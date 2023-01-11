Daredevil is technically an enhanced being while Batman isn't. I don't say that to be pedantic, just to indicate splitting by power level would be subjective unless there's some kind of reference point.



Yes, I know that. That's why there would have to be some common sense with the tier-ing. I mean surely everyone knows that Batman could go toe-to-toe with plenty of powered beings. I also deliberately used the word street-level, as Daredevil is never seen fighting top tier guys whereas Batman is. I also used enhanced not to mean powers, but enhanced kit - i.e. Iron Man has his suit, which makes him enhanced to fight on the same level as powered guys.It's a tricky one I know, but last time out because there was a complete free for all it meant most of the low-tier/unpowered heroes were left out. That's a shame IMO and some of them are my personal favourites. I remember Joker went in round 1, but his team ultimately got destroyed because he was outmatched fighting heroes outside his power-level. I'd like to see a comic book draft where Gambit is just as useful a pick as Thanos is and making tiers is the only way I can see that working remotely.