Pre-1980's movie draft.



Cat 1. Action/War/Western

Cat 2. Thriller/Crime

Cat 3. Drama/Romance

Cat 4. Comedy/Adventure/Fantasy

Cat 5. Sci-Fi/Horror

Cat 6. Wildcard (pick whatever you like) x 2



Thoughts?



Would leave Musicals as a category next to Comedy for this draft, as it was the peak age for them and there are lots of great ones to pick from, for those who want to. Would add a family/animation category, as Betts suggested, but would also add to it the Adventure category, as it seems misplaced next to comedy. I can't think of many, if any, great fantasy movies pre-80s, so I would leave that one out. Another one I always forget, I think we should add a Mystery category next to Thriller/Crime or Horror/Sci-Fi. On every draft, I try picking a movie thinking it would be classified as a thriller and it's only on Mystery. Think several have had the same problem too, so that would alleviate it.So all in all, this is how I would break it down:Cat 1. Action/War/WesternCat 2. Thriller/Crime/MysteryCat 3. Drama/RomanceCat 4. Comedy/MusicalsCat 5. Sci-Fi/HorrorCat 6. Family/Animation/AdventureCat 7. Wildcard (pick whatever you like)Also, I would leave out the blockbuster, indie and the year's rules. But would add a different rule, that at least three different decades must be represented.