Movie Characters but assemble a team and the voting is based on team dynamic! So power isn't the overarching requirement.
Definitely want to do another Marvel vs DC draft too. Currently thinking we could tier it by power level, so each drafter picks like so...
- 1 x God/eternal/titan-level pick (think Superman, Thanos, Galactus level)
- 2 x powered/enhanced beings (Batman, Spiderman, Magneto etc)
- 2 x street-level non-powered/low level powers (Daredevil, Black Widow, Harley Quinn etc)
Although this could cause a lot of arguments too