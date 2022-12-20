How do these modified rules sound? (To make it easier to research and draft)
[1] A player who has played in red at club level, but not in a Liverpool shirt. Picture evidence required (red must be the dominant colour on the shirt - e.g. AC Milan X Southampton X Arsenal √ Mancs √).
[2] A player who played for teams with Ham in their name (https://www.sporcle.com/games/DPSADL/ham_teams/results
).
[3] A player who received a red card (two yellows or a straight red) at a World Cup or European Championships.
[4] A player who is/was 5ft 7 or under (for Santa's workshop)
[5] A player who has played for Turkey.
[6] A player with Nicholas(or its variations like Nick, Nicky, Nico, Nicol etc) or Jesus in their name. Can have it in first or last name, middle name doesn't count.
[7] A player who has played in green at club OR international level (trim and crests do not count, but stripes and sashes do - e.g. Brazil X Celtic √).
[8] A player who has played in a competitive match on Boxing day.
[9] A player who played a competitive match with either Roque Santa Cruz, Santi Carzola or Juan Pablo Angel.
[10] A player who played in and won a Club World Cup which was held in December.
[11] A player who has scored 25 or more goals either in the Champions League/European Cup (in total) or in a single domestic league season in Europe.
It's a given that teams will have shit players since it's a sheep draft. It's about doing the best you can with what you got.
Edit: A regular draft will be easier to run.