to pick from, for those who want to. Would add a family/animation category, as Betts suggested, but would also add to it the Adventure category, as it seems misplaced next to comedy. I can't think of many, if any, great fantasy movies pre-80s, so I would leave that one out. Another one I always forget, I think we should add a Mystery category next to Thriller/Crime or Horror/Sci-Fi. On every draft, I try picking a movie thinking it would be classified as a thriller and it's only on Mystery. Think several have had the same problem too, so that would alleviate it.

So all in all, this is how I would break it down:

Cat 1. Action/War/Western
Cat 2. Thriller/Crime/Mystery
Cat 3. Drama/Romance
Cat 4. Comedy/Musicals
Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror
Cat 6. Family/Animation/Adventure
Cat 7. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)

Also, I would leave out the blockbuster, indie and the year's rules. But would add a different rule, that at least three different decades must be represented.

Agreed on all fronts, except adventure with family/animation. That will probably lead to films like Mad Max and Easy Rider in there  :D

Could slot it in with action instead, but maybe easier just to sacrifice adventure along with fantasy rather than shoehorn it in somewhere?
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.
